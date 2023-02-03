Arch Manning and Josh Heupel: Why Oklahoma-Texas joining SEC in 2025 matters to Tennessee

No. 6 Tennessee (19-4, 8-2 SEC) hits the road on Wednesday night to face Vanderbilt (11-12, 4-6 SEC) in the second matchup of the season between the two programs. Here’s all of the pertinent information, two storylines to watch, four players to keep an eye on and the seven things you need to know about the Commodores.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO