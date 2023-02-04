ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

The Dangers of Buy Now, Pay Later

By David Chang
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tv2q8_0kcUYpHo00

Image source: Getty Images

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) payment options has been gaining popularity in recent years, growing by 1,000% since 2019. It's a way for shoppers to purchase items online without having to pay for them upfront, essentially allowing them to spread out payments over time. But what many shoppers don't realize is that BNPL can come with some hidden dangers -- especially when it comes to their financial health. Here are the potential risks associated with BNPL and how consumers can protect themselves.

How does BNPL work?

BNPL allows shoppers to purchase an item or service upfront and then pay for it over time. This type of financing option can be extremely helpful for those who need a bit of extra time to save up but don't want to miss out on a deal. Just as when you use a credit card , you are making a promise to pay back the money. The biggest pros are that there are typically no interest charges or late fees associated with these services. BNPL simplifies and streamlines the financing process.

Save: This credit card has one of the longest intro 0% interest periods around

More: Save while you pay off debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

In addition, there is no credit check required with BNPL since withdrawals come directly from your bank account. You can typically pay off your purchases in fixed installments over a set period of time that usually ranges from three to 12 months depending on the provider. But is BNPL too good to be true? Here are some hidden dangers and what you need to know before signing up.

The risk of overspending

One of the major risks associated with BNPL is that people tend to overspend on items they wouldn't normally be able to afford if they had to pay upfront. This can lead to excessive debt that may be difficult for some people to manage. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), close to a third of BNPL users have struggled to make the payments and to avoid defaulting on their plan, they had to skip paying an important bill. As a result, close to 1 in 4 (22%) Americans who have used BNPL have immediately regretted their decision, saying they wished they had not signed up for the plan.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) states that BNPL "is engineered to encourage consumers to purchase more and borrow more. As a result, borrowers can easily end up taking out several loans within a short time frame at multiple lenders or Buy Now, Pay Later debts may have effects on other debts."

Potential fees, interest, and rewards

While BNPL plans typically don't charge interest, more providers are starting to, along with charging late fees. If shoppers are unable to complete their BNPL payment plan, they can be charged additional fees. Depending on the provider, these fees can add up quickly and cause even more financial strain than expected. This can lead shoppers further into debt if they're not careful.

BNPL plans may advertise that they charge no fees, but only half of the BNPL users surveyed by the CFPB stated that their plan was completely free. Of those surveyed, 14% said they paid a flat fee; 7% paid late fees; 8% paid interest of 30% APR or less; and 4% paid an APR higher than 30%. The remainder did not know how much they paid in interest.

It is important for consumers to read through their BNPL agreements carefully before signing up. They should understand exactly what types of fees they may be charged if they miss a payment or default on the agreement altogether. In addition, while your credit isn't checked when applying for BNPL, your credit score can be impacted if you don't make a payment on time. With BNPL you also don't get points, miles, or cash back like you might with a rewards credit card .

What consumers can do to protect themselves

Fortunately, there are some steps shoppers can take in order to protect themselves from the potential dangers of BNPL:

  • Make sure you understand the interest rate or fees that will be applied if you miss a payment.
  • Don't purchase items you wouldn't normally buy just because they're offered as part of a BNPL program.
  • Always read the terms and conditions carefully before committing.
  • Set reminders for yourself about upcoming payments or due dates.
  • Consider other forms of financing such as credit cards (which offer greater protections) instead of relying solely on BNPL programs.
  • If necessary, seek professional help from an experienced debt counselor who can guide you through repayment options.

Buy now, pay later offers a convenient way for consumers to purchase items without busting their budget , but it also comes with certain risks that need to be taken into consideration. By understanding those risks and taking necessary precautions, shoppers can enjoy the convenience of BNPL while avoiding its potential dangers. Understanding these concepts will ensure shoppers are comfortable and prepared before committing themselves financially.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Wells Fargo might owe you money—here's how to get it

If you had a Wells Fargo account between 2011 and 2022, you might be one of the 16 million customers who qualify for damages, says the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). As part of a $3.7 billion settlement, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $2 billion directly to...
KTEN.com

Where Can I Get Emergency Money Today?

There are few feelings in life more stressful than an emergency financial need. Auto repairs, medical expenses, overdue bill payments, and empty refrigerators all fall into this category. You can probably add quite a few more scenarios if you have children. What classifies as a financial emergency can differ for...
msn.com

Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?

Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
The Ann Arbor News

Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
CNET

How to Claim Your Part of AT&T's $60 Million Settlement

AT&T is trying to distribute millions of dollars left from a 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission, according to the government regulator. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced. According to a...
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
msn.com

Bank of America Slammed After Money Suddenly Disappears From Accounts

Slide 1 of 5: We generally trust our bank or financial institution to keep our hard-earned money safe. With technology, banking feels even simpler and more secure, as you can monitor your balances, deposit checks, and transfer funds right from your phone or computer. But if you've ever worried about the security of your money when you're using online banking or transfer services, you might not want to hear about the recent experiences of certain Bank of America customers, who woke up to a particularly unpleasant surprise on Wednesday—missing money. Read on to find out why funds disappeared, and how Bank of America and the transfer service Zelle responded.READ THIS NEXT: Lowe's Is Under Fire From Shoppers Who Say They're Owed Refunds for Faulty Products.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
268K+
Followers
124K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy