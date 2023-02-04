Read full article on original website
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Report: Colts' trade with Bills nets extra fifth-round pick
The midseason trade between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills involved a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and it appears those conditions were met. While the exact conditions of the trade remain a mystery, it’s been reported that the sixth-round pick involved in the deal from the Bills has turned into a fifth-round pick, giving the Colts an extra selection in that round.
Tri-City Herald
Retired Patriots QB Tom Brady: Likes Over Hits; Fox Analyst Plan?
Tom Brady was tired of being hit. Apparently he's now ready to be hit on. And, starting next season, he'll try to be a hit when he jumps into the TV broadcast booth as Fox's No. 1 analyst. In an interview with ESPN over the weekend, the recently retired quarterback's...
Tri-City Herald
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Trade Rodgers in Three-Round Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The on-the-field phase of the scouting season is complete following Saturday’s Senior Bowl. Now, for the Green Bay Packers and the rest of the NFL, the focus turns to the Scouting Combine and deeper dives into the prospects. Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings published...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Matt Ryan, Jaguars, Texans
Colts QB Matt Ryan isn’t sure what his future will be next season but mentioned that he certainly feels that he needs the break this offseason will provide. “I still love playing,” Ryan said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I’m obviously not committed to anything. Got to see how it shakes out. But I still love playing and still feel like, honestly, there’s a lot of good football [left]. So, we’ll see.”
Tri-City Herald
Bears 2023 Mock Draft 3.0 for BearDigest
Sometimes the best laid plans of mice, men and mock drafters go astray. The BearDigest Mock Draft 3.0, the second mock this calendar year, had a mission. The goal was to attempt the rare double-down. The Bears were to trade down twice in Round 1 and pull in a windfall of top picks while still getting top talent.
Tri-City Herald
Nick Foles Wants to Retire with Eagles When that Day Finally Arrives
One of the heroes from the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory was back in town last week. That would be Nick Foles, the MVP of Philly’s 41-33 over the Patriots, and the lynchpin of the Philly Special. A statue of the quarterback and coach Doug Pederson commemorating one of...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers’ Brian Flores Accepts Vikings DC Position
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores is headed west, accepting the defensive coordinator position with the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport. Flores’s time with the Steelers last just one season, but his impact was hard to miss. After finishing last in rush...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Sean Payton to Earn $18 Million Annually As Broncos Coach
The Broncos landed the biggest name of the NFL coaching cycle, hiring former Saints coach Sean Payton to take over the team. In order to land him, Denver’s new ownership group put up the money to seal the deal. According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, Sean Payton’s contract with...
Tri-City Herald
National Outlet “Loves” Tennessee’s Offense
Head coach Josh Heupel is one of the best offensive minds in college football. He maximizes the quarterback position, which is the most critical part for an offensive mind. It's why many aren't worried about Tennessee losing quarterback Hendon Hooker, offensive tackle Darnell Wright, and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Wright and Hyatt could become first-round picks, while Hooker has been garnering some attention.
Tri-City Herald
Did Tom Brady crack the door to playing again? ‘The future is always hard to predict.’
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady said he decided only last week to retire from the NFL after 23 seasons. But when asked Monday if there is a 1% chance he could resume his playing career, he deftly sidestepped the question. In fact, Brady said he won’t begin his job...
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady not joining FOX until 2024
Tom Brady will take the 2023 football season off, delaying his debut as a FOX Sports analyst until the 2024 season, he said Monday. Brady, 45, made that announcement on Colin Cowherd's show on FOX Sports Radio, "The Herd." The quarterback, who said last week that he is retiring after...
Updated look at Colts' 2023 draft pick order
The Indianapolis Colts are still a few months away from the 2023 NFL draft, but we learned Monday that one of their selections is expected to be a bit earlier in the pick order. The midseason trade between the Colts and the Buffalo Bills, which included a conditional sixth-round pick,...
Tri-City Herald
Sean Payton nixes Russell Wilson’s personal coach in building
"Let Russ cook" became a popular phrase in the last few years of Russell Wilson's time in Seattle. Wilson will have to get used to cooking with new coach Sean Payton's staff in Denver. Payton is putting the kibosh on Wilson having his own personal QB coach in the building,...
Building DeMeco Ryans' Texans in 5 (Not So) Easy Steps
"I've always had the Texans deep in my heart,'' said DeMeco Ryans this week upon his hire ... proof that he gets it. Now, what five steps does the new coach need to take to fix this thing?
Yardbarker
Rams' Raheem vs. Saturday? Which Way Are Colts 'Leaning'?
The Los Angeles Rams are in limbo at their defensive coordinator position as incumbent Raheem Morris awaits his fate for the Indianapolis Colts' head coach opening. However, the final answer appears to be on its way ... and it brings good news for the Rams. According to The Ringer, buzz...
Report: Bears could 'conceivably trade back twice' in NFL draft
The Bears are in a prime position to trade back from the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, where they could realistically trade back and still land a top defensive prospect inside the top four. The expectation is general manager Ryan Poles will trade back, especially considering Chicago...
Tri-City Herald
Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Fangio Defense, Baker, Tua, and More
Part 2 of the latest offseason SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. What sort of addition/subtractions do you see Fangio making to defensive staff? Your choice for OL coach choice would be who?. Hey Dave, well, the Dolphins already are without an OLB coach, backup LB coach and safeties coach...
