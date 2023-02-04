Read full article on original website
CNET
Want Something New to Watch? Try Netflix's Hidden Codes
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If Netflix's looming account-sharing fees are on your mind, you may be thinking about cramming in a few binge sessions ahead of the big change. But before you kick off your next streaming marathon, remember that scrolling through the same list of Netflix's TV show and movie recommendations aren't the best ways to find something new to watch. They're also not great to find other niche genres you might be interested in.
How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?
Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
How To Log Out Of Netflix On A TV And Why You Might Need To
You can log into your Netflix account anywhere you want, including your hotel, Airbnb, and more, but it can turn into a problem if you don't log out.
TrustedReviews
What is Samsung TV Plus? The free streaming platform explained
Free-to-view TV has been a staple of home viewing for decades, from public broadcast services such as BBC and Channel 4, to platforms such as Freeview and Freesat, and ad-supported online channels in Pluto TV. TV Plus is Samsung’s entrant into the free-to-view market, with thousands of movies and TV...
Showtime to Be Renamed After Being Combined With Popular Streaming Platform
Paramount Global combines two streaming services and announces cancellations.
Netflix $20-A-Month Premium Plan Adds Spatial Audio, Expands Number Of Devices For Downloading From 4 To 6
At the same time it is courting subscribers with its cheapest plan yet, the $7-a-month Basic with Ads, Netflix is adding upgrades to its top-end Premium tier. The streaming giant has incorporated spatial audio on Premium and also expanded the number of devices on which subscribers can download programming, from four to six. Concurrent streaming is still limited to four devices. The price of Premium is slated to remain at $19.99 a month even after the enhancements. Rishu Arora, Director of Product Management, announced the changes in a blog post. Spatial Audio, which is increasingly found on platforms like Apple Music,...
Two new must-watch documentaries now streaming on Netflix
As we noted in a recent post, Netflix had a bit of a slow January despite the release of strong titles like Ginny & Georgia’s second season and the heist drama Kaleidoscope. Viewership of the streaming giant’s biggest TV titles actually fell every week throughout the month, though the onset of February now marks an opportunity to reverse that trend. Moreover, a pair of new Netflix documentaries out this week offers an early chance to get that reversal underway in earnest.
The Utter Stupidity of Netflix’s New Password-Sharing Rules
With so many unceremonious show cancellations lately, Netflix doesn’t exactly have a lot of subscriber goodwill to spare these days, but the company seems determined to squander it anyway. On Wednesday, the streaming service rolled out new information about its upcoming crackdown on password-sharing. The short version is that...
Netflix explains exactly how it's going to ruin everyone's account-sharing good time
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Piracy and account sharing have been the two biggest revenue killers for the best streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Disney+. In the last few years, we've seen Netflix take a hard stand against account sharing and dabbling with countermeasures to limit the practice. Those efforts are getting more and more serious, and while we've known that change is coming, it's been unclear exactly how this clampdown would look. We're now starting to get our first sense of these restrictions, as Netflix shares its device-blocking strategy for shared accounts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King breaks down what Netflix’s new password sharing policy really means for subscribers
Netflix’s impending crackdown on password sharing has plenty of users concerned. While the news isn’t shocking (Netflix announced the move in ealy 2022) the internet is abuzz with curiosity, outrage, and irritation at the company’s move. Twitter is rife with frustrated Netflix members and for good reason....
Thanks to a New Deal, You Can Still Stream These Fox Shows Next Day on Hulu
Last week, Fox renewed The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers for at least two more seasons each through 2025, and this week a new deal with Hulu will ensure that every one of those episodes will be on the streaming service the day after it airs. Deadline reports that this deal came just ahead of when the companies’ previous deal was set to end in September.
This Streaming Service Beat Netflix as the No. 1 One Market Leader in the U.S.
As of Q4 2022, industry pioneer Netflix is not longer at the top.
Early trials hint at how Netflix plans to stamp out password sharing
The streaming giant has promised to put an end to unauthorized account sharing within the coming weeks.
CNET
Best Streaming Service of 2023: Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and More
Streaming TV services are likely part of your household expenses. Even if you have cable, they offer myriad movies, TV shows and live sports. However monthly subscription fees can stop you from trying or keeping these services. That's why evaluated all the streaming options (including Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and HBO Max) to choose the best streaming service in 2023. This useful guide should help you decide which ones to subscribe to.
Netflix Reveals First Look at Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Series
Perhaps the biggest and most popular manga series in history will get introduced to an even bigger audience later this year, when One Piece becomes a live-action series on Netflix. The streaming service officially announced the show today, revealing that it would premiere soon while debuting two early first looks...
Quartz
Netflix accidentally revealed its blueprint to stop password sharing
By now, it’s common knowledge that the days of sharing Netflix passwords with friends and family across countries are numbered. Users in Latin America got a first taste of just how draconian the new rules will get, and we all got to see it. The streaming giant accidentally posted...
How to cancel your Netflix subscription – plus, the alternative streaming platforms to know
Netflix has served many of us well as a revolutionary streaming service over the years. But, now, whispers of more and more users wishing to cancel their memberships are beginning to circulate.Whether it’s because the platform is going in a new direction or because there’s a larger variety of streaming services to choose from nowadays, everyone should know the steps they need to take, should they wish to cancel their Netflix subscription. According to a report from tech news site The Information, survey data reveals that subscribers who had been with the platform for more than three years made up...
A.V. Club
Premium cable network formerly known as Showtime announces multiple Billions spin-offs
Quick, you’ve just been put in charge of Paramount+ With Showtime (the premium cable platform formerly known as Showtime), and you have to come up with the titles for as many spin-offs of his drama Billions as you can in the next 15 seconds. Go! Go! Go!. Alright, if...
