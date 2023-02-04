Read full article on original website
Dana White reacts after Fedor Emelianenko suffers first-round TKO loss in retirement fight: “He probably should’ve hung it up a few years ago”
Dana White is reacting after Fedor Emelianenko suffered a first-found TKO loss in his retirement fight. The Bellator 290 main event took place this past Saturday, February 4th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It was Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA) who took on Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA) in the...
Dana White: Derrick Lewis' roster spot safe despite being 'manhandled' at UFC Fight Night 218
LAS VEGAS – Dana White says Derrick Lewis’ position on the UFC roster is not in jeopardy despite being dominated by Serghei Spivac UFC Fight Night 218. After two-time UFC title challenger Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) suffered a third consecutive loss with a first-round submission defeat to Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) in Saturday’s heavyweight headliner at the UFC Apex, the UFC president doesn’t see “The Black Beast” at a career crossroads.
Jorge Masvidal announces Gamebred Boxing 4 that includes Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr., also features Jose Aldo, Jacare Souza, and Paul Daley
Jorge Masvidal is promoting Gamebred Boxing 4 and he has stacked the card. Masvidal has been promoting events like Gamebred FC and iKON and is now getting into the boxing game. His event will go down on April 1 in Milwaukee and the main event will see Roy Jones Jr. box Anthony Pettis, Masvidal announced on The MMA Hour.
‘It’s must-win there is no doubt’ Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal has to overcome Gilbert Burns at UFC 287
Daniel Cormier gives some inspiring words of encouragement to Jorge Masvidal just before the bout that will go down as the most significant of his career. Jorge Masvidal has marked April 8 as a significant date on his calendar because, after an extended absence from action, he is slated to take part in the main event of UFC 287: Pereira versus Adesanya.
Ryan Bader hits back at reported payout against Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290: “I wouldn’t be fighting if I was making that”
Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader made much more than reported on Saturday night. ‘Darth’ returned over the weekend at Bellator 290 against Fedor Emelianenko. The bout was actually a rematch of their prior clash in the finals of the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix. In that January 2019 outing, Bader won by first-round knockout.
Bellator 290: Fedor Emelianenko beaten by Ryan Bader in final fight of legendary career
Fedor Emelianenko's distinguished 23-year career ended in defeat as Ryan Bader secured a first-round stoppage to retain his heavyweight title at Bellator 290 in Inglewood, California. American Bader, 39, dropped Russia's Emelianeko, 46, with a right hand before finishing the contest with ground and pound. Emelianeko is regarded by many...
The MMA Hour with Michael Chandler, Jorge Masvidal, Ryan Bader, Chris Weidman, Johnny Eblen, and Brennan Ward
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap another wild weekend in combat sports. 1:30 p.m.: Michael Chandler returns to...
Bellator 290 salaries: Fedor Emelianenko earns $100,000 purse for retirement fight
Fedor Emelianenko cashed one last six-figure payday in his final MMA fight. The heavyweight legend earned a $100,000 fight purse for his farewell fight against Ryan Bader in Bellator 286’s main event, which took place Saturday at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., and aired live on CBS. Bader,...
Pros react after Ryan Bader TKO’s Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290
Tonight’s Bellator 290 main event featured a heavyweight title fight rematch between Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader. The MMA legend and arguably greatest heavyweight of all time, Emelianenko (40-7 MMA), was making his final cage appearance this evening. ‘The Last Emperor‘ entered the matchup coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Timothy Johnson and Quinton Jackson. Those wins were preceded by a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, in a bout that had lasted just 35-seconds.
Ryan Bader Believes Jon Jones ‘Takes Care of Business Pretty Easily’ at UFC 285
Ryan Bader knows what it takes to transition from 205 pounds to heavyweight. The UFC veteran has enjoyed success with the move in Bellator MMA and is coming off his third successful heavyweight title defense, a first-round technical knockout of the retiring. Fedor Emelianenko on Saturday night. Bader’s change in...
Dana White Says Derrick Lewis Is ‘Not Going Anywhere’ Despite Getting ‘Manhandled’ By Serghei Spivac At UFC Vegas 68
Dana White is not cutting Derrick Lewis despite being handed his third straight loss at UFC Vegas 68. The UFC boss gave Serghei Spivac the props for pulling off a great performance against “The Black Beast”. UFC president Dana White had just reassured Derrick Lewis that despite suffering a...
Spinning Back Clique: Conor McGregor returns as 'TUF' coach, Dana White downplays Fedor, more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week’s panel of Nolan King, Brian “Goze” Garcia and Danny Segura will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate:
