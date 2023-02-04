ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Here's Why LeBron James Should Go After The Scoring Record Tonight In New Orleans

By Shandel Richardson
 2 days ago

LeBron could make passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar even more memorable with a 63-point game

LeBron James will produce one of the most memorable moments in NBA history whenever and however he becomes the career scoring leader.

It is arguably the league's most sacred record, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holding the mark since 1984. James was right when he recently compared it to passing Hank Aaron's home run mark he held for 33 years before Barry Bonds broke it in 2007.

With a record of this magnitude, why shouldn't James pass it in style? How exciting would it be to see him do it with a 63-point game tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans?

That's how many points James is from the record. Sure, breaking it next week in Los Angeles with Abdul-Jabbar in attendance would be cool.

But doing it with a 60-point game would make it even more unforgettable. James has only scored 60 once in his career, hitting 61 as a member of the Miami Heat against the Charlotte Bobcats March 13, 2014.

Doing it again tonight would not only give him the record, but also silence those who refuse to call him a scorer. Why not turn the game over to James like the Lakers did when Kobe Bryant went for 81 in 2006?

"Yeah, I do," James said when asked if he had a 63-point game in him. "I mean, I don't know if it will happen on Saturday. But, yeah."

James could even try for 69 points, tying the career-high of Michael Jordan and add to the G.O.A.T debate.

None of this likely to happen, especially because James is listed as questionable and may take a rest game, but it sure would be fun to watch.

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

