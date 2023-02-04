ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
3 Jae Crowder backup plans the Bucks must monitor at the trade deadline

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is just days away, and the Milwaukee Bucks will certainly be busy. The biggest question is whether or not they will finally pull off a deal for Jae Crowder, the forward who requested a trade from the Phoenix Suns months ago. It initially seemed like the wheels were starting to turn on a Crowder to Milwaukee deal, but Kyrie Irving’s trade request may have put that on pause for the moment. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that one team keeping an eye on Irving is the Suns. If they were to trade for Irving, Crowder would almost certainly be in a deal, which would cause the Bucks to pivot elsewhere.
NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Live updates on every transaction

The NBA Trade Deadline promises chaos and a dramatic reshuffling of NBA talent. We’re keeping you up to date with every trade as it happens. Trade rumors have been building for months and some of the very best players in the league could be moved ahead of the Feb. 9, 3:00 p.m. ET NBA Trade Deadline. Keep up to date with every deal as it happens.
LeBron James' top 10 moments with Miami Heat as he closes in on NBA all-time scoring record

LeBron James is 36 points shy of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record of 38,387 points, meaning he is in control of when that record falls. If LeBron wants to score 36 Tuesday when the Lakers host Oklahoma City, he will. If he wants that moment to come early in a home game against Milwaukee two night later, he'll make sure of that.
Keys to the Game - 02.06.23 (Bulls vs Spurs)

The Chicago Bulls (25-27) close out a five game homestand by tipping-off the front end of a back-to-back tonight against the San Antonio Spurs (14-39). The Spurs come to town having lost eight straight, and 13 of their last 14 games, while Chicago looks to post its third win in a row.
Timberwolves cruise to 128-98 win against Jokic-less Nuggets

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter and added 10 assists, Anthony Edwards scored 20 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-98 win Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, who were missing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and three other starters on the second night of a back-to-back.
Portland plays Chicago on 3-game win streak

Portland Trail Blazers (26-26, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (24-27, 10th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Chicago. The Bulls are 14-11 on...
Lakers Trade Deadline Possibilities: Jazz, Raptors, Hornets, Spurs, Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to swing a trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving as the two sides were unable to agree on the assets the Lakers would send out in such a deal. But that doesn’t mean the Lakers front office is done and a lot of eyes will be on Rob Pelinka as the NBA trade deadline approaches.
Denver plays Atlanta in non-conference action

Atlanta Hawks (27-26, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (36-16, first in the Western Conference) Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nuggets -7 BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads to Denver for a non-conference matchup. The Nuggets have gone 24-4 at home. Denver is fifth in the league with 16.8 fast break points per game led by Michael Porter Jr. averaging 3.2. The Hawks are 14-15 on the road. Atlanta ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.2. The teams meet for the second time this season....
Alabama Basketball: Big Dance Bracketology Feb. 6

Alabama basketball fans cannot officially start singing ‘We be dancin’ yet. Since the late 1970s, one of the two other names for the NCAA Basketball Tournament has been the ‘Big Dance.’ It goes back to a comment from the then-Marquette, head coach, Al McGuire. McGuire, one the game’s most stylish dressers of the era was talking about wearing his royal blue blazer to the big dance.
