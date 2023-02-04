ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Colts' trade with Bills nets extra fifth-round pick

The midseason trade between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills involved a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and it appears those conditions were met. While the exact conditions of the trade remain a mystery, it’s been reported that the sixth-round pick involved in the deal from the Bills has turned into a fifth-round pick, giving the Colts an extra selection in that round.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Retired Patriots QB Tom Brady: Likes Over Hits; Fox Analyst Plan?

Tom Brady was tired of being hit. Apparently he's now ready to be hit on. And, starting next season, he'll try to be a hit when he jumps into the TV broadcast booth as Fox's No. 1 analyst. In an interview with ESPN over the weekend, the recently retired quarterback's...
Tri-City Herald

100 Days of Mocks: Packers Trade Rodgers in Three-Round Mock

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The on-the-field phase of the scouting season is complete following Saturday’s Senior Bowl. Now, for the Green Bay Packers and the rest of the NFL, the focus turns to the Scouting Combine and deeper dives into the prospects. Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings published...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Matt Ryan, Jaguars, Texans

Colts QB Matt Ryan isn’t sure what his future will be next season but mentioned that he certainly feels that he needs the break this offseason will provide. “I still love playing,” Ryan said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I’m obviously not committed to anything. Got to see how it shakes out. But I still love playing and still feel like, honestly, there’s a lot of good football [left]. So, we’ll see.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Bears 2023 Mock Draft 3.0 for BearDigest

Sometimes the best laid plans of mice, men and mock drafters go astray. The BearDigest Mock Draft 3.0, the second mock this calendar year, had a mission. The goal was to attempt the rare double-down. The Bears were to trade down twice in Round 1 and pull in a windfall of top picks while still getting top talent.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Steelers’ Brian Flores Accepts Vikings DC Position

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores is headed west, accepting the defensive coordinator position with the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport. Flores’s time with the Steelers last just one season, but his impact was hard to miss. After finishing last in rush...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Report: Sean Payton to Earn $18 Million Annually As Broncos Coach

The Broncos landed the biggest name of the NFL coaching cycle, hiring former Saints coach Sean Payton to take over the team. In order to land him, Denver’s new ownership group put up the money to seal the deal. According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, Sean Payton’s contract with...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

National Outlet “Loves” Tennessee’s Offense

Head coach Josh Heupel is one of the best offensive minds in college football. He maximizes the quarterback position, which is the most critical part for an offensive mind. It's why many aren't worried about Tennessee losing quarterback Hendon Hooker, offensive tackle Darnell Wright, and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Wright and Hyatt could become first-round picks, while Hooker has been garnering some attention.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady not joining FOX until 2024

Tom Brady will take the 2023 football season off, delaying his debut as a FOX Sports analyst until the 2024 season, he said Monday. Brady, 45, made that announcement on Colin Cowherd's show on FOX Sports Radio, "The Herd." The quarterback, who said last week that he is retiring after...
Tri-City Herald

Sean Payton nixes Russell Wilson’s personal coach in building

"Let Russ cook" became a popular phrase in the last few years of Russell Wilson's time in Seattle. Wilson will have to get used to cooking with new coach Sean Payton's staff in Denver. Payton is putting the kibosh on Wilson having his own personal QB coach in the building,...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Rams' Raheem vs. Saturday? Which Way Are Colts 'Leaning'?

The Los Angeles Rams are in limbo at their defensive coordinator position as incumbent Raheem Morris awaits his fate for the Indianapolis Colts' head coach opening. However, the final answer appears to be on its way ... and it brings good news for the Rams. According to The Ringer, buzz...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Fangio Defense, Baker, Tua, and More

Part 2 of the latest offseason SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. What sort of addition/subtractions do you see Fangio making to defensive staff? Your choice for OL coach choice would be who?. Hey Dave, well, the Dolphins already are without an OLB coach, backup LB coach and safeties coach...

