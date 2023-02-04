ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl Commercial News

For many Americans, the highlight of the Super Bowl is the commercials. But after a year of controversy, one form of Super Bowl advertisement won't be returning. According to Front Office Sports, there will be no cryptocurrency commercials in the Super Bowl broadcast this year. Last year four major ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
NBC Sports

Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense

Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement last week, insisting he's done "for good" this time after ending his initial retirement after just 40 days in February 2022.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement

Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Feeling Bad For Terry Bradshaw

The NFL World is feeling bad for Terry Bradshaw following an awkward interview. Bradshaw was straight up asked by CNN's Chris Wallace if it bothers him if people think he's dumb. "You had to deal, Terry, with another issue when you were applying and this was the rap that you were, forgive me, dumb. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady ‘expected’ to occupy Fox NFL analyst booth after retirement

Tom Brady will go from being the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to a Fox NFL analyst, following his retirement. Prior to the 2022 season, Fox announced that Tom Brady would become its lead analyst for NFL games when the quarterback finally decided to call it a career. Despite much skepticism that Brady would actually join the broadcast booth, the former Buccaneers quarterback is expected to call games, according to The Athletic.
TAMPA, FL
usflnewsroom.com

USFL Set to Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule Tomorrow

We’re just a little over two months to go until the USFL returns for season 2, and things are really ramping up. Thy’re expanding from one to four hubs, the draft is around the corner and now we’re going to learn the USFL schedule. The USFL just...
Popculture

Tom Brady Makes Decision on When He's Starting His Broadcast Career With Fox

Now that Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL, everyone is wondering when he'll start his broadcasting career with Fox Sports. The 45-year-old recently told Colin Cowherd of FS1 that he will begin his new role during the 2024 NFL season. Brady explained why he is taking a year off before joining the Fox Sports team.
The Ringer

How ‘80 for Brady’ Wildly Rewrote NFL History

80 for Brady is centered on an aging character figuring out how to deal with fading relevance, the loss of a beloved spouse, and an inability to fit into the workforce after a decades-long career—but there are also several characters in the movie besides Tom Brady. It’s the story of four 80-year-old women who go to the Super Bowl to watch their beloved Patriots play the Falcons. It’s supposedly based on a true story, although the actual women in question merely watched the Patriots at home.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Reporter's Absurd Super Bowl Question

"Must-win" is often improperly labeled to describe any meaningful sports game. A Week 6 NFL matchup against a division rival is a big game, but the loser isn't done for the season. While Game 3 in a best-of-seven MLB, NBA, or NHL playoff series is often vital, it's not a true "must-win" contest ...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy