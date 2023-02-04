Read full article on original website
Related
A 27-Year-Old TikToker Died After Falling Off A Lighthouse Cliff & He Was Shooting A Video
Friends and family of TikToker Edgar Garay are asking for help with getting his body home from Puerto Rico, after he fell off a cliff while shooting content for the social media platform. Garay, 27, was last seen alive last Sunday evening at the iconic Cabo Rojo lighthouse in Puerto...
California public defender dies after falling from fourth floor while in Mexico resort
A California public defender fatally fell from the fourth floor of a resort hotel on the Pacific coast of Mexico - 20 miles south of the US border.
The family of a 27-year-old man said he died falling off the side of a cliff while filming a TikTok
A Coast Guard official told Insider that the cliff-side spot where the incident took place is "quite dangerous" because of its picturesque views.
The Coast Guard will continue searching for a man who was pulled underwater by a 'huge' fish 5 days ago and is expanding the 515-mile search to 'bring him home'
Mark Knittle, 63, was fishing for ahi tuna with his friend near Hōnaunau on Sunday, when he was last heard saying, "the fish is huge," police said.
Americans traveling between Mexico, U.S. see vacations turn into nightmares at the border
Americans in recent months have had their vacation plans in Mexico turn into nightmares after they were detained, fined, and in some cases imprisoned over alleged mistakes.
DNA identifies fourth body found in Mexico as missing Hamilton man
A DNA comparison has revealed a fourth body found in Mexico belongs to José Gutiérrez, a 36-year-old Hamilton man who went missing with his fiancée and her sister and cousin in December.
Four bodies found buried in Mexico near bullet-riddled car of missing Ohio man
Mexican officials say that four bodies were found buried near the bullet-riddled car of a missing Ohio who had been visiting his fiancee in the country.Jose Gutierrez, a 36-year-old project coordinator, has been missing since a Christmas Day restaurant dinner along with fiancée Daniela Pichardo, her sister and her cousin.The attorney general for the Mexican state of Zacatecas says that members of Mexico’s National Guard found four bodies buried near the vehicle. Testing is being carried out to identify the victims.Mr Gutierrez had travelled to Mexico to see Ms Pichardo ahead of their 2023 wedding. When Ms Pichardo did not...
Mexico zoo director allegedly killed, cooked 4 pygmy goats for party
“This put the health of the people who ate them at risk, because these animals were not fit for human consumption.”
KTVZ
Train derailment in northeastern Ohio sparks massive fire
Evacuation and shelter-in-place orders remain in effect in a northeastern Ohio town after a train derailment sparked a massive fire and concerns about air quality. A Norfolk Southern train with more than 100 cars derailed in East Palestine, about 15 miles south of Youngstown, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
Hurricane Ian destroyed Florida's beloved 'dome home' that was originally built to survive storms
The final blow: How the legendary landmark 'dome home' in Cape Romano, Florida that was originally built to withstand deadly storm surges succumbed to Hurricane Ian
Desperate for answers: Families in Miami and Cuba mourn relatives missing at sea
The United Nations’ Missing Migrants Project estimates that 305 Cubans and 380 Haitians have disappeared or died in the Caribbean region since 2014, when the agency began to track them.
Coast Guard rescues wanted man seconds before massive wave capsizes boat, video shows
The U.S. Coast Guard in the Pacific Northwest rescued a man who was wanted by police after he left a dead fish at the Oregon home featured in "The Goonies."
Man wanted for leaving a dead fish at 'The Goonies' house is rescued at sea by Coast Guard: Video
A man wanted by police in Oregon in a bizarre incident at a house featured in "The Goonies" was the subject of a daring Coast Guard rescue.
Dreaming of that summer vacation? One site says these are the top 10 deadliest beaches in the US
Maybe you saw that story on the unlimited pass that Frontier Airlines is offering at a pretty, darned cheap rate for the summer and dreaming about some sun and fun. Well, if you do plan on heading out to catch some sun and a few waves anytime soon, there’s one list you might want to check out. Travel Lens recently released its list of the top 10 most deadly beaches in the United States, and it’s … well, maybe you shouldn’t read it at all if you are planning on splashing around in the surf. But, then again, maybe you want to avoid the hotspots.
Mexico Zoo Chief Slaughtered Pygmy Goats for Party Food, Authorities Say
The former director of a zoo in Mexico has been accused of killing four of the park’s pygmy goats to be cooked and served as food at a Christmas party. “These four animals [were] slaughtered and cooked on the zoo’s premises, and were served as food at the year-end party,” said Fernando Ruiz Gutierrez, the state environment department’s director of wildlife. “This put the health of the people who ate them at risk, because these animals were not fit for human consumption.” José Rubén Nava, who was the director of the zoo in the city of Chilpancingo at the time, was replaced on Jan. 12 after a deer died in the park. On Tuesday, officials announced that an investigation found that several animals in the zoo had been allegedly sold or eaten at Nava’s direction.Read it at The Guardian
gcaptain.com
Tanker Crew Rescues Boater in Distress Off Puerto Rico
The crew of the chemical tanker Silver Dover is being praised for rendering assistance to a boater in distress in the Caribbean Sea on Saturday morning, approximately 57 nautical miles southeast of Puerto Rico. Rescued was an 80-year-old man who was the sole passenger aboard the 44-foot sailing vessel Tao...
Worries abound that Mexico’s Maya Train will destroy jungle
CALAKMUL BIOSPHERE RESERVE, Mexico (AP) — Miguel Ángel Díaz walks slowly so his footfall on dry leaves doesn’t drive away what he’s trying to find in this dense forest of seeded breadnut and sapodilla trees. Coming to a small wetland, a sign warns: Beware of the crocodile.
MilitaryTimes
Coast Guard pulls off wild rescue in Oregon
The U.S. Coast Guard undertook the daring rescue of a suspected boat thief off the coast of Oregon earlier this month. It began around 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, when Coast Guardsmen at Station Cape Disappointment received a mayday call from a man whose 35-foot Sandpiper boat had conked out roughly six miles west of where the Columbia River empties into the Pacific Ocean.
KTVZ
US authorities found young dolphin’s skull inside unattended bag at a Detroit airport
Federal authorities made a grim and unexpected discovery in an unattended bag last week at a Detroit airport. Inside, the bag held a young dolphin’s skull, the US Customs and Border Protection said in a news release Friday. The bag was separated from its owners while traveling and when...
KTVZ
Southwest and FedEx jets came within 100 feet of collision at airport in Texas, investigators say
A Southwest passenger jet and a FedEx cargo plane came as close as 100 feet from colliding Saturday at the main airport in Texas’ capital, and it was a pilot — not air traffic controllers — who averted disaster, a top federal investigator says. Controllers at Austin’s...
Comments / 0