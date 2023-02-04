Read full article on original website
KTUL
A New Leaf prepares rose bouquets for Valentine's Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With Valentine's Day over a week away, many are preparing to send gifts to their special someone. A New Leaf is helping do just that. The organization's clients, adults with developmental disabilities and/or autism, are preparing rose bouquets to be delivered to customers on Valentine's Day.
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This Fall
The chain’s new location has reportedly been long-awaited by locals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TulsaWorld.com, and PostlandCourier.com.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Trash Schedule For President's Day
Bartlesville city offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 because of President’s Day. Monday trash routes will be amended to Wednesday, Feb. 22,. Monday trash route customers will need to place their trash at the normal collection point by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, instead. Police and fire...
KTUL
'Legally Blonde' returns to Tulsa Performing Arts Center for two shows, tickets on sale
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "Legally Blonde The Musical" is coming to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center for two performances only on April 19 and 20. Both showtimes will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by phone at 918-596-7111 or by visiting CelebrityAttractions.com.
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
KTUL
New Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood art installment popping up around Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Gilcrease Museum's second installment of "Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood" is being seen around the Tulsa Metro. The Rose District in Broken Arrow announced their piece was installed Friday. These installments are a project of the museum while the physical location is under renovation. The...
news9.com
New Film By Local Director Features Iconic Tulsa Scenery
A new film by a Tulsa writer and director is out now and it features some iconic Tulsa scenery. "Little Dixie" stars Frank Grillo as a former special forces op who has to fight off a drug cartel and prosecutors to save his daughter. It's set in Oklahoma and shot...
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Tahlequah, OK
Want to know the best restaurants in Tahlequah, OK, for a fun mealtime?. Tahlequah is a city in northeast Oklahoma known for its tourist attractions and festivals. The city had over 16,000 inhabitants in 2021. It is the county seat of Cherokee County and capital of the United Keetoowah Band...
KOCO
Tulsa couple claims Starbucks overcharged more than $4,000 in tip
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple is desperate for answers after they claim they paid more than $4,000 for two Starbucks coffees. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. The couple told Tulsa-area television station Fox 23 that Starbucks mistakenly took thousands of dollars as a...
KTUL
After 115 years, Tulsa Fire Station 2 still one of city's busiest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa’s Fire Station 2 celebrated its 115th anniversary Sunday. That’s 115 years of struggles, sleepless nights, and risking lives for strangers. The Tulsa Fire Department said Station 2 responded to about 5,000 calls in 2022. It’s also responsible for the department’s two most-visited addresses. That’s a lot for one station to handle.
KOKI FOX 23
Yuengling starts selling beer in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla, — You can now buy Yuengling beer in Oklahoma. “Today is the release of Yuengling Lager in the state of Oklahoma. Yuengling is the nation’s oldest brewery and it’s our first time having it in the state,” said Travis Taylor, the vice president of operations for McNellie’s Group.
KTUL
Historic Tulsa church reopens 17 months after fire
TULSA, OKLA. (KTUL) — A Tulsa Presbyterian church held its grand reopening Sunday, 17 months after a fire brought services in its sanctuary to a halt. Christ Presbyterian Church (CPC) near 51st & Lewis, celebrated by welcoming members of its congregation back with open arms Sunday morning. Many of them got the chance to see the work that had gone into completely remodeling the space to meet their needs.
KTUL
Drillers host job fair at ONEOK Field; looking to hire over 100 people
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Drillers are hosting its annual job fair Tuesday. The Drillers are looking for people who are able to work part-time during evenings and weekends this upcoming summer. There are a wide variety of available positions and interviews will be conducted on-site to fill the...
tourcounsel.com
Arrowhead Mall | Shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma
Arrowhead Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma. It was opened in 1987 and was owned by J. Herzog & Sons, Inc. from 2005 until November 2016 when the mall went into receivership and was put up for sale by Wells Fargo Bank. Wells Fargo bank sold the mall to an investor in 2018 and is currently managed by Property Managers LLC of Fort Worth, Texas.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
KOKI FOX 23
Photos: Sinkhole has lanes closed on midtown Tulsa street
Riverside Drive sinkhole Tulsa police vehicles are blocking two lanes of traffic on Riverside Drive southbound at West 21st Street next to a sinkhole in the road. The sinkhole is about 10 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
US-169 off-ramp re-opens
The southbound US-169 off-ramp to 21st St. in Tulsa is closed through 3 p.m. Monday because of an unstable oversized load. This is a developing story.
KTUL
"Small but mighty": Tulsa Police Department welcomes 11 new recruits
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department got to know its latest rookie class this week. The department saw 11 new recruits for the Tulsa Police Academy class 2023-125. "With 11 recruits, they are small but mighty and we're happy to have them," TPD said. The department said...
news9.com
Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood
A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
First woman in history to become Osage Casino CEO
“The best part of the job for me I think is just leading my tribe, this organization into the future,” said Pearson.
