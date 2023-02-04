Read full article on original website
PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY TRAVEL TO PLAY MAYVILLE-PORTLAND – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirates Boy’s Hockey team has a busy upcoming week, and it will start tonight as the Pirates travel to take on the Mayville-Portland Ice Dawgs. Crookston is 2-16-1 on the season with their most recent game being a 2-1 loss to Greenway this past Friday. The Ice Dawgs are having a solid season and carry a record of 11-6-1. We will have the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 6:30 p.m., followed by the drop of the puck at 7:00 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1FM in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks. You can also listen anywhere at any time by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
SECTION 8A GIRLS HOCKEY SEEDS AND BRACKET RELEASED
TEAM SEEDS (Points) – — 1. Warroad – 5 2. Crookston – 9 — 3. Thief River Falls – 13 4. East Grand Forks – 17 — 5. Detroit Lakes – 21.
CROOKSTON GIRLS BASKETBALL HOSTS HAWLEY – LIVE STREAMED
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team will play its third big Section 8AA game of the week as they host the Hawley Nuggets at the Crookston High School Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. and KROX will have the video stream starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 3:00 p.m. We will join the game on the radio after Red Lake Falls Boys hockey.
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL KICKS OFF SNOW FEST WITH USA DAY
The Crookston High School kicked off its Snow Fest Road Trip this week by “traveling” to Washington D.C. and dressing up in red, white, and blue, and other American flag attire for USA Day. With students and staff wearing some extravagant stars and stripes wear or making it themselves.
CHS COMMUNITY PROJECTS CLASS CREATES FRONT DESK FOR CROOKSTON SPORTS CENTER ADMISSIONS
The Crookston High School’s Community Projects class is constantly working to create new projects to help the community and the school, and a team of three students have completed another project to help the school and community. Crookston High School seniors Hunter Knutson, Jaren Bailey, and Jackson Demarais built a new front admissions desk, like the one at the entrance of the High School, for the Crookston Sports Center.
Ray Ernest Ecklund – Obit
Raymond Ernest “Ray” Ecklund, 88, of Crookston, MN, passed away at his home early Wednesday afternoon, February 1, 2023, with his loving family at his side. Ray was born in Minneapolis, MN on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1934, to Ernest and Elaine (Strong) Ecklund. While growing up in Minneapolis he was baptized and confirmed at the University Lutheran Church of Hope and began his education in the Tuttle Elementary School. Sadly, Ray’s mother passed away when he was 9 years old. He and his sister, Carol, were blessed to be raised by their father, Ernest, and beloved aunt, Elsie Sorsoleil. Later, while attending John Marshall High School, Ray was a gifted athlete for the “Cardinals” in their football, basketball, hockey, wrestling, and baseball programs, before graduating as a member of the Class of 1952. He went on to attend the University of Minnesota Main Campus, majoring in Park and Recreation. While a student at the University he was employed at Totino’s Italian Restaurant, near the Campus, and is where he developed a lifelong love for cooking and of course a flair for all things Italian. After earning his bachelor’s degree Ray began working for the Park and Recreation Department in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb. He rapidly became a favorite of all the kids who took part in the programs and someone they quickly learned to respect and trust.
CHS COMMUNITY PROJECTS CLASS CREATE CUTTING BOARDS FOR DOOR PRIZES AT ICE BUSTER DAZE
The Crookston High School’s Community Projects class has been busy making projects for the school and other organizations around town over the past couple of weeks, and a couple more students are ready to gift their latest projects to the upcoming Ice Buster Daze event this Saturday! Crookston High School students Chase Proulx and Jamie Brown created four cutting boards with unique designs and carvings that will be given as door prizes at the 2023 Ice Buster Daze event on Saturday, February 11.
FIVE LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS WILL PARTAKE IN GIVING HEARTS DAY THIS THURSDAY
Giving Hearts Day is this Thursday, where organizations around Northwest Minnesota and North Dakota will be reaching out for donations and volunteers for various projects and improvements. Some of these organizations include;. The Benedictine Living Community in Crookston will be partaking to raise funds for services in the Community. All...
CHS ONE-ACT TAKES SECOND PLACE AT SECTION COMPETITION
The Crookston High School One-Act Play #CENSORED finished second place at the Section 8A competition in Baudette on Saturday. Bagley finished first place and will be advancing to the state competition. The cast and crew of #Censored include:. -Samantha Rezac as Sam and the Assistant to the Director. -Zac Plante...
Sister Francella Gust – OBIT
Sister Francella Gust, age 90, died on February 2, 2023, at Villa Saint Vincent, Crookston, MN. Sister Francella was born at home on October 10, 1932, in Tabor, MN, the tenth of eleven children of John Jacob Gust and Frances Ann (Kotrba) Gust. At baptism, she was given the name Frances.
CROOKSTON FFA PLACE WELL AT VARIOUS REGION 1 FFA CDES WITH FISH AND WILDLIFE QUALIFYING FOR STATES
On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Crookston FFA competed in various Region 1 FFA CDE’s at UMC. The Fish and Wildlife team came in 6th place and qualified for state. Brandon Wandrie placed second out of 75 individuals. The Fish and Wildlife CDE requires competitors to identify Minnesota wildlife mammals, game birds, non-game birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians, and insects. They also answer questions about wildlife characteristics, wildlife monitoring technology and management, and current issues facing Minnesota wildlife.
BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY IN CROOKSTON HOLDING DRIVE THROUGH FUNDRAISER ON GIVING HEARTS DAY
The Benedictine Living Community in Crookston will be partaking in the regionwide Giving Hearts Day on Thursday, February 9, to raise funds for services in the Community. All of the funds raised on Giving Hearts Day will be going towards one of their largest projects and greatest needs: the repairs and updates to our elevators. There are two elevators in The Summit Assisted Living and a service elevator between the Villa and the Summit that are all in need of repair.
BULLETIN BOARD-FEBRUARY 4, 2023
The Crookston High School Drama Club will participate in One Act Sections at the Lake of the Woods today. The Crookston Eagles will have Bar BINGO with a $400 must-go today at 2:00 p.m. The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest will be held on Sunday, February 5, at noon,...
Larry J. Froehlich – Notice of Passing
Larry J. Froehlich, 76, of Bagley, MN, passed away at his home Sunday evening with his family at his side. Larry had been under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting his wife, Cheryl, and their family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be offered to the family at Larry’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com.
PREVENT LUNG CANCER BY TESTING YOUR HOME FOR RADON
Polk County Public Health urges everyone to test their home for radon, the invisible radioactive gas found at elevated levels in many Minnesota homes. Radon is an odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas that occurs naturally in Minnesota soils. The only way for residents to know if their home has radon is to test. More than 21,000 lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon each year in the United States. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among people who never smoked. Fortunately, the risk is largely preventable through testing homes and fixing radon problems.
Joyce Ann Reynolds – Notice of Passing
Joyce Ann Reynolds, 96, of Crookston, MN, passed away Sunday morning, February 5th, 2023, in the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with her loving husband, Bill, by her side. A memorial service for Joyce will be held at a later date. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements. Messages of condolence to the family by going to Joyce’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-FEBRUARY 6, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Sureya Lopez, 32, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession in a Public School/Housing Zone. Kevin Roger Anderson, 29, of Grand Forks, for being a Fugitive from Justice from another state. Tyler Jacob Leitch, 41, of Battle Lake, for Fleeing a...
NORTHLAND COMMUNITY & TECHNICAL COLLEGE OPENS “PIONEER PANTRY” TO SUPPORT STUDENTS FACING FOOD INSECURITY
Northland Community & Technical College is proud to announce the launch of Pioneer Pantry, a new on-campus food pantry aimed to support students facing food insecurity. Pioneer Pantry joins the recently launched Northland Cares program to combat the many barriers to success students encounter as they work towards graduation and full-time employment.
SCRUFFY TAILS TO PARTICIPATE IN GIVING HEART’S DAY
Scruffy Tails Humane Society has a generous donor who will be matching donations on Giving Hearts Day, Thursday, February 9! Now is your chance to double your impact in caring for the lost and homeless pets in your area!. Go to GivingHeartsDay.org and look up Scruffy Tails to donate on...
GOLDEN LINK SENIOR CENTER BRINGS BACK VALENTINE’S DAY COOKIE FUNDRAISER FOR SECOND YEAR
The Golden Link Senior Center in Crookston is bringing back its Valentine’s Day Cookie Fundraiser for the second year. The Center is selling sugar cookies by the dozen to help raise funds for the Center to use for any future needs or purchases for the Senior Center. During the...
