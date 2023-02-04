ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Paul Pierce’s Recent Comments Show He’s Not Well-Versed in Boston Celtics History

By Mike Thomas
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 2 days ago

At least Paul Pierce is consistent. The former Boston Celtics star recently tripled down on his take about Jayson Tatum.

Tatum, a starter in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game, has the Celtics off to the best record in the league. He’s putting together his best season as a pro, but Pierce may be getting a bit carried away in his praise of the Boston star.

It’s no secret Paul Pierce is a Jayson Tatum fan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qc8j6_0kcUYtoi00
Paul Pierce of the Boston Celtics gestures on the court against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 6, 2010, in Los Angeles, California. | Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images.

Pierce has made it perfectly clear that he believes Jayson Tatum will go down as one of the all-time Celtics greats. When Tatum was a rookie, Pierce praised the No. 3 pick in the draft during a postseason that saw the Celtics take LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals.

“I think he’s going to be one of the great players in Celtic history,” Pierce told Steve Bulpett of The Boston Herald back then. “He’s already off to such a great start. He’s mature beyond his years. He doesn’t look rattled by the moment.”

Last March, Pierce doubled down on his comment and went even further in his praise of Tatum.

“That kid is special,” Pierce said on Sirius XM NBA Radio. “You look at the numbers, but if you actually watch his game, he’s as smooth as it comes when scoring the ball. He’s only 24 years old. The guy is special.

“I really believe he’s going to win a championship in Boston and end up one of the greatest, if not the greatest, Celtic to ever play this game. He has that type of potential, man.”

This week, Pierce tripled down and continued to stress that Tatum could be the best Celtic ever when all is said and done.

“If he can continue to play like this, sky’s the limit for him,” Pierce said, per Celtics Blog. “He should be able to bring home that MVP trophy. More importantly, he’d rather bring home a championship than an MVP trophy … he could end up the greatest Celtic to ever put on that uniform. I’m telling you, that’s what I see. He’s got that type of potential.”

Pierce may have to look back on some Celtics history

Pierce is right. Tatum is good — All-Star good. You certainly can make the argument that he could one day go down as one of the top players to play for the Celtics. To say that he could be the best ever is ludicrous.

Tatum is still just 24 years old and has a bright NBA future ahead of him, but Pierce needs to pump the brakes a bit on the praise and check the history books. Tatum is no Larry Bird, nor is he Bill Russell. He’s not even John Havlicek or Dave Cowens.

Tatum has been in the league for six years. He’s never been an MVP threat until this year, and he’s probably third or fourth in the running. He’s never won a championship, although he reached the NBA Finals last year. This year, the Celtics are the favorites to win it all.

In his second year in the league, Bird won a championship. In his sixth year, he had already won the second of his three straight MVPs to go along with his two titles. Bird finished with three MVPs and three championships. He was a much better shooter, passer, and rebounder than Tatum.

Russell won a championship as a rookie and then proceeded to win 10 more. His defensive-minded effort changed the way the game was played. Russell won five MVPs and was a 12-time All-Star.

Tatum is a stud. He’s a star. He’ll likely go down as one of the best in Boston history. He’s just not in the same class as Bird or Russell and likely won’t ever be.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportscasting

Kyrie Irving Contract: New Mavs Star Put an Extra $2M in His Pocket by Blowing up the Nets

Kyrie Irving did it again. For the third time in his career, whether via trade demand or not re-signing, Irving has turned his back on yet another NBA franchise. This time, it was demanding a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets out of the blue, just six days before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Less than 48 hours after the demand, the Nets made a Kyrie Irving trade with the Dallas Mavericks.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress

Ben Simmons might be getting more buckets off the court than on the court these days. The Brooklyn Nets forward Simmons sparked dating rumors this week after being spotted with popular actress Eiza Gonzalez. The two were apparently together for a night out in New York City on Friday. Eiza Gonzalez with Ben Simmons and... The post Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is the obvious star of the NBA news cycle right now, but Spencer Dinwiddie is proving to be a worthy supporting act. The Brooklyn Nets guard Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a blockbuster deal. Dinwiddie and multiple other assets will be headed back to Brooklyn as part... The post Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ONTARIO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving has 1 prominent backer in Mavericks organization

One notable Dallas Mavericks figure appears to be on Team Kyrie Irving. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports this week that the Mavericks are looking to find a second star to pair with Luka Doncic. Fischer adds that Dallas head coach Jason Kidd has been considered a proponent of adding the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving,... The post Report: Kyrie Irving has 1 prominent backer in Mavericks organization appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team

A Philadelphia 76ers guard is pulling a Kyrie Irving (despite being a bit less caliber of a player). Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports Monday that 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The 25-year-old Korkmaz is in the second year of an affordable... The post 76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
TAPinto.net

The Kyrie Irving Era Is Officially Over

Kyrie Irving is no longer a Brooklyn Net. After spending four seasons with the team, which included scandals with contract negotiations and beliefs about society, Irving has officially been traded to the Dallas Mavericks. The Nets are getting Spencer Dinwiidie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 first round draft pick, and some second round draft picks. The tandem of young superstar Luka Doncic and Irving has the potential to be an offensive explosion in the western conference. With Doncic averaging 33 points and Irving averaging 27 points, the pair have a chance to become one of the best backcourts in the league. The addition...
BROOKLYN, NY
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

228K+
Followers
34K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy