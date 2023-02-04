Effective: 2023-02-06 19:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 27.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting around 27.3 feet this evening. A slow fall to around 25 feet is currently expected by late Friday night or early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet.

CLARKE COUNTY, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO