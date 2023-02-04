Read full article on original website
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl Commercial News
For many Americans, the highlight of the Super Bowl is the commercials. But after a year of controversy, one form of Super Bowl advertisement won't be returning. According to Front Office Sports, there will be no cryptocurrency commercials in the Super Bowl broadcast this year. Last year four major ...
Legendary groundskeeper says this may be his last Super Bowl
As the Chiefs and the Eagles take to the gridiron for Super Bowl 57 next Sunday, there's been one man sitting on the sidelines through every single matchup.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
NBC Sports
Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense
Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement last week, insisting he's done "for good" this time after ending his initial retirement after just 40 days in February 2022.
NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement
Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Look: NFL World Is Feeling Bad For Terry Bradshaw
The NFL World is feeling bad for Terry Bradshaw following an awkward interview. Bradshaw was straight up asked by CNN's Chris Wallace if it bothers him if people think he's dumb. "You had to deal, Terry, with another issue when you were applying and this was the rap that you were, forgive me, dumb. ...
Brady Rejects the Las Vegas Raiders, but had their number
The Las Vegas Raiders shave turned their attention from Tom Brady as he announced his retirement, but despite is desire not to play for them, he had their number.
Tom Brady ‘expected’ to occupy Fox NFL analyst booth after retirement
Tom Brady will go from being the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to a Fox NFL analyst, following his retirement. Prior to the 2022 season, Fox announced that Tom Brady would become its lead analyst for NFL games when the quarterback finally decided to call it a career. Despite much skepticism that Brady would actually join the broadcast booth, the former Buccaneers quarterback is expected to call games, according to The Athletic.
usflnewsroom.com
USFL Set to Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule Tomorrow
We’re just a little over two months to go until the USFL returns for season 2, and things are really ramping up. Thy’re expanding from one to four hubs, the draft is around the corner and now we’re going to learn the USFL schedule. The USFL just...
Popculture
Tom Brady Makes Decision on When He's Starting His Broadcast Career With Fox
Now that Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL, everyone is wondering when he'll start his broadcasting career with Fox Sports. The 45-year-old recently told Colin Cowherd of FS1 that he will begin his new role during the 2024 NFL season. Brady explained why he is taking a year off before joining the Fox Sports team.
'You better be pretty courageous,' says legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw amid NFL concussion concerns
Hall of Fame football player and television analyst Terry Bradshaw says the NFL may be a "tough sport" but that athletes accepted the dangers when taking part.
The Ringer
How ‘80 for Brady’ Wildly Rewrote NFL History
80 for Brady is centered on an aging character figuring out how to deal with fading relevance, the loss of a beloved spouse, and an inability to fit into the workforce after a decades-long career—but there are also several characters in the movie besides Tom Brady. It’s the story of four 80-year-old women who go to the Super Bowl to watch their beloved Patriots play the Falcons. It’s supposedly based on a true story, although the actual women in question merely watched the Patriots at home.
Tom Brady not joining FOX until 2024
Tom Brady will take the 2023 football season off, delaying his debut as a FOX Sports analyst until the 2024
NFL World Reacts To Reporter's Absurd Super Bowl Question
"Must-win" is often improperly labeled to describe any meaningful sports game. A Week 6 NFL matchup against a division rival is a big game, but the loser isn't done for the season. While Game 3 in a best-of-seven MLB, NBA, or NHL playoff series is often vital, it's not a true "must-win" contest ...
Giants heroes: What my Super Bowl ring means to me | Izenberg
Superstar status is not enough to guarantee ownership. Sometimes the luck of the game — a pass inches too far, a missed block, a fumble two feet short of glory — can leave the best of them with a naked finger. For openers, try this trio. Dan Marino,...
