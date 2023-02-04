ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-City Herald

Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Passengers About to Lose a Big Perk

Corporate synergy giveth, and corporate synergy taketh away. Such is the circle of life, and the cruise industry is no different. For years, cruise fans have come to love a perk offered by Royal Caribbean Group. As part of a companywide initiative, anyone who was a member in one of the lines' loyalty programs would also receive reciprocal benefits in the other two brands' loyalty programs.
The Independent

Elon Musk’s astonishing weekly Tesla salary revealed

Elon Musk banks nearly $12bn of Tesla money in a week, according to reports.The Dow Jones Market Data Group claims Musk added an astonishing $11.98 billion to his wealth in just seven days.Musk holds 423,622,000 Tesla shares and his holdings jumped from $53.87bn on 19 January to $67.89bn, based on the closing price on 26 January.Tesla, which is up 48 per cent since the beginning of 2023, remains the best performer on the Nasdaq 100.According to the company’s latest earnings release, Tesla brought in $24.32bn in revenue in Q4.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk defends himself in lawsuit over Tesla tweetLawyer for Epstein victims says she doesn’t expect Virginia Giuffre to stay silentLondon bollards reveal hidden wartime secret
Motley Fool

2 Simple Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Dollar General sells things always in demand, is close to its customers, turns a healthy profit, and gives back to shareholders. Crocs focused on profits and that money gave it options to invigorate market-beating growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Thrillist

Here's What to Know About the Cancun Travel Warning

If you're planning to travel to Mexico and are banking on ride-share options to get around, you might want to reconsider. The US State Department has just issued a warning to US travelers heading over to some of Mexico's most visited spots, the Washington Post reports. Following the recent conflicts between taxi drivers and ride-share companies like Uber, the US is advising tourists planning to travel to Cancun and the Mexican state of Quintana Roo to exercise caution in their travels and refrain from using app-based transportation services like Uber for now.

