ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Madden simulation predicts Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

The last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., were instant classics. If EA Sports’ Super Bowl LVII prediction plays out on the field, this year’s game will be more of a dud. The video game company released its “Madden NFL 23” Super Bowl...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

Madden NFL 23 picks Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl winner

Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching, and a Madden video game simulation has predicted a winner. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Madden NFL 23′s official simulation has the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-17. The simulation also predicts Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts will be named Super Bowl MVP.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Super Bowl 57: Vegas odds and betting guide

Super Bowl LVII promises to be a high-octane matchup between two conference powerhouses, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. What are the current odds in Vegas?. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet for the first time in the Super Bowl in 2023, and many...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 57 player props, odds, bets, Chiefs vs. Eagles picks: Back Jalen Hurts under 45.5 rushing yards

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have been two of the top teams in the NFL all season, so it's only fitting that they will meet in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, February 12. Fans should be well-acquainted with the stars from both teams, who will fuel the NFL player props for Super Bowl 57 bets. Last year, two of the 15 highest-recorded Super Bowl bets were placed on Odell Beckham Jr., one of which (anytime touchdown scorer) won and paid out +115 odds. This year, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce might be the most public name for Super Bowl props. He is -115 bet to go over 79.5 receiving yards in the latest Super Bowl 57 props from Caesars Sportsbook; something he has done in 10 of the 19 starts he's made this season. Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the Chiefs vs. Eagles NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Jason Kelce doesn't believe result of Super Bowl 57 will impact retirement decision

Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Geno Smith: Contract talks underway

Smith has reportedly had positive contract negotiations with the Seahawks thus far, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Smith would likely be one of the top signal callers if he were to hit the open market this offseason, but it appears as if the Seahawks would like to avoid that possibility, as talks regarding an extension are seemingly moving in a positive direction. The 32-year-old quarterback put up career-best numbers across the board in his first season as a starter with Seattle, but given this was Smith's first year as a starter since 2014, any extension would likely be of the shorter variety as the team attempts to safeguard itself from any sort of regression.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Super Bowl LVII opening night: Everything to know and how to watch

The Eagles and Chiefs have now both arrived for Super Bowl LVII, with Philadelphia landing about an hour after their AFC West counterparts. Philadelphia will take part in a weightlifting session at the Cardinals facilities before the festivities kick off in a huge way on Monday night with Super Bowl opening night from the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix, Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy