The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RadarOnline

Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim

Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Blasted for Not Hiring Ejiro Evero. But Why?

The Minnesota Vikings need a defensive coordinator for 2023 after moving on from Ed Donatell on January 19th. Donatell’s defense ranked sixth-worst in the NFL per defensive efficiency in 2022, and head coach Kevin O’Connell decided to veer in a different direction. Since Donatell’s departure, O’Connell has interviewed...
FanSided

Cowboys take a massive L with Kellen Moore replacement

The Dallas Cowboys have replaced Kellen Moore in-house, as they promoted offensive analyst Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator. Kellen Moore and the Cowboys parted ways at the end of the season, with the Boise State product taking on a new challenge with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers feature one...
FanSided

3 Pittsburgh Steelers who will not be missed in 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a number of new faces in their locker room come the 2023-24 campaign. But these players will not be missed in the slightest. This isn’t to take a shot at any of these players as men — it just wasn’t a good fit. The 2022-23 Pittsburgh Steelers came up just short of a playoff spot, and while we wish there was more retribution for failing to reach that goal (looking at you, Matt Canada), there will be some turnover.
FanSided

Andy Reid and his shirt get huge ovation at Super Bowl Opening Night

We’re still days away from game time, and depending on the circles hang out in, your brain is probably on overload because you’ve had to hear over and over that, for the Philadelphia Eagles to hoist their second Vince Lombardi Trophy, they’ll have to tackle their former head coach and the Kansas City Chiefs to do so. Don’t look now, but we’re back to discussing Andy Reid again.
FanSided

Sean Payton completely torched Nathaniel Hackett over clock management

New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton threw some shade towards Nathaniel Hackett during his introductory press conference. The Denver Broncos took a huge swing in hiring former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach last year. After 15 games, they admitted that they struck out badly on the hire, and announced his firing after Denver suffered a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas. This offseason, the Broncos targeted a big name to be their head coach, and were able to acquire Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints.
Yardbarker

Reported Vikings DC target Evero joins Carolina Panthers

The Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator search took another turn on Sunday as NFL Network's Tom Pellissero reports that Ejero Evero will be hired to take the same position with the Carolina Panthers. The Vikings had been patiently waiting to interview the former defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos as a...
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz look ready to move Jarred Vanderbilt

Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt is considered one of the most likely NBA trade candidates ahead of Thursday’s deadline, but where to remains in question. As reported by Tony Jones of the Athletic (subscription required), it seems that the Jazz are set on trading Jarred Vanderbilt somewhere with the return being at least multiple second-round picks.
