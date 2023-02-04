New Update: Here's Latest Rundown Of Power Outages On Long Island

PSEG Long Island's power outage map. Photo Credit: PSEG Long Island

The most dangerous wind gusts that accompanied a cold front moving through the region have passed, but more than 1,000 remain without power on Long Island.

As of around 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, PSEG Long Island is reporting a total of 1,186 affected customers, with an overwhelming amount in Suffolk.

Here's the breakdown of outages by county:

Suffolk, 946

Nassau, 240

