WANE-TV
New tourism ‘Master Plan’ set for Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, Visit Fort Wayne announced a new plan geared toward attracting tourism to Allen County. The initiative includes building a 10-year roadmap to define tourism-based economic growth and development that will contribute to a healthy community and high quality of life for residents, according to Visit Fort Wayne.
International enthusiasts restore dozens of Harvester Homecoming trucks during annual wrenching weekend
International Harvester has a long-standing history in the city of Fort Wayne, producing the first trucks at the local plant in 1923 and going on to roll more than a million off the assembly line.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne’s Sweetwater Academy the place for musical curiosities
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater is known for its musical instruments, but also inside the facility on US 30 is the chance to become a musician, or even further your skills. Director of Sweetwater Academy Camille Hunter stopped by WANE 15 to highlight some of the programming offered....
tourcounsel.com
Five Points Mall | Shopping mall in Marion, Indiana
Five Points Mall, formerly North Park Mall, was an enclosed shopping mall in Marion, Indiana, U.S. Opened in 1978, the mall's anchor stores are Roses Discount Store. Planet fitness & Applebee's are other major tenants. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Carson's, and JCPenney. Outparcel properties...
WANE-TV
Kung Fu Tea opens its doors at Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bubble tea lovers, it’s time to make your way to Jefferson Pointe. Kung Fu Tea opens Monday, Feb. 6. Prior to this Fort Wayne location, the closest location was Fishers, Indiana. The chain has over 250 locations in the United States. The menu...
Record heat outpacing record cold in Fort Wayne
Only a few days into 2023, we had our first high temperature record of the year when a high of 62° was recorded on January 3. Only time will tell how many more records will fall this year, but what we can report is that, over the past 5 decades, dating back to the 70s, the percentage of days with record heat has been increasing and the number of days with record cold has been decreasing.
WANE-TV
ISP, Noble County to provide update on cold murder case
ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, Indiana State Police (ISP) announced ISP investigators and the Noble County Prosecutor will provide an update regarding a “decades old cold case murder investigation.”. ISP did not provide any information about what case will be discussed, but both parties will hold a...
WANE-TV
Comcast to expand services to rural parts of Allen, Huntington counties
(WANE) — An agreement between Comcast and Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs will bring “gigabit-capable” broadband service to rural, “unserved portions” of Allen and Huntington counties. The agreement stemmed from Indiana’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, which will see Comcast add...
John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Philharmonic Musicians remain on strike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The on-going negotiation battle between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association and Fort Wayne Philharmonic management continues. On Sunday, according to a release, musicians remain on strike following 4 hours of negotiations with Philharmonic management. The two parties have agreed to a wage package that...
WANE-TV
Stretch of Decatur Road to close for 3 months
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers who regularly pass through a busy section of Decatur Road should plan an alternate route for the next three months. Starting Monday, Decatur Road will be closed between Paulding and Tillman roads. The City of Fort Wayne said in a release detours can be taken on Anthony Boulevard or US 27/Lafayette Street.
inkfreenews.com
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
WANE-TV
Cure weekend boredom with this free event for the whole family
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A free event at a local church has indoor entertainment Saturday for the whole family. Three Rivers Wesleyan Church is hosting its annual “Cabin Fever Family Fun Day” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jump around in a bounce house, play mini...
WANE-TV
Future of fast food block across from Parkview Field will come with $6 million purchase by the capital improvement board
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –Remember talk of an arena downtown? Or maybe a soccer stadium?. Although there are no formal plans yet for the half block of three fast food restaurants across from Parkview Field, you can bet there’s keen interest in developing the property. Some call it...
WOWO News
FWPD investigating Monday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile in life-threatening condition Monday morning. Officers were called to the 800 block of Oaklawn Court at 10:34 a.m. at the River Pointe Townhomes apartment complex just southeast of downtown. Police say a juvenile was shot outside and staggered to a nearby apartment for help.
WANE-TV
1 rescued from S. Calhoun apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters rescued one occupant from a burning building on S. Calhoun Street late Sunday night. The fire started around 10:45 p.m. at 1836 South Calhoun, near the intersection with W. Masterson Avenue. When fire crews arrived, flames were coming from a second floor apartment.
wfft.com
An 8-year-old's dream to make a difference has grown into something she never expected
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Just eight years old, Sammie Vance was determined to make a difference. Six years later, she's done just that. After hearing about buddy benches, she wanted to get involved. “I’ve been lonely myself and it’s really not a good feeling and I didn’t want anyone...
WANE-TV
‘Disgruntled customer’ pulls gun inside Lima Road Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person described as a ‘disgruntled customer’ caused the Walmart located on Lima Road on Fort Wayne’s north side to be temporarily evacuated Thursday evening according to Fort Wayne police. Police were sent to the store just after 7 p.m. after a person...
WANE-TV
Teen in life-threatening condition after shooting at southeast Fort Wayne apartment complex
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting Monday at an apartment complex that left a teenager in life-threatening condition. Police were at the scene in the 800 block of Oaklawn Court on the city’s southeast side just after 10:30 a.m. The public information officer confirmed to WANE 15 a teenage victim had gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. In a release that afternoon, FWPD said the injuries are now life-threatening.
WANE-TV
Fatal fire claims male victim in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – One person died in a fire inside an apartment on Kendallville’s north side Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to 635 Wood Street, just off of East North Street, at about 3:55 a.m. after someone reported smoke inside the building, according to Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley.
