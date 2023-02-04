ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

kfdi.com

Pedestrian critically injured in Cowley County incident

An unidentified pedestrian was hospitalized in Wichita with critical injuries after being hit by a pickup on a roadway in Cowley County. Deputies were called to a location near Arkansas City around 8:15 Sunday evening. They found a pedestrian laying in a ditch in the 31,000 block of 61st Road. Vehicle debris and a cell phone were found nearby.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Super Bowl rivalry is brewing between members of law enforcement in Sedgwick County. Last week, new police chief Joe Sullivan, who came to Wichita after a long stint with the police department in Philadelphia, issued a challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter: if Sullivan’s Eagles win, Easter must stand at the corner of Central and Main in downtown Wichita with a sign that says, “Fly Eagles Fly.”
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Cloud County judge on Dist. Magistrate Judges Certification Committee

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed three new members to the District Magistrate Judges Certification Committee. Members appointed to serve through June 30, 2026, are:. ●District Magistrate Judge Jenifer Ashford, 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County. ●District Magistrate Judge Guy Steier, 12th Judicial District, serving in Cloud County. District...
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Further guidance given regarding complaints with Wichita denture practice

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office and the Kansas Dental Board are reaching out to assist people who’ve lost time and money to Affordable Dentures and Implants, in Wichita. Complaints against the company include extensive waits and failure to provide working dentures. 12 News...
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools

TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Church damaged in morning fire

WICHTIA, Kans. (KSNW) — A fire damages a church in south Wichita.  Fire crews were called to Nu Hope-Nu Start Ministries at about 2:30 a.m. Monday.  First responders found flames coming from the back of the church near the 2000 block of west Jewell.  There is damage to the first and second floors.  No one […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

A teenager was robbed and shot Sunday afternoon in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Officers say a teenage boy was robbed and shot on Sunday and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Wichita Police Department said the shooting took place just before 2 p.m. near the 1400 block of S Seneca after being robbed. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and rushed him to the hospital. He is in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS

