Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Forced Jury Service: A Frustrating Civic Duty (Opinion)William Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia RappersEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes played it cool when asked about Eagles’ DE Brandon Graham ruining his Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t about to give Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham more reasons to sack him on Super Bowl Sunday. During Monday night’s opening night for media coverage, Mahomes and Graham joined the stage as captains for their respective teams. While everyone was...
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
Eagles’ Jason Kelce gives confusing answer to question fans want to know
The Philadelphia Eagles have had some of the most consistent pieces on the offensive line in the last nine years or so. Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce are those two pieces. The two are former All-Pro players and are some of the best at their position. But, careers do come...
Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim
Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Eagles legend Jason Kelce discusses his current feelings about retirement
The 2022-2023 Philadelphia Eagles have given us reason to cheer and be proud, and on Sunday, February 12th, they may close the deal by rewarding us with a second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Just let that sink in for a second. Some have asked if this is the greatest team ever assembled in franchise history. It’s an intriguing argument, but at the risk of reigning on a few parades, as fun as it’s been, Super Bowl LVII will be the final time we see the current roster together as currently assembled. A ton of roster decisions have to be made, and then, there are the questions about Jason Kelce.
Injured Eagles Star Sends Clear Message About Super Bowl Status
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is going through it right now with regard to an injury. Johnson had to miss practice this week with a groin injury that's hampered him for the last month and a half. He had to miss the final two games of the regular season with it before returning for ...
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Jason Kelce doesn't believe result of Super Bowl 57 will impact retirement decision
Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.
Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets
Has it been five years already? Most of us will never forget where we were when we watched the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII, and following a game that featured so many memorable moments, it became pretty obvious early that we’d never forget the game for as long as we live.
Eagles safety savagely defends Nick Sirianni from division rival’s smack talk
Philadelphia Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson responded to New York Giants defensive back Julian Love’s critical comments about head coach Nick Sirianni. The Philadelphia Eagles held a head coaching search after the 2020 season and hired then-Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. Just two years into his tenure, he has proven to be the right choice, as he led the team to the Super Bowl.
Eagles' Lane Johnson on this years Super Bowl squad: 'This group of vets brought tremendous leadership'
Eagles' Lane Johnson talks about this year's Super Bowl squad compared to the 2017 squad. He talks about the leadership the veterans brought this year to help the team succeed.
Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results
The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
How the Philadelphia Eagles nearly became the Phoenix Eagles in 1984
Long before advancing to the Super Bowl in Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles were close to calling Phoenix their new home.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman Landed His First NFL Job by Being an Unrelenting Pest
Every team in the NFL would kill to have a Howie Roseman in their front office. The Philadelphia Eagles general manager just led the franchise to its second Super Bowl appearance in five years with a different head coach and quarterback, becoming the first GM to accomplish that feat since 1980.
