411mania.com
Various News: Young Rock Drops In Viewership and Rating, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights, Street Profits at NHL All Star Weekend
– Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of Young Rock was down in viewership from the last new episode that aired two weeks ago. The show had 1.226 million viewers, down from the last episode’s 1.411 million. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic was 0.2, which...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
nexttv.com
How Bad Was It? NBC Lost 7% of Its Primetime Viewers in 2021-22, and Still Led Linear (Chart of the Day)
As media conglomerates led by Warner Bros. Discovery conduct terrorized, ashen-faced retreats from the free-flowing red ink of the Streaming Wars, they should keep this in mind: Linear will provide them no safe quarterly shelter. The latest distillation of 2021-22 primetime average audiences by major broadcast and cable networks, assembled...
CNET
The Comprehensive Live-TV Streaming Channel Guide You Need
Are you ready to nix cable or streaming in favor of your new budget? It's a good bet. But if you give up regular cable and switch to a live TV streaming service, it can be less expensive each month. They offer a much wider selection of channels than an antenna, and you can stream on your phone or computer, too.
How To Watch Super Bowl 2023 On Hulu And YouTube TV
Super Bowl LVII may still be a little over a week away, but it’s never too early to have a streaming plan. This year’s game will air on FOX, so there are a variety of ways to stream the Kansas City Chiefs/Philadelphia Eagles matchup live (more on that below).
KWQC
DIRECTV and DISH Network customers not able to watch Super Bowl on KLJB- FOX, ‘Our Quad Cities’
DAVENPORT, Iowa, ROCK ISLAND, Ill., and MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Cities DIRECTV and DISH Network customers will not be able to watch the Super Bowl that was set to be televised on KLJB-FOX, ‘Our Quad Cities, however DIRECTV says there are offering alternatives to help customers receive access to the game.
How to watch NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum: Cup Series exhibition time, TV channel, free live stream
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series opens with an exhibition race at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 5 (2/5/2023) at 8 p.m. ET. The launch of NASCAR’s historic 75th anniversary season will be broadcast on FOX, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial) and other live TV services.
CNET
Peacock Review: Few Originals, But Cheap Access to Network TV, Movies May Grab You
With roughly 20 million subscribers, the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock has seen a slow rise in growth since its 2020 launch. After adding new episodes of NBC shows, Hallmark content and Days of Our Lives to the streaming platform, it's leveling up its new and original content. However, it also eliminated its free tier for new customers in January.
Cord cutters receive another streaming option for Bally Sports networks in Ohio
The state’s sports fans received another alternative for watching Ohio’s teams. FuboTV returned the Bally Sports regional sports networks to its channel lineups beginning Monday evening. On Bally Sports Ohio fans will find Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Cavaliers and Columbus Bluejackets games. The Cleveland Guardians will stream on Bally...
Here’s How Much TV Networks Will Pay the NFL for the 2023 Season
In this day and age, it’s all about the dollars and cents. The 2023 NFL season is going to cost a whole lot of money. Each network is putting up an absurd amount of money to maintain their deals and bring football to the homes of millions. Maybe things...
Digital Trends
NFL Sunday Ticket may get typical YouTube community features
The 2022-23 NFL season is about to wrap up with the Super Bowl, and there are many months until the next installment. That also means there’s quite some time before we see NFL Sunday Ticket make the leap to Google-owned YouTube and YouTube TV. But we’re already starting to...
