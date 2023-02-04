Take 5 top-prize winner sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Lottery announced Saturday that a top-prize winning ticket was sold for Friday’s Take 5 Evening drawing.

The $40,804.50 ticket was purchased at a Tops Market on Maple Rd. in Buffalo.

For Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket, the New York Lottery urges players to check their numbers here to see if they have winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

