FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield police have arrested a former candidate for state representative on another charge of animal cruelty. Raymond Neuberger, 39, was charged Monday with cruelty to animals. The arrest came during the investigation into Neuberger's actions following his October 2022 arrest. At that time, police said they started the investigation after a report from an emergency veterinary clinic that was caring for a cat, which appeared to be suffering from injuries that were deemed suspicious.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO