The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have been two of the top teams in the NFL all season, so it's only fitting that they will meet in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, February 12. Fans should be well-acquainted with the stars from both teams, who will fuel the NFL player props for Super Bowl 57 bets. Last year, two of the 15 highest-recorded Super Bowl bets were placed on Odell Beckham Jr., one of which (anytime touchdown scorer) won and paid out +115 odds. This year, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce might be the most public name for Super Bowl props. He is -115 bet to go over 79.5 receiving yards in the latest Super Bowl 57 props from Caesars Sportsbook; something he has done in 10 of the 19 starts he's made this season. Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the Chiefs vs. Eagles NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO