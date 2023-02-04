Only a few days into 2023, we had our first high temperature record of the year when a high of 62° was recorded on January 3. Only time will tell how many more records will fall this year, but what we can report is that, over the past 5 decades, dating back to the 70s, the percentage of days with record heat has been increasing and the number of days with record cold has been decreasing.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO