Upworthy
New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
bookriot.com
Book Recommendations for the Soldiers, Poets, and Kings Out There
There’s a new viral personality quiz on TikTok that asks are you a poet, a soldier, or a king? If you don’t know what I’m talking about, a Uquiz based on The Oh Hellos “Soldier, Poet, King” song has been all the rage on TikTok lately. Over a series of 20 questions that ask what duty is to you, what the home waiting for you has, the obligatory pick-a-quote about love, and what anger feels like to you, the quiz then assigns you a role: the poet, the soldier, or the king. It’s not about your hobbies, but the way you see the world and your role in it.
Fstoppers
5 Photography Books for the Discerning Reader
Reading is what? FUN-damental! Ok, my bad dad joke aside, books are a great way to gain a deeper perspective on a topic from those making great strides within a field. Don’t get me wrong, like any good millennial, I believe the internet is a great resource and repository of information. But the flip side is anyone can publish anything online; whereas there is still (usually), more rigor and transparency in traditional publishing. With this list, I thought I’d share some books I’ve read recently that I’ve found helpful in my own photographic practice, and hopefully, you find value in them too.
Kirkus Reviews
From the Archives: Fiction Reviews, 1933-2023
One of the real pleasures of assembling our 90th Anniversary Issue was combing through the archives to see what Kirkus Reviews had to say about the classics as well as some lesser-known books. You’ll find excerpts from those archival fiction reviews below. We didn’t aim to represent every major title of the past 90 years but to highlight the ones that were most entertaining or illuminating today. Allhave been condensed and lightly edited, when necessary, for clarity.
History: the Truth About Cleopatra
Cleopatra has been one of the most prominent and flippantly mentioned women in history, at least since I was a child. Yet, in real life, the true story of Cleopatra (69 - 30 BC) is much more mysterious than historical stories led me to believe. That’s why I decided to look into the real Cleopatra a bit more assertively. Perhaps you feel the same way.
When Truman Capote’s Lies Caught Up With Him
On October 21, 1970, Truman Capote went to jail. Considering he’d spent much of his life fascinated by crime, it nevertheless came as a shock, to him and others, when he was sentenced to three days on a contempt-of-court charge. “I've been in thirty or forty jails and prisons, but this is the first time I’ll ever be in one as a prisoner,” Capote told reporters at the time, his bravado a substitute, according to his biographer Gerald Clarke, for the “stark terror” he was actually feeling.Every true-crime writer has to contend with Capote. In Cold Blood, his rapturously received...
Salman Rushdie will not promote new novel after attack
Salman Rushdie’s recovery is progressing after the attack on him five months ago, but he will not be promoting his new novel, his agent has confirmed. Rushdie wrote Victory City before was attacked at the Chautauqua Institution in New York state, leaving him with the loss of sight in one eye and without the use of one hand. It will be his first book to have been published since then.
University ridiculed after telling students Jane Austen is offensive
A university has been criticised for “infantilising” students by issuing trigger warnings on a Jane Austen novel.The 1817 classic novel Northanger Abbey has been given a “gender stereotyping” warning at the University of Greenwich, leading to the accusation that students are being “coddled”.Northanger Abbey follows a young woman, Catherine Morland, as she comes of age in Regency Britain. It is a satire that wryly mocks gender roles in literature written by men.At one point in the book, Austen comments on women having to feign being stupid to please men, writing that “a woman especially, if she has the misfortune of knowing...
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Every week, we take a look at the bestselling books of the moment, according to the biggest bestseller lists. These books might look pretty familiar at first; the titles on three or four of the bestseller lists are the same as last week. There are a few new ones at the end, though.
Exploring the Unknown: A Look at the Mysterious Histories and Details of Some Mysterious Books
The concept of cursed books has long fascinated readers and scholars alike. These tomes are believed to be infused with some sort of supernatural power or malevolent energy, often causing misfortune or even death to those who read them. Some of the most famous cursed books in history include the infamous "Necronomicon," a work of fiction created by horror writer H.P. Lovecraft, and the "Book of the Dead," an ancient Egyptian funerary text.
5 new books to read this week
Our top book this week transports a famous literary character into the 1990s…Fiction1. Becky by Sarah May is published in hardback by Picador, priced £14.99 (ebook £7.99). Available now🔔Finished copies🔔Sarah May has been busy today signing piles and piles of copies of BECKY for lots of lovely bookshops. Pre-order from your favourite here!🗞️26 January 2023 https://t.co/1UyqbePCi7 @picadorbooks @SarahMayWriter @RoshMoorjani pic.twitter.com/pGrSK1bveA— Gabriela Quattromini (@gabrielaquattro) January 11, 2023Sarah May’s latest novel is a modern reimagining of the 19th century classic Vanity Fair, propelling the protagonist into the 1990s. Having secured a prestigious scholarship in her youth, Becky Sharp is determined to transform...
Iconic contemporary artist Jake Chapman is creating the wildest works of art using Prince Harry’s book, Spare
Fans of Prince Harry should look away now…
Human skin was used to bind Edgar Allan Poe's book "The Gold Bug"
The Gold Bug is a short story written by Edgar Allan Poe (1809 - 1849). The story was first published in 1843. The plot is about a man, William Legrand, who is bitten by a gold-colored bug. Legrand's servant believes that Legrand is becoming insane so he invites Legrand's friend to pay him a visit.
Albany Herald
STEVE ROBERTS: Banning books a terrifying trend
Hena Khan was raised in the Washington suburbs, the daughter of immigrants from Pakistan, and she describes the experience this way: “When I was growing up, it was really more about feeling invisible and not thinking my culture mattered. Nobody at school knew anything about being a Muslim, being a Pakistani American. My teachers often couldn’t identify Pakistan on a map.”
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This February
What do your reading plans look like for February? This month’s new books span a wide array of stylistic and thematic ground, from literary fiction to incisive looks at popular culture. If you’ve ever wondered what stories the great character actor Tim Blake Nelson has to tell or you’re looking for a deep dive into the life and work of an influential ancient thinker, this month’s new releases have you covered. Here are the 10 best books to read right now.
bookriot.com
12 Transitional Chapter Books
Below are the best transitional chapter books I have found in the last year. As neither an elementary school teacher nor a librarian, I found this category a little hard to define clearly. Of course, teachers and librarians may also run into this problem, but I imagine their greater experience in this area might make it easier for them to give a definition.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Haunting Story Of How Sylvia Plath Died And The Tragic Events That Led Up To It
Sylvia Plath died by suicide at the age of 30 on February 11, 1963, following a barrage of literary rejections and her husband's infidelity. Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions and/or images of violent, disturbing, or otherwise potentially distressing events. On a frigid night during one of the coldest winters...
12tomatoes.com
Historian Explains Etiquette Rules In The Elizabethan Society
Throughout history, there have always been different social norms and rules of etiquette that people have followed. I’d say one that seems to apply to our present day, is the phone rule. Back in the day, people used to call each other all the time. But nowadays, a ringing phone is more scary than exciting. People like us millennials tend to have the unspoken social norm of not calling and texting instead.
Albany Herald
‘Dexter,’ ‘Billions’ Spinoffs in the Works as Paramount Takes Over Showtime Using ‘Yellowstone’ Model
Showtime is following in the footsteps of Paramount as the network reportedly has plans for spinoffs and expansions of its popular series Billions and Dexter. The intention is to build out the pre-existing worlds with rich storytelling set in the past and present similar to Paramount’s Yellowstone franchise format.
oprahdaily.com
Rhyme and Reason: Phillis Wheatley's Life of Inspiration
Phillis Wheatley, the enslaved prodigy poet, has fascinated readers since the 18th century, even before the 1773 publication of her volume, Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral. David Waldstreicher’s expansive new biography, The Odyssey of Phillis Wheatley: A Poet’s Journeys Through American Slavery and Independence, is sure to inspire new generations with the story of the genius child, brought to America on the slave ship Phillis, for which she was named by her mistress, Susanna Wheatley, who soon discovered and helped to nurture her intellectual and literary gifts. Hailed as a marvel, a miracle even, taught to read English by Susanna and her daughter, she soon penned odes and elegies to and for the elite generation that led America to revolution. They responded in turn. George Washington corresponded with her, Benjamin Franklin visited her in London, and Thomas Jefferson wrote a disparaging, white supremacist assessment of her literary capacity. Her name has graced schools and other organizations and institutions in Black communities nationwide.
