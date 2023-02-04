Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour PayAsh JurbergDallas County, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
The Philly Cheesesteak and Where to Find Them in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Related
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex Rams QB Jared Goff Has Advice For Raiders Derek Carr
Former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff knows a thing or two about starting over, and he has advice for exiting Raiders signal caller, Derek Carr.
Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys roasted over Brian Schottenheimer hire
The Dallas Cowboys are catching some serious flack for hiring Brian Schottenheimer as their offensive coordinator. The Cowboys couldn’t afford... The post Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys roasted over Brian Schottenheimer hire appeared first on Outsider.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Cowboys 3 WR Targets in Free Agency: Would Chiefs Hardman Help Dak?
Wide receiver is one of the biggest needs for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. Here are a trio of possible free agent helpers for Dak Prescott.
Yardbarker
Are Ezekiel Elliott & Tyron Smith Done as Cowboys?
They are both symbols of an era, a two-time NFL rushing champ and an all-time Hall-of-Fame-bound lineman. Might the era - not only for Ezekiel Elliott but also for Tyron Smith - be over?. That's the concept proposed by The Dallas Morning News, a scenario in which the Cowboys cut...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Jerry Jones stands firm on a major mistake
The Dallas Cowboys at one time had arguably the best three-headed monster at wide receiver in the NFL with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb. Unfortunately, the Cowboys decided to part ways with Cooper last March, trading him to the Cleveland Browns for a late-round pick. The Cowboys put...
Tri-City Herald
Retired Patriots QB Tom Brady: Likes Over Hits; Fox Analyst Plan?
Tom Brady was tired of being hit. Apparently he's now ready to be hit on. And, starting next season, he'll try to be a hit when he jumps into the TV broadcast booth as Fox's No. 1 analyst. In an interview with ESPN over the weekend, the recently retired quarterback's...
Help for Dak? Cowboys Draft Elite WR in Latest NFL Mock
In NFL.com's latest mock draft, they believe the Cowboys will add another weapon to the Cowboys offense in WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
nfltraderumors.co
Cowboys Hiring Brian Schottenheimer As Offensive Coordinator
Per Jane Slater, Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy announced today that the team is hiring Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator. The following is a list of candidates prior to the hiring of Schottenheimer:. Panthers RBs Coach Jeff Nixon. Rams assistant HC/TE coach Thomas Brown. Vikings Pass-Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers’ Brian Flores Accepts Vikings DC Position
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores is headed west, accepting the defensive coordinator position with the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport. Flores’s time with the Steelers last just one season, but his impact was hard to miss. After finishing last in rush...
Rams Trade Idea: Ramsey to Cowboys or Jaguars?
Can the Rams "win the trade'' in a swap of Jalen Ramsey to the Jags or the Cowboys? It's much harder than it seems.
Tri-City Herald
Did Tom Brady crack the door to playing again? ‘The future is always hard to predict.’
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady said he decided only last week to retire from the NFL after 23 seasons. But when asked Monday if there is a 1% chance he could resume his playing career, he deftly sidestepped the question. In fact, Brady said he won’t begin his job...
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady not joining FOX until 2024
Tom Brady will take the 2023 football season off, delaying his debut as a FOX Sports analyst until the 2024 season, he said Monday. Brady, 45, made that announcement on Colin Cowherd's show on FOX Sports Radio, "The Herd." The quarterback, who said last week that he is retiring after...
Jerry Jones slanders 49ers while trying to excuse Cowboys playoff failures
Jones' comment was at best misguided and at worst willfully dishonest.
Comments / 0