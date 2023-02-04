Read full article on original website
Why the Kansas City Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in their fifth Super Bowl on Sunday and their third since 2019.
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Ranking all 56 Super Bowls from best to worst: Where do Chiefs, Eagles games rate on dramatic scale?
With just over a week until Super Bowl 57 kicks off between Chiefs and Eagles, it's time to look back at some past editions. Where will this rank?
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
NBC Sports
Madden simulation predicts Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., were instant classics. If EA Sports’ Super Bowl LVII prediction plays out on the field, this year’s game will be more of a dud. The video game company released its “Madden NFL 23” Super Bowl...
Super Bowl 57 updates: Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles news from Arizona
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for Super Bowl 57 in Arizona on Sunday. Follow our updates on their preparations and the preparations for the game. Opening night has a big of everything ...
Madden NFL 23 picks Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl winner
Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching, and a Madden video game simulation has predicted a winner. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Madden NFL 23′s official simulation has the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-17. The simulation also predicts Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts will be named Super Bowl MVP.
Eagles-Chiefs: Super Bowl LVII Positional Breakdown
The end game for the Eagles and Chiefs played out so similarly it was scary.
Four Rams Ranked Among All-Time Super Bowl QBs
Who are the best ever quarterbacks to start the Super Bowl?
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Heat won't swap Kyle Lowry for Russell Westbrook; 76ers interested in Jarred Vanderbilt
The NBA trade deadline is now less than a week away, and Kyrie Irving's request to be moved out of Brooklyn has added a whole new layer of intrigue. There are plenty of other rumors outside of Irving too, as teams are starting to kick things into hyperdrive leading up to deadline day.
Super Bowl 57: Vegas odds and betting guide
Super Bowl LVII promises to be a high-octane matchup between two conference powerhouses, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. What are the current odds in Vegas?. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet for the first time in the Super Bowl in 2023, and many...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 57 player props, odds, bets, Chiefs vs. Eagles picks: Back Jalen Hurts under 45.5 rushing yards
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have been two of the top teams in the NFL all season, so it's only fitting that they will meet in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, February 12. Fans should be well-acquainted with the stars from both teams, who will fuel the NFL player props for Super Bowl 57 bets. Last year, two of the 15 highest-recorded Super Bowl bets were placed on Odell Beckham Jr., one of which (anytime touchdown scorer) won and paid out +115 odds. This year, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce might be the most public name for Super Bowl props. He is -115 bet to go over 79.5 receiving yards in the latest Super Bowl 57 props from Caesars Sportsbook; something he has done in 10 of the 19 starts he's made this season. Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the Chiefs vs. Eagles NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
CBS Sports
NFL Pro Bowl 2023: How to watch, date, time, location, streaming, AFC, NFC rosters and explainer of event
The 2023 Pro Bowl will be different than in year's past. This year it features a new flag football format in the exhibition game between the AFC and NFC players. The inaugural Pro Bowl Games will span over multiple days with additional events, including the skills competition. The action began...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Jason Kelce doesn't believe result of Super Bowl 57 will impact retirement decision
Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.
PFF projects reasonable contract for Titans' Nate Davis
Pro Football Focus recently revealed its list of the top 100 free agents in the NFL going into the 2023 offseason, and along with it the outlet revealed its contract projections for said players. We’ve already gone over Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long, who was listed at No. 17. We...
Young stars making a statement at 2023 Pro Bowl Games
With veterans such as Tom Brady and J.J. Watt retiring, the next generation is ready to take over, as evidenced by the Pro Bowl rosters.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Contract talks underway
Smith has reportedly had positive contract negotiations with the Seahawks thus far, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Smith would likely be one of the top signal callers if he were to hit the open market this offseason, but it appears as if the Seahawks would like to avoid that possibility, as talks regarding an extension are seemingly moving in a positive direction. The 32-year-old quarterback put up career-best numbers across the board in his first season as a starter with Seattle, but given this was Smith's first year as a starter since 2014, any extension would likely be of the shorter variety as the team attempts to safeguard itself from any sort of regression.
CBS Sports
Derek Carr-Raiders drama continues: QB not planning to help franchise by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
Super Bowl LVII opening night: Everything to know and how to watch
The Eagles and Chiefs have now both arrived for Super Bowl LVII, with Philadelphia landing about an hour after their AFC West counterparts. Philadelphia will take part in a weightlifting session at the Cardinals facilities before the festivities kick off in a huge way on Monday night with Super Bowl opening night from the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix, Arizona.
