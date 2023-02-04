Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 19:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 27.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting around 27.3 feet this evening. A slow fall to around 25 feet is currently expected by late Friday night or early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Neshoba by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 20:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Neshoba The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Above Philadelphia. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to affect Burnside Lake Water Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Monday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 11.4 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Pearl River Philadelphi 13.0 13.2 Mon 6 pm CST 12.8 12.6 12.2
