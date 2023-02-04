ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Update: Here's Latest Rundown Of Power Outages On Long Island

By Joe Lombardi
 2 days ago
PSEG Long Island's power outage map. Photo Credit: PSEG Long Island

The most dangerous wind gusts that accompanied a cold front moving through the region have passed, but more than 1,000 remain without power on Long Island.

As of around 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, PSEG Long Island is reporting a total of 1,186 affected customers, with an overwhelming amount in Suffolk.

Here's the breakdown of outages by county:

  • Suffolk, 946
  • Nassau, 240

News 12

Guide: Warming centers around Long Island

Warming centers are open around Long Island to help residents during the current wave of dangerously cold temperatures. February 2-February 5: Open 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. February 2: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:15 a.m. February 3: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:45 a.m. February 4: Open 8:00...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CNY News

Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State

After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily Voice

3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In NY

An earthquake has been reported in Western New York, according to authorities. The United States Geological Survey said it had a magnitude of 3.8, was centered near Buffalo, east-northeast of West Seneca, and was felt at around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. An interactive map from the service is available...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Serious crash shuts down Thruway Friday night

VICTOR, N.Y. – The New York State Thruway was shut down after a serious crash at around 11 p.m. Friday. The crash involved multiple cars and a tractor-trailer by exits 44 and 45 going westbound. All lanes were blocked off as emergency personal arrived. News10NBC is following this story...
WTNH

As temperatures drop, you may hear loud booms. What are they?

(WTNH) – Have you ever heard a “frost quake” before? Frost quakes, formally known as cryoseism, aren’t uncommon, but the noises they make can be unsettling. If you haven’t heard it before, you may hear one this weekend. As temperatures rapidly fall in Connecticut Friday into Saturday, it could cause frost quakes to happen, which […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Jersey 101.5

After warm January, hearing this sound in NJ is concerning

January of 2023 has officially concluded, and what a month it's been temperature-wise. At no point in the month did we have any extreme cold. In fact, it's been quite the opposite. According to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's weather blog, "Each and every day of the month — without exception — saw an average temperature at or above the long-term average."
NEW JERSEY STATE
Hot 99.1

Major Recall In New York State: Do Not Eat Over 400 Popular Items

Breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, fruit, desserts, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and more have been recalled in New York cause they may cause fatal infections. Fresh Ideation Food Group from Baltimore, Maryland is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023. Over 400 Products Recalled In New York...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WTNH

This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78

(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Ellen Elizabeth Hilpl, Beloved Former Pound Ridge Teacher, 67

Ellen Elizabeth Hilpl, 67, a former Pound Ridge resident and most recently of the Village of Millerton since 2017, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at her home in the village. Born May 26, 1955 in Port Chester, NY she was the daughter of the late John E. and Norma Dean (Lasher) Hilpl of Pound Ridge. Ellen Elizabeth was a graduate of William Patterson College, receiving a bachelor’s degree in 1979, and the College of New Rochelle, where she received a master’s degree in education in 1984 as well as a master’s degree in music.
POUND RIDGE, NY
Daily Voice

2 Found Dead In Northern Westchester Home

New Details: 150 Starving Cats Seized After Man, Woman Found Dead In Hudson Valley HomeA man and a woman were found dead in a Northern Westchester home along with more than 100 cats when officers responded for a welfare check.The incident occurred in Yorktown around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at…
YORKTOWN, NY
