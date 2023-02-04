ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
u.today

Whopping 6 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred by Binance Exchange as SHIB Jumps 10%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com

Shiba Inu Price Decouples; 5 Trillion SHIB Moved; What’s Happening?

Shiba Inu Coin Information: International digital asset market cap registered a slight drop on Friday after the most important cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) costs noticed a decline. Nonetheless, Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second largest meme crypto has managed to surge whereas different prime digital property printed purple indexes.
ambcrypto.com

Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ALGO witnesses new high, could rally 25%

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Algorand (ALGO) was largely stagnant over the last week, trading at $0.2688 at press time. ALGO rallied by 6% to a two-month high. The scalable blockchain token could further rally to an additional 25% if they meet certain market conditions.
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto’s Global Hubs: Recap Reveals the World’s Most “Crypto-Ready” Cities

UK-based crypto taxation start-up Recap has revealed its findings on the ‘crypto-readiness’ of the world’s most populated cities. Their research evaluated eight key data points, namely quality of life, crypto-specific events, the number of people working in crypto-related jobs, the number of crypto companies, R&D spend as a percentage of GDP, the number of crypto ATMs, the capital gains tax rate, and the ownership of crypto in each country.
Markets Insider

China's yuan will end US dollar dominance and create a bipolar currency system in the next decade, says 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini

The Chinese yuan poses a threat to US dollar dominance, according to Nouriel Roubini. He predicted in a Financial Times column the emergence of a bipolar currency regime. "The intensifying geopolitical contest between Washington and Beijing will inevitably be felt in a bipolar global reserve currency regime as well." The...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Accumulate 50,905,707,716,073 Shiba Inu Worth $735,034,573, Making SHIB the 2nd-Largest Altcoin Holding

A new breakdown of the largest altcoin holdings among Ethereum whales reveals a surge in the popularity of Shiba Inu (SHIB). According to WhaleStats – which analyzes the holdings and activity of whales on various blockchains – the 5,000 largest Ethereum (ETH) whales on record now hold a staggering 50,905,707,716,073 SHIB worth $735,034,573.
cryptoglobe.com

Bitwise Investments CIO on the Three Cryptoassets Currently Catching His Eye

In a recent interview on the “Making Money with Matt McCall” podcast, Matt Hougan, the Chief Investment Officer of Bitwise Investments, offered his insights on the cryptocurrency market and the assets that investors should consider. Hougan emphasized the importance of having both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in...
cryptonewsz.com

Ethereum price claims for $1.8K mark: Will ETH win?

Ethereum is a leading decentralized blockchain platform with many use cases, so crypto enthusiasts are curious about the future potential of ETH. At the time of writing, ETH was facing a resistance of around $1650. Overall, it has been consolidating between $1K and $2K. Is it the right time to invest in Ethereum?

