Syracuse, NY

waer.org

Syracuse women's basketball sweeps Boston College season series with 79-72 win

Syracuse women's basketball secures another ACC win headed into its toughest stretch of play yet. Emily Shiroff recaps SU's Sunday victory over Boston College. Behind 20 and 24-point performances from Georgia Woolley and Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse women's basketball secured the series sweep over Boston College 79-72. In addition to tallying...
The Comeback

Sports world reacts to Jim Boeheim announcement

Syracuse men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim caused quite a stir this weekend when he made some shocking comments that seemed to be accusing multiple ACC programs of recruiting violations. But it looks like he’s now walking those comments back. Following Saturday’s win over the Boston College Eagles, Jim Boeheim claimed that the Pittsburgh Panthers, the Read more... The post Sports world reacts to Jim Boeheim announcement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Syracuse.com

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: The year of NIL has led to at least one season of parity

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The ACC action off the court might be more exciting than on it this week. Thirteen of the ACC’s men’s basketball coaches are scheduled to participate in a regular-scheduled weekly teleconference on Monday. It seems almost certain that Jeff Capel, Steve Forbes and Jim Larranaga will be asked about Jim Boeheim’s accusations to ESPN that their rosters were bought.
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Benny Williams has quiet return to Syracuse lineup

Syracuse snapped a three-game losing streak, downing Boston College, 77-68, on Saturday. Here are some quick hits from the game:. In his return, Benny Williams saw over six minutes of action, all in the first half. Jim Boeheim even gave him about three-and-a-half minutes on the floor at small forward, sharing the frontcourt with Maliq Brown and Jesse Edwards.
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams

Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange... The post Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: New 4-star commit has ‘virtually textbook mechanics’

In the wake of 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore giving a verbal commitment to Syracuse basketball this past Saturday afternoon, a flood of observations has come in from national recruiting analysts and scouts about the stellar skill set of the 6-foot-4 Moore. First and foremost, many experts agree that...
thenewshouse.com

A cheerleader’s drive leads her to cheer at Syracuse University

When Alejandra “Allie” Lupton saw the team ahead of her hit their last pose, all knowledge of her own routine left her mind. In the middle of January of last year, Orlando, FL played host to the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship where Syracuse University is a regular customer.
Syracuse.com

After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
waer.org

Syracuse, Cazenovia home to significant moments in Black history

Local historians are recognizing the role Central New York played in the abolitionist movement this Black history month. The region is home to key moments of resistance to slavery in the 19th century. Cazenovia, about 25 miles southeast of the city of Syracuse, was the site of a historic event...
iheartoswego.com

Pastor Sebastian Foti – February 3, 2023 Featured

Pastor Sebastian "Sibby" Foti passed early on the morning of Friday, February 3rd at the age of 54, following his 9-month battle with cancer. Sebastian was born on March 28, 1968, in Buffalo, NY. He has dedicated the majority of his life to proclaiming the word of God, from which he felt a calling early on.
OSWEGO, NY

