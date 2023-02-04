Read full article on original website
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning Today
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicide
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board Investigation
Boeheim, Weitsman discuss NIL remarks the coach made to ESPN: ‘That’s the future of basketball’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim clarified comments he made about Adam Weitsman’s involvement in Name, Image and Likeness payments to SU athletes during the ACC coaches’ teleconference on Monday. Boeheim was quoted by ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Saturday as saying that Weitsman “talks...
waer.org
Syracuse women's basketball sweeps Boston College season series with 79-72 win
Syracuse women's basketball secures another ACC win headed into its toughest stretch of play yet. Emily Shiroff recaps SU's Sunday victory over Boston College. Behind 20 and 24-point performances from Georgia Woolley and Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse women's basketball secured the series sweep over Boston College 79-72. In addition to tallying...
MLive.com
Rutgers assistant accuses Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim of buying teams, paying players
Brandin Knight threw his two cents into a controversial situation this weekend. In response to comments made by Jim Boeheim to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Rutgers associate head coach and former Pittsburgh star guard accused the Syracuse head coach of buying teams and paying players during his near-five-decades at the helm of the program.
Sports world reacts to Jim Boeheim announcement
Syracuse men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim caused quite a stir this weekend when he made some shocking comments that seemed to be accusing multiple ACC programs of recruiting violations. But it looks like he’s now walking those comments back. Following Saturday’s win over the Boston College Eagles, Jim Boeheim claimed that the Pittsburgh Panthers, the Read more... The post Sports world reacts to Jim Boeheim announcement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Syracuse University held hostage to Boeheim’s worst impulses (Your Letters)
Jim Boeheim’s recent statement to an ESPN reporter that retirement is “[his] choice,” and that he can “do whatever I want,” says more about Syracuse University as an institution than it does a 78-year old coach whose best years are behind him (”Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tells ESPN that he’s ‘probably’ returning for 2023-24 season,” Feb. 4, 2023).
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: The year of NIL has led to at least one season of parity
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The ACC action off the court might be more exciting than on it this week. Thirteen of the ACC’s men’s basketball coaches are scheduled to participate in a regular-scheduled weekly teleconference on Monday. It seems almost certain that Jeff Capel, Steve Forbes and Jim Larranaga will be asked about Jim Boeheim’s accusations to ESPN that their rosters were bought.
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Benny Williams has quiet return to Syracuse lineup
Syracuse snapped a three-game losing streak, downing Boston College, 77-68, on Saturday. Here are some quick hits from the game:. In his return, Benny Williams saw over six minutes of action, all in the first half. Jim Boeheim even gave him about three-and-a-half minutes on the floor at small forward, sharing the frontcourt with Maliq Brown and Jesse Edwards.
Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams
Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange... The post Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: New 4-star commit has ‘virtually textbook mechanics’
In the wake of 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore giving a verbal commitment to Syracuse basketball this past Saturday afternoon, a flood of observations has come in from national recruiting analysts and scouts about the stellar skill set of the 6-foot-4 Moore. First and foremost, many experts agree that...
thenewshouse.com
A cheerleader’s drive leads her to cheer at Syracuse University
When Alejandra “Allie” Lupton saw the team ahead of her hit their last pose, all knowledge of her own routine left her mind. In the middle of January of last year, Orlando, FL played host to the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship where Syracuse University is a regular customer.
Syracuse’s Judah Mintz responds to benching with stellar stretch run against Boston College: ‘It propelled us’
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Jim Boeheim sent a message to Judah Mintz when he took the freshman guard out of Syracuse’s game against Boston College on Saturday. Boeheim had another message for Mintz when he sent him back into the game. Mintz received both messages loud and clear.
Matthew Bergeron is turning heads at the Senior Bowl: ‘One of the smoothest OL here’ (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron’s name has been a popular one on Twitter this week from those on the ground at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Practices started Tuesday for the American and National teams — Bergeron on the former — and concluded Thursday.
Local hockey teams win boys and girls Empire State Winter Games in Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Skaneateles 14 & under girl’s hockey team and the Lysander boy’s hockey team from Baldwinsville brought home victories from the Empire State Winter Games (ESWG) in Lake Placid. The Skaneateles girl’s hockey team won the championship game of the Empire State Winter Games 14 & under girl’s hockey tournament […]
After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
waer.org
Syracuse, Cazenovia home to significant moments in Black history
Local historians are recognizing the role Central New York played in the abolitionist movement this Black history month. The region is home to key moments of resistance to slavery in the 19th century. Cazenovia, about 25 miles southeast of the city of Syracuse, was the site of a historic event...
iheartoswego.com
Pastor Sebastian Foti – February 3, 2023 Featured
Pastor Sebastian "Sibby" Foti passed early on the morning of Friday, February 3rd at the age of 54, following his 9-month battle with cancer. Sebastian was born on March 28, 1968, in Buffalo, NY. He has dedicated the majority of his life to proclaiming the word of God, from which he felt a calling early on.
newyorkupstate.com
Think it’s cold? Think again. Let’s revisit 5 of the coldest days in Central New York history
EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this story ran on Jan. 14, 2022. With temperatures dipping below zero this weekend, we thought it was worth looking back again at Central New York’s most frigid days as a reminder: It can always be worse. Think warm thoughts, CNY. It’ll be spring before you know it.
Governor allocates $10 million to help build Syracuse’s ‘New 15th Ward’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul’s spending plan for the next budget year includes $10 million to fund the first phases of a local project to renovate public housing in Syracuse. Governor Hochul made the announcement Monday, February 6 while visiting Syracuse to highlight the local impacts of her budget and tour the neighborhood […]
Hochul budget includes $10M to begin massive redevelopment near I-81 in Syracuse
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget includes money to kickstart an ambitious plan to transform the area near Interstate 81 in Syracuse into a new $800 million neighborhood with a mix of housing, shops, parks and community gardens. Hochul in a visit to Syracuse today said her budget proposal includes $10...
police1.com
N.Y. police contract would raise pay, provide LEOs with more backup and days off
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse city councilors today will consider a new five-year police contract that would give patrol officers 49 more days off each year while also increasing the number of cops on duty during the busiest shifts. The revamped patrol schedule – a key component designed to improve...
