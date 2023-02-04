ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 61

Bullet grazes woman's head in New Haven, injury non-life threatening

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A woman was shot in the head and suffered a non-life-threatening injury in New Haven on Friday night. New Haven police said at 7:19 p.m. officers received a ShotSpotter activation in the two-hundred block of Davenport Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old female with a graze wound to the head. She was taken by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Good Samaritans, firefighters awarded Spirit of Meriden Award

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden family finally reunited with the men who saved their lives just weeks after their home burned down. The firefighters and good Samaritans were honored on Monday at the city council meeting with the Spirit of Meriden award among other awards presented to them by state senators.
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

Members of Manchester Fire Departent train on icy waters

MANCHESTER, Conn. — There has been little opportunity to train for ice rescues this Winter season across Connecticut, but the recent run of cold weather offered a short window to do so. The fire department brought 16 of its members from Manchester to Center Springs Park Pond for some...
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

Student hospitalized after taking THC edible in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford student was hospitalized after taking a THC edible on Friday afternoon. Hartford police said at 1:17 p.m., patrol officers went to the Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy on Vernon Street for a report of a student who ate a THC edible. Officers found five...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Funeral arrangements for Norwalk firefighter Craig Saris

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Norwalk firefighter community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter Craig Saris had been with the department for over 25 years and passed away at 52 years old. The firefighter union he worked under said he died Monday after a battle with...
NORWALK, CT
FOX 61

Hartford man arrested in 2022 fatal hit and run that killed a Trinity student

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal hit and run last year that killed a Trinity College student and killed two others. Karanja Thomas, 45, of Hartford was charged with negligent homicide with a vehicle, assault, reckless endangerment, evading responsibility resulting in death, evading responsibility resulting in injury and driving a vehicle under a suspended license. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

New Haven police make arrest in January 21 murder

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — 45-year-old Ronald Little of New Haven has been arrested and charged in the murder of Michael Wint. New Haven police said Wint was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Whalley Ave on Jan. 21. Less than two weeks later, police had a warrant out for Little's arrest.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Former candidate in Fairfield arrested again on animal cruelty charge

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield police have arrested a former candidate for state representative on another charge of animal cruelty. Raymond Neuberger, 39, was charged Monday with cruelty to animals. The arrest came during the investigation into Neuberger's actions following his October 2022 arrest. At that time, police said they started the investigation after a report from an emergency veterinary clinic that was caring for a cat, which appeared to be suffering from injuries that were deemed suspicious.
FAIRFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Baby girl dies after tree falls on car in Mass., Winsted woman hospitalized

SOUTHWICK, Mass. — A baby girl has died and a 23-year-old woman from Winsted has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a tree fell on their car in Southwick, Mass. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that on Friday at 11:57 a.m., Southwick police responded to a serious accident on Feeding Hills Road. It appeared a tree came down due to a heavy wind and crushed a vehicle.
SOUTHWICK, MA
FOX 61

FOX 61

