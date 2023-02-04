ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

John L. Smith
2d ago

My family and I will definitely be praying for Sam! We believe in miracles!

OnlyHomers

LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour

One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
golfmagic.com

Report: "Signs of life" Tiger will make first PGA Tour start since car crash

Tiger Woods could potentially participate in his first official PGA Tour event since his 2021 car crash. According to @TWLegion, there are "signs of life" that 47-year-old Woods is ramping up his preparation for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. That tournament takes place next week. Woods is actually the tournament...
LOS ANGELES, CA
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel makes LIV Golf League confession

LIV Golf League critic Billy Horschel has conceded it would be beneficial for the DP World Tour if they were to allow breakaway tour players to compete on the European-based circuit. Horschel has been consistently outspoken about LIV Golf for the better part of a year. The American, 36, previously...
VIRGINIA STATE
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Loses an Intimidating Hero with a Well-Hidden Heart of Gold

On Feb. 18, 2001 in Daytona Beach, Fla., seven-time NASCAR champion and enormously popular 76-race winner Dale Earnhardt died in the Daytona 500. To this day, countless millions of fans remember that moment with painful clarity. To them, that was the day NASCAR died. Since then, nothing about the sport...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson on Masters LIV dinner tension? "It has nothing to do with us"

Dustin Johnson has become the latest pro to offer his thoughts on how the LIV Golf League players will approach this year's past champions' dinner at the Masters. Jon Rahm initially set this discussion off when news filtered through that Augusta National was not banning the LIV Golf League players from the first major of 2023.
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

To win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and it’s accompanying $1.62 million first-place prize money payout, you’re going to have to earn it. The fickle weather that often greets the Monterey Peninsula this time of year is, well, working its fickleness. Friday’s conditions weren’t bad enough to stop play but weren’t good enough to make you run out and book your next trip to the California coast. And there’s more of the same in the forecast for the weekend.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
Golf Digest

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues to struggle with weak fields. So where does the tournament go from here?

PEBBLE BEACH — It was a nice day until it wasn’t, whipping winds off the Pacific arriving late and bending the flagsticks that once looked so inviting into yoga poses. If that sounds dramatic, talk to Will Gordon, who owned a share of the lead at eight under in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when the gales arrived Thursday. Gordon did his best to get to the clubhouse with his card intact, but you can only do so much against forces beyond your control, and he finished bogey, bogey, triple. Even for a tournament infamous for its fickle weather, Gordon’s fate seemed cruel, a reminder that good things can get sticky, and in a hurry.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
PWMania

Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Dead At Age 57

The pro wrestling world has lost another veteran. On Monday, news broke that former WCW star Charlie Norris has passed away at the age of 57. The Cauliflower Alley Club released the following statement confirming the news:. We are once again hit was sad news with the passing of Charlie...
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth, an iconic par-3 and 40 mph winds? It was must-watch

Jordan Spieth was marching up to one of the world’s most iconic golf holes, and into a wind so healthy that it was testing the viability of the flagstick some 110 yards away, when the devil-may-care star said what you would think he would say. With one caveat. “Well,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Play suspended for remainder of Saturday at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am due to wind conditions, tournament to conclude Monday

The windy conditions Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am were just a bit too much. The PGA Tour blew the weather horn at 3:12 p.m. ET at Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course and at 3:20 p.m. ET at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links because of wind conditions. That suspension was enough to prevent play for the remainder of the day, and it will restart at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) on Sunday.
The Spun

NASCAR World Thinking Of Driver's Family After Tragedy

The NASCAR World has been praying for a driver's family following a tragic accident this week. NASCAR Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez, 20, was injured in a car accident this week. His younger brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, was tragically killed in the accident that took place outside of ...

