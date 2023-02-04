There’s a new viral personality quiz on TikTok that asks are you a poet, a soldier, or a king? If you don’t know what I’m talking about, a Uquiz based on The Oh Hellos “Soldier, Poet, King” song has been all the rage on TikTok lately. Over a series of 20 questions that ask what duty is to you, what the home waiting for you has, the obligatory pick-a-quote about love, and what anger feels like to you, the quiz then assigns you a role: the poet, the soldier, or the king. It’s not about your hobbies, but the way you see the world and your role in it.

