Read full article on original website
John L. Smith
2d ago
My family and I will definitely be praying for Sam! We believe in miracles!
Reply(1)
5
Related
LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour
One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
golfmagic.com
Report: "Signs of life" Tiger will make first PGA Tour start since car crash
Tiger Woods could potentially participate in his first official PGA Tour event since his 2021 car crash. According to @TWLegion, there are "signs of life" that 47-year-old Woods is ramping up his preparation for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. That tournament takes place next week. Woods is actually the tournament...
golfmagic.com
CONFIRMED: Rory McIlroy to headline PGA Tour's first full-field elevated event
Rory McIlroy will headline the PGA Tour's first full-field elevated event at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. World No.1 McIlroy, 33, will be joined by 22 of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. The prize purse for the event is a whopping $20m, with $3.6m going...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel makes LIV Golf League confession
LIV Golf League critic Billy Horschel has conceded it would be beneficial for the DP World Tour if they were to allow breakaway tour players to compete on the European-based circuit. Horschel has been consistently outspoken about LIV Golf for the better part of a year. The American, 36, previously...
Nine golfers withdrew from 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after Saturday's weather delay
It’s been a challenging week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula and the leaderboard has been filling up with withdrawals. Before his Thursday round started, Philip Knowles was the first of 15 WDs of the week. He was replaced in the field by Jonas Blixt.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically Dies
Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of a former superstar in the league. While he was not a player, his impact was revolutionary to the Minnesota Twins, the team he spent his baseball career working with.
Sue Bird made 10 times as much money playing basketball in Russia and said it helped make her a millionaire
Brittany Griner spent 10 months jailed and prisoned in Russia. She was headed there to supplement her income by playing basketball.
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Loses an Intimidating Hero with a Well-Hidden Heart of Gold
On Feb. 18, 2001 in Daytona Beach, Fla., seven-time NASCAR champion and enormously popular 76-race winner Dale Earnhardt died in the Daytona 500. To this day, countless millions of fans remember that moment with painful clarity. To them, that was the day NASCAR died. Since then, nothing about the sport...
golfmagic.com
Dustin Johnson on Masters LIV dinner tension? "It has nothing to do with us"
Dustin Johnson has become the latest pro to offer his thoughts on how the LIV Golf League players will approach this year's past champions' dinner at the Masters. Jon Rahm initially set this discussion off when news filtered through that Augusta National was not banning the LIV Golf League players from the first major of 2023.
Jim Nantz Loves Pebble Beach so Much That He Built a Replica of the Seventh Hole in His Backyard
Jim Nantz has worked in the broadcast booth at countless golf courses across the country, and he’s played at even more. The longtime CBS announcer knows the ins and outs of every golf course on the PGA Tour circuit, but he’s never found one as beautiful as Pebble Beach Golf Links.
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Has A Massive Net Worth & She's Only A Junior In College
A gymnast attending Louisiana State University might be one of the most popular college students in the United States right now, which is probably why she's got such a huge net worth. If you don't already know her, her name is Olivia Dunne, a 20-year-old student-athlete competing on LSU's women's...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
To win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and it’s accompanying $1.62 million first-place prize money payout, you’re going to have to earn it. The fickle weather that often greets the Monterey Peninsula this time of year is, well, working its fickleness. Friday’s conditions weren’t bad enough to stop play but weren’t good enough to make you run out and book your next trip to the California coast. And there’s more of the same in the forecast for the weekend.
Former Laker Wants to Return to NBA, Play With Purple and Gold
While playing one season in Los Angeles, the forward averaged 7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Golf Digest
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues to struggle with weak fields. So where does the tournament go from here?
PEBBLE BEACH — It was a nice day until it wasn’t, whipping winds off the Pacific arriving late and bending the flagsticks that once looked so inviting into yoga poses. If that sounds dramatic, talk to Will Gordon, who owned a share of the lead at eight under in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when the gales arrived Thursday. Gordon did his best to get to the clubhouse with his card intact, but you can only do so much against forces beyond your control, and he finished bogey, bogey, triple. Even for a tournament infamous for its fickle weather, Gordon’s fate seemed cruel, a reminder that good things can get sticky, and in a hurry.
PWMania
Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Dead At Age 57
The pro wrestling world has lost another veteran. On Monday, news broke that former WCW star Charlie Norris has passed away at the age of 57. The Cauliflower Alley Club released the following statement confirming the news:. We are once again hit was sad news with the passing of Charlie...
Trevor Lawrence, Wife Marissa Have Telling Update On Their Personal Life
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been enjoying his life, on and off the field. Lawrence, who earned Pro Bowl honors this season, married longtime partner Marissa Mowry in April of 2021. During an interview with Us Weekly, the star quarterback of the Jaguars opened up about his ...
Golf.com
Jordan Spieth, an iconic par-3 and 40 mph winds? It was must-watch
Jordan Spieth was marching up to one of the world’s most iconic golf holes, and into a wind so healthy that it was testing the viability of the flagstick some 110 yards away, when the devil-may-care star said what you would think he would say. With one caveat. “Well,...
Play suspended for remainder of Saturday at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am due to wind conditions, tournament to conclude Monday
The windy conditions Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am were just a bit too much. The PGA Tour blew the weather horn at 3:12 p.m. ET at Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course and at 3:20 p.m. ET at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links because of wind conditions. That suspension was enough to prevent play for the remainder of the day, and it will restart at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) on Sunday.
NASCAR World Thinking Of Driver's Family After Tragedy
The NASCAR World has been praying for a driver's family following a tragic accident this week. NASCAR Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez, 20, was injured in a car accident this week. His younger brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, was tragically killed in the accident that took place outside of ...
Comments / 9