Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,312,307,240,798 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto trader is suddenly moving more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) ahead of the blockchain project’s planned major upgrade. According to new data from the whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, a crypto whale abruptly shifted a staggering 3,312,307,240,798 SHIB, valued at $38,257,148 at time of writing, from one unknown wallet to another.
1 BTC to $1 Million: Cathie Wood Doubles Down On Decade-long Bitcoin Price Prediction
Fresh off the t-zone of a tempestuous 2022, Bitcoin is slowly picking up the pace to touch the halfway mark on its all-time high. A reclaim in 2023 would mark the most remarkable comeback, especially among underwater holders except one — Cathie Wood. The self-styled founder, CEO and Chief...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Whopping 6 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred by Binance Exchange as SHIB Jumps 10%
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.001 in 2023?
Is a nearly 8,900% return in the cards for one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet?
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
Tesla's bitcoin holdings fell nearly $1.8 billion in value last year, as Elon Musk called crypto a 'sideshow'
A bloodbath for crypto in 2022 saw Tesla's $1.5 billion bet on bitcoin backfire, as Elon Musk's carmaker dumped at least 75% of its position.
Shiba Inu Price Decouples; 5 Trillion SHIB Moved; What’s Happening?
Shiba Inu Coin Information: International digital asset market cap registered a slight drop on Friday after the most important cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) costs noticed a decline. Nonetheless, Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second largest meme crypto has managed to surge whereas different prime digital property printed purple indexes.
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ALGO witnesses new high, could rally 25%
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Algorand (ALGO) was largely stagnant over the last week, trading at $0.2688 at press time. ALGO rallied by 6% to a two-month high. The scalable blockchain token could further rally to an additional 25% if they meet certain market conditions.
Capital One Just Saw a Spike in Loan Losses. Should Investors Be Worried?
Loan losses and delinquencies for the banking giant rose significantly in the fourth quarter.
On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo Says Institutional Investors Are Quietly Allocating to Bitcoin, Sparking BTC Rallies
Popular on-chain analyst Willy Woo thinks institutions could be the driving force behind the recent Bitcoin (BTC) rally. Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that the BTC rally coincides with a new pattern of billions of dollars worth of stablecoins flowing onto exchanges “during work days only.”. “Seems...
Pinterest fails to pique Wall Street interest with downbeat forecast
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Image-sharing platform Pinterest Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Monday joining peers Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) and Snap Inc (SNAP.N) in sounding the alarm on a still-weak ad market.
Crypto’s Global Hubs: Recap Reveals the World’s Most “Crypto-Ready” Cities
UK-based crypto taxation start-up Recap has revealed its findings on the ‘crypto-readiness’ of the world’s most populated cities. Their research evaluated eight key data points, namely quality of life, crypto-specific events, the number of people working in crypto-related jobs, the number of crypto companies, R&D spend as a percentage of GDP, the number of crypto ATMs, the capital gains tax rate, and the ownership of crypto in each country.
Bernstein: Ethereum Activity Has Picked Up, With Shanghai Upgrade the Next Big Catalyst
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Ethereum has witnessed much healthier on-chain activity recently, with improved interest innon-fungible-tokens (NFT) led by the launch of a mini-game by Yuga Labs, Bernstein said in a research report Monday. Daily fees on the...
China's yuan will end US dollar dominance and create a bipolar currency system in the next decade, says 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini
The Chinese yuan poses a threat to US dollar dominance, according to Nouriel Roubini. He predicted in a Financial Times column the emergence of a bipolar currency regime. "The intensifying geopolitical contest between Washington and Beijing will inevitably be felt in a bipolar global reserve currency regime as well." The...
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
Ethereum Whales Accumulate 50,905,707,716,073 Shiba Inu Worth $735,034,573, Making SHIB the 2nd-Largest Altcoin Holding
A new breakdown of the largest altcoin holdings among Ethereum whales reveals a surge in the popularity of Shiba Inu (SHIB). According to WhaleStats – which analyzes the holdings and activity of whales on various blockchains – the 5,000 largest Ethereum (ETH) whales on record now hold a staggering 50,905,707,716,073 SHIB worth $735,034,573.
Bitwise Investments CIO on the Three Cryptoassets Currently Catching His Eye
In a recent interview on the “Making Money with Matt McCall” podcast, Matt Hougan, the Chief Investment Officer of Bitwise Investments, offered his insights on the cryptocurrency market and the assets that investors should consider. Hougan emphasized the importance of having both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in...
Ethereum price claims for $1.8K mark: Will ETH win?
Ethereum is a leading decentralized blockchain platform with many use cases, so crypto enthusiasts are curious about the future potential of ETH. At the time of writing, ETH was facing a resistance of around $1650. Overall, it has been consolidating between $1K and $2K. Is it the right time to invest in Ethereum?
