Mavericks Front Office Reportedly Have Concerns About Kyrie Irving

Irving's "long-term locker room fit" with Doncic was looked at as one of the concerns.

The Dallas Mavericks were reported to be one of the teams interested in trading for Kyrie Irving, but there have been reports of the front office having concerns

Earlier, reports of the Nets' interest in Dallas' Spencer Dinwiddie And Dorian Finney-Smith did the rounds. While that move ensures that Kevin Durant has ample artillery for Brooklyn to remain competitive, the Mavericks apparently have doubts about Irving.

Per The Athletic's Tim Cato , Dallas has been interested in looking for a superstar alongside Luka Doncic , and while there have been some names floating around for some time now, Irving is still pretty much a question mark.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine was one of the players the Mavericks were interested in, but the focus has moved in the wake of Irving's bombshell announcement.

Dallas’ first question is whether Irving would be willing to commit to the franchise for longer than this season. Then, the team must contemplate whether it would be interested in committing to him. Some members of the team’s front office have hesitation that Irving would be a compatible long-term locker room fit for Dončić given their drastically different off-court personas, several team sources tell The Athletic, all of them granted anonymity so that they could speak freely. It’s one of many factors the team is considering that will inform how these discussions go and whether they actually have any merit.

While there are off-court doubts that Irving brings, there is no denying that a player of his caliber (he's averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists this season) will take the offensive load off Doncic.

Kyrie Irving Is Looking For A Plush Four-Year $198 Million Deal

Irving may be ready to suit up for a new franchise, but he comes at a hefty asking price — a key factor that playoff contenders will make a note of.

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving is evidently looking for a deal worth nearly $50 million per year, and a long-term one at that.

Kyrie Irving is seeking a contract in the neighborhood of a four-year, $198.5 million, per @wojespn

The Nets offered the 30-year-old a deal with guarantee stipulations , which he outrightly rejected, and the team will be reluctant in shelling out the money that meets his expectations.

That said, the steep price just might be worth it. Especially given his playmaking acumen and his shooting ability that elevates any franchise he plays for to be instant title favorites.

