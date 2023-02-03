ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Arch Manning and Josh Heupel: Why Oklahoma-Texas joining SEC in 2025 matters to Tennessee

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

KSR Gameday: Kentucky hosts Arkansas in battle of bubble teams

With less than a month left in the regular season, Kentucky needs to start winning some big games to get off the NCAA Tournament bubble. Tonight is the first of six Quad 1 games left on the schedule. At 9 p.m., Kentucky hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 SEC), another preseason top-ten team now simply striving to make the Big Dance.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

How to watch, stream, listen to LSU vs. Mississippi State

The LSU Tigers, continuing to improve offensively and defensively, look to continue to improve Wednesday night when they take on Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi. Tipoff is scheduled for just past 8 p.m. CT. The contest is the late SEC Network game with Dave Neal and Joe...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

The Basketball 2-4-7: No. 6 Vols head to West End to face Vandy

No. 6 Tennessee (19-4, 8-2 SEC) hits the road on Wednesday night to face Vanderbilt (11-12, 4-6 SEC) in the second matchup of the season between the two programs. Here’s all of the pertinent information, two storylines to watch, four players to keep an eye on and the seven things you need to know about the Commodores.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wildcats Today

JUST IN: Sahvir Wheeler OUT Against Arkansas

Kentucky basketball will once again not be at full strength for an SEC clash.  Point guard Sahvir Wheeler is out for the Wildcats against Arkansas on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena due to a "tweaked ankle," per the team.  Coach John Calipari said that Wheeler suffered the injury in ...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy