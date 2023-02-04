Raymond Ernest “Ray” Ecklund, 88, of Crookston, MN, passed away at his home early Wednesday afternoon, February 1, 2023, with his loving family at his side. Ray was born in Minneapolis, MN on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1934, to Ernest and Elaine (Strong) Ecklund. While growing up in Minneapolis he was baptized and confirmed at the University Lutheran Church of Hope and began his education in the Tuttle Elementary School. Sadly, Ray’s mother passed away when he was 9 years old. He and his sister, Carol, were blessed to be raised by their father, Ernest, and beloved aunt, Elsie Sorsoleil. Later, while attending John Marshall High School, Ray was a gifted athlete for the “Cardinals” in their football, basketball, hockey, wrestling, and baseball programs, before graduating as a member of the Class of 1952. He went on to attend the University of Minnesota Main Campus, majoring in Park and Recreation. While a student at the University he was employed at Totino’s Italian Restaurant, near the Campus, and is where he developed a lifelong love for cooking and of course a flair for all things Italian. After earning his bachelor’s degree Ray began working for the Park and Recreation Department in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb. He rapidly became a favorite of all the kids who took part in the programs and someone they quickly learned to respect and trust.

