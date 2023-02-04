Read full article on original website
delawaretoday.com
Avelo Airlines Provides Low-Cost Vacation Flights From Wilmington
Avelo, a new and ultra-low-cost airline, offers flights out of Wilmington Airport, making warm-weather vacations more accessible. With temperatures on the decline, it’s hard to avoid daydreams of a tropical paradise that’s sunny and lush. It’s clear that we all need a vacation. Now you can satiate your wanderlust without venturing into Philadelphia. Avelo Airlines, an ultra-low-cost airline based in Houston, Texas, has just started offering transportation from the Wilmington Airport (ILG) in Delaware to five palm-dotted locations in Florida: Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach.
Transportation plan eyes Tyler McConnell, Hares Corner, I-95
Proposals for a notoriously congested bridge (the Tyler McConnell, in North Wilmington), Delaware’s busiest intersection (Hares Corner, aka U.S. Route 13 and Delaware Route 273) and Interstate 95 in Cecil County highlight the latest regional transportation plan. The Wilmington Area Planning Council will collect comments at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Newark and online through March 6. Registration ... Read More
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi top open new Delaware store, reopen Florida location battered by hurricane
Aldi’s nationwide expansion continues Thursday as it readies for a new store opening in Delaware as well as a reopening of a Florida location hit by last October’s Hurricane Ian. The discount grocer’s new store will be located at 696 N. Dupont Blvd. in Milford, Delaware. “Our...
WDEL 1150AM
Loaded handgun at PHL leads to charges against Newark man
A Newark man faces a local weapons charge and a civil penalty after having a loaded 9mm handgun confiscated by officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Philadelphia Police. TSA agents at a Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) security checkpoint were alerted to the man's carry-on bag by an X-ray...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Business people: Feb. 3, 2023
Barclays US Consumer Bank, Wilmington, announced the appointment of Doug Villone as Head of US Cards and Partnerships. Villone will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the bank’s consumer credit card programs and Barclays’ strategic partnerships with more than 20 brands. This is a homecoming for Villone...
tourcounsel.com
Golden Ring Plaza | Shopping mall in Rossville, Maryland
The Centre at Golden Ring, formerly the Golden Ring Plaza is a power center and former mall in Rosedale, Maryland. The mall was first announced by developers Melvin, Simon & Associates in April 1972, with Stewart's, Hecht's, and Montgomery Ward as anchors. Stewart's would operate a 3-level, 145,000 sq ft store to include a 15,000 sq ft budget shop, Montgomery Ward's would be 175,000 sq ft with a freestanding auto center, and Hecht's would be 150,000 sq ft, with 370,000 sq ft of space across two floors for smaller shops in the mall itself.
tourcounsel.com
Dover Mall | Shopping mall in Dover, Delaware
The Dover Mall is a shopping mall located on U.S. Route 13 in Dover, Delaware. The anchor stores are Boscov's, Old Navy, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and AMC Theatres. There are 2 additional anchor spaces, with one serving as a Macy's fulfillment center since the 2020 holiday season and a vacant anchor spot last occupied by Sears.
OnlyInYourState
The Historic Town In Delaware That Comes Alive During The Winter Season
With cobblestone streets and architecture dating back to the 1700s, it’s easy to feel like you’re stepping back in time when you visit New Castle, Delaware. Nestled on the banks of the Delaware River and just six miles south of Wilmington, this small but historic town has a highly walkable downtown and plenty of charm, making it a great destination any time of the year. But it’s when the chill of winter arrives in the air that New Castle really comes alive.
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Wilmington, Delaware
Concord Mall, a shopping mall located north of the city of Wilmington in the unincorporated Brandywine Hundred area along U.S. Route 202, is Delaware's second-largest shopping mall. A short distance south of the Pennsylvania border, it attracts shoppers from Pennsylvania and other neighboring states wishing to take advantage of tax-free shopping in Delaware.
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington seeks new towing contract with looser regulations
The City of Wilmington is seeking a towing company contract with looser restrictions and regulations, continuing progress with the city’s parking enforcement improvement plan. In a release from the city, Mayor Mike Purzycki says these changes will give vehicle owners more time to pay tickets and find ways to...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants in Delaware
In Hockessin, DE, Crownery Chinese Restaurant serves traditional and contemporary Asian cuisine. The menu includes Peking duck, egg rolls, and General Tao chicken. Authentic Chinese food relies on abundant leafy vegetables, fresh seafood, and poultry. The Crownery in Hockessin specializes in authentic Chinese cuisine with hearty, fresh vegetables and protein. It's a far cry from the American-style Chinese dishes you'll find in a mall food court.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Top stories in January
News of the opening of Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville, MD topped the list of most-read Delaware Business Now stories in January, based on Google Analytics figures. The lodge will be the largest in the 20-hotel chain that caters to families with facilities that include a massive water park. Great...
firststateupdate.com
How To Get Free Pizza On Thursday, National Pizza Day!
First State Update is happy to announce that we have teamed up with Dom’s NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Veronica’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Dover, Luna’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill in Middletown, Big Z Pizza in Newark, and Mazzella’s Italian Restaurant on Philadelphia Pike for our first ever National Pizza Day Free Pizza Giveaway! See promo image below for details.
Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?
SEPTA's El derails with about 100 people on train
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An eastbound traveling train of the Market-Frankford Line derailed Saturday night with approximately 100 people on board, SEPTA says. The incident happened between the 2nd Street and Spring Garden stations just before midnight.The authority says the wheels on one car of the six-car train came off the tracks.SEPTA also says there were no injuries reported. All passengers were taken to buses replacing the route.The incident remains under investigation. SEPTA temporarily used shuttle buses between the 5th Street and Huntingdon stations, but regular operations have since been restored.
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in Delaware
DELAWARE - Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. Here are a few of our favorites:
delawaretoday.com
ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware
The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Lawsuit filed over past use of PFOA chemicals by Newark-based W.L. Gore
Newark-based W.L. Gore and Associates is facing a federal class action lawsuit and possible jury trial over the use of PFOAs (sometimes known as forever chemicals) at its Cherry Hill plant. The site is about seven miles west of Newark, near Elkton, MD. Gore operates smaller-scale manufacturing and research sites...
Cape Gazette
Smithsonian traveling exhibit on-site in Dover thru April 15
The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village announced Crossroads: Change in Rural America, a Smithsonian Institution Museum on Main Street traveling exhibit, will be on display through Saturday, April 15, on site at the museum, 866 N. Dupont Highway, Dover. The exhibit offers both rural and urban dwellers the opportunity to...
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
