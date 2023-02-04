Read full article on original website
Racette in the race for Wichita mayor; what could it mean for Whipple, Frye? | Commentary
Will Save Century II founder capture the trust and transparency vote in the upcoming election?
Wichita City Council to vote on downtown street plan that calls for some major changes
Wichita’s Capital Improvement Plan allocates $17.4 million for upgrades to downtown streets over the next 10 years.
Celeste Racette, founder of Save Century II, enters race for Wichita mayor
Racette promised supporters gathered for her announcement that she would be a watchdog of city finances.
Restaurant inspections: Dusty mouse feces, no hot water, old beef, dirty saw in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
theactiveage.com
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has 40 nursing homes listed in Wichita and the surrounding area. The agency assigns ratings to each by looking at three factors: health inspections, staffing and quality measures. Below is every nursing home the agency shows for the Wichita area, listed from...
kfdi.com
Pedestrian critically injured in Cowley County incident
An unidentified pedestrian was hospitalized in Wichita with critical injuries after being hit by a pickup on a roadway in Cowley County. Deputies were called to a location near Arkansas City around 8:15 Sunday evening. They found a pedestrian laying in a ditch in the 31,000 block of 61st Road. Vehicle debris and a cell phone were found nearby.
KWCH.com
It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Super Bowl rivalry is brewing between members of law enforcement in Sedgwick County. Last week, new police chief Joe Sullivan, who came to Wichita after a long stint with the police department in Philadelphia, issued a challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter: if Sullivan’s Eagles win, Easter must stand at the corner of Central and Main in downtown Wichita with a sign that says, “Fly Eagles Fly.”
KWCH.com
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with their dentures from Affordable Dentures & Implants in Wichita. We first told you about the investigation into that practice last week, and since then, the company has agreed to refund...
Cloud County judge on Dist. Magistrate Judges Certification Committee
TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed three new members to the District Magistrate Judges Certification Committee. Members appointed to serve through June 30, 2026, are:. ●District Magistrate Judge Jenifer Ashford, 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County. ●District Magistrate Judge Guy Steier, 12th Judicial District, serving in Cloud County. District...
KWCH.com
Further guidance given regarding complaints with Wichita denture practice
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office and the Kansas Dental Board are reaching out to assist people who’ve lost time and money to Affordable Dentures and Implants, in Wichita. Complaints against the company include extensive waits and failure to provide working dentures. 12 News...
Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita Fire units respond to overnight downtown fire
The call came in around 3 a.m. Saturday, from a two-story duplex in the 900 block of N. Broadway. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes but two apartments are unlivable.
Update: Wichita police say east side shooting stemmed from alleged domestic violence
There was a shooting Sunday afternoon around 2 o'clock near Kellogg and Greenwich.
South Wichita church damaged in morning fire, pastor remains positive
A fire damaged a church in south Wichita early Monday morning. The fire department says the fire caused about $75,000 worth of damage to the church, but the pastor remains positive.
Crime Stoppers seeking tips on Dollar General robbery
Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a business robbery that occurred on Jan. 13.
Wichita project could bring 2,000 jobs and $1.8B investment, but CHIPS Act funding is key
A $304 million state incentive program requires the project to get federal funding. The federal program requires state and local incentives.
Church damaged in morning fire
WICHTIA, Kans. (KSNW) — A fire damages a church in south Wichita. Fire crews were called to Nu Hope-Nu Start Ministries at about 2:30 a.m. Monday. First responders found flames coming from the back of the church near the 2000 block of west Jewell. There is damage to the first and second floors. No one […]
5 Kansas counties at CDC’s high COVID-19 community level this week. What to know
Sedgwick County’s incident rate remains at “substantial” for a second week, according to state health officials.
KYTV
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As people in Missouri have access to recreational marijuana, Oklahoma voters are set to take up the issue next month. While most of Kansas’ neighbors have either recreational or medical marijuana, it’s still illegal in all forms in the Sunflower State. Legalizing marijuana in...
KAKE TV
A teenager was robbed and shot Sunday afternoon in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Officers say a teenage boy was robbed and shot on Sunday and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Wichita Police Department said the shooting took place just before 2 p.m. near the 1400 block of S Seneca after being robbed. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and rushed him to the hospital. He is in stable condition.
