New Haven Line service delayed after person struck by train
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Line service is currently delayed after a person was struck by a train on Saturday night. The Metro-North Railroad's Twitter account said delays of up to 20 minutes are expected. They tweeted that the 6:39 p.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central...
Bullet grazes woman's head in New Haven, injury non-life threatening
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A woman was shot in the head and suffered a non-life-threatening injury in New Haven on Friday night. New Haven police said at 7:19 p.m. officers received a ShotSpotter activation in the two-hundred block of Davenport Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old female with a graze wound to the head. She was taken by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.
'Serious' wrong-way crash closes I-84 in Southington: Troopers
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Both sides of Interstate 84 in Southington were closed for several hours overnight Saturday after a "serious" wrong-way car crash. Connecticut state police responded to the westbound side of I-84 near Exit 30 just before 3 a.m. Saturday. A BMW X3 traveling in the center lane...
Police investigate anonymous bomb threat made against Meriden business
MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden police and fire departments are investigating after an anonymous bomb threat was called into a local business Thursday morning. Police said an employee at the call center for Jonal Laboratories received a call from an anonymous person who indicated that there was a bomb inside the building.
Good Samaritans, firefighters awarded Spirit of Meriden Award
MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden family finally reunited with the men who saved their lives just weeks after their home burned down. The firefighters and good Samaritans were honored on Monday at the city council meeting with the Spirit of Meriden award among other awards presented to them by state senators.
Members of Manchester Fire Departent train on icy waters
MANCHESTER, Conn. — There has been little opportunity to train for ice rescues this Winter season across Connecticut, but the recent run of cold weather offered a short window to do so. The fire department brought 16 of its members from Manchester to Center Springs Park Pond for some...
Student hospitalized after taking THC edible in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford student was hospitalized after taking a THC edible on Friday afternoon. Hartford police said at 1:17 p.m., patrol officers went to the Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy on Vernon Street for a report of a student who ate a THC edible. Officers found five...
Funeral arrangements for Norwalk firefighter Craig Saris
CONNECTICUT, USA — The Norwalk firefighter community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter Craig Saris had been with the department for over 25 years and passed away at 52 years old. The firefighter union he worked under said he died Monday after a battle with...
Old Lyme under precautionary boil water advisory, low to no water pressure
OLD LYME, Conn. — Connecticut Water’s Point O’Woods issued a “Boil Water Advisory” for the Point O’Woods and Oakridge Drive communities in Old Lyme after the water system experienced low or no water pressure. An estimated 400 customers are in the affected area, and...
State trooper, firefighter hit by vehicle on Route 9 in Cromwell: Officials
CROMWELL, Conn. — Connecticut State Police released video if a crash that injured a state trooper and a firefighter while responding to a rollover on Route 9 south in Cromwell Wednesday morning. Cromwell firefighter Jon Bicking was seriously injured in the crash. State Trooper William Atkins received minor injuries.
K-9s in demand for Bristol police as woman helps raise money as part of Operation Opioid: Exclusive
BRISTOL, Conn. — The opioid crisis, especially Fentanyl, has become a nationwide issue. Phil Vonella, the late commissioner of the Bristol Police Department wanted to address the threat by getting more K-9s for the patrol division. He created a non-profit organization called Operation Opioid, but when he died in...
Glastonbury double fatal crash blamed on motorcycle operator
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — An 18-year-old from Glastonbury who died in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV last year is to blame for the collision that also killed a 15-year-old girl, Glastonbury police said on Thursday. On September 25, around 6:52 p.m. police were called to the area...
Hartford man arrested in 2022 fatal hit and run that killed a Trinity student
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal hit and run last year that killed a Trinity College student and killed two others. Karanja Thomas, 45, of Hartford was charged with negligent homicide with a vehicle, assault, reckless endangerment, evading responsibility resulting in death, evading responsibility resulting in injury and driving a vehicle under a suspended license. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.
New Haven police make arrest in January 21 murder
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — 45-year-old Ronald Little of New Haven has been arrested and charged in the murder of Michael Wint. New Haven police said Wint was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Whalley Ave on Jan. 21. Less than two weeks later, police had a warrant out for Little's arrest.
Former candidate in Fairfield arrested again on animal cruelty charge
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield police have arrested a former candidate for state representative on another charge of animal cruelty. Raymond Neuberger, 39, was charged Monday with cruelty to animals. The arrest came during the investigation into Neuberger's actions following his October 2022 arrest. At that time, police said they started the investigation after a report from an emergency veterinary clinic that was caring for a cat, which appeared to be suffering from injuries that were deemed suspicious.
Fall trial planned for man charged with killing mom at sea
RUTLAND, Vt. — A federal judge on Tuesday set an October trial for the man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in what prosecutors say was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars. Nathan Carman, 29, of...
Baby girl dies after tree falls on car in Mass., Winsted woman hospitalized
SOUTHWICK, Mass. — A baby girl has died and a 23-year-old woman from Winsted has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a tree fell on their car in Southwick, Mass. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that on Friday at 11:57 a.m., Southwick police responded to a serious accident on Feeding Hills Road. It appeared a tree came down due to a heavy wind and crushed a vehicle.
Naugatuck police arrest 2 men connected to illegal weed on wheels mobile dispensary van
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Friday will mark one month since recreational marijuana sales started. But just because marijuana is now legal for recreational sale in Connecticut doesn’t mean it’s legal to be sold just anywhere by anyone. That’s the message coming from a recent incident in Naugatuck that’s raising some eyebrows in the valley.
Hamden student charged with assault and allegedly taking a loaded gun to school
HAMDEN, Conn — 18-year-old Khalil Davis-Yancey of Hamden appeared in a Meriden court on Wednesday after being charged with assault and allegedly taking a loaded gun to school. "The risk to the public is great," said Hon. Thomas O'Keefe, a Connecticut Superior Court Judge. Hamden Police said they originally...
Rising egg prices have bakeries and breakfast restaurants struggling
CONNECTICUT, USA — As the price of eggs continues to skyrocket, it is not just consumers who are feeling the pinch, but restaurants and bakeries as well. Some businesses have had to get creative in order to compensate for the prices. "We’re going on 32 years. I’ve never seen...
