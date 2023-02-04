ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Are Ezekiel Elliott & Tyron Smith Done as Cowboys?

They are both symbols of an era, a two-time NFL rushing champ and an all-time Hall-of-Fame-bound lineman. Might the era - not only for Ezekiel Elliott but also for Tyron Smith - be over?. That's the concept proposed by The Dallas Morning News, a scenario in which the Cowboys cut...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Jerry Jones stands firm on a major mistake

The Dallas Cowboys at one time had arguably the best three-headed monster at wide receiver in the NFL with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb. Unfortunately, the Cowboys decided to part ways with Cooper last March, trading him to the Cleveland Browns for a late-round pick. The Cowboys put...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Retired Patriots QB Tom Brady: Likes Over Hits; Fox Analyst Plan?

Tom Brady was tired of being hit. Apparently he's now ready to be hit on. And, starting next season, he'll try to be a hit when he jumps into the TV broadcast booth as Fox's No. 1 analyst. In an interview with ESPN over the weekend, the recently retired quarterback's...
nfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Hiring Brian Schottenheimer As Offensive Coordinator

Per Jane Slater, Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy announced today that the team is hiring Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator. The following is a list of candidates prior to the hiring of Schottenheimer:. Panthers RBs Coach Jeff Nixon. Rams assistant HC/TE coach Thomas Brown. Vikings Pass-Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Steelers’ Brian Flores Accepts Vikings DC Position

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores is headed west, accepting the defensive coordinator position with the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport. Flores’s time with the Steelers last just one season, but his impact was hard to miss. After finishing last in rush...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady not joining FOX until 2024

Tom Brady will take the 2023 football season off, delaying his debut as a FOX Sports analyst until the 2024 season, he said Monday. Brady, 45, made that announcement on Colin Cowherd's show on FOX Sports Radio, "The Herd." The quarterback, who said last week that he is retiring after...

