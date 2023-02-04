Man's Spot-On Impression of Kids on an Airplane Is So Relatable

It always seems like a family's dynamics become all the more noticeable when they're traveling together . Travel is hectic, stressful, and often chaotic, and sometimes you can tell a lot about each family member by the way they react to that stress.

As a comedian that jokes a lot about family, @tj_therrien is great at picking out the little differences between siblings. He did a hilarious impression of how oldest, middle, and youngest siblings act when they fly together!

LOL! He nailed all the different ways kids act depending on their birth order. They're kind of stereotypical portrayals, but there's a lot of truth to them. The oldest tends to be the most mature and tries to set a good example- see him reading the safety card. The middle one tends to act out for more attention, so they're the goofy one. And the youngest is, of course, the baby of the family, so they can be a bit more petulant. We had a hunch a lot of people could relate to his portrayals.

And that hunch seems to have been correct, as many viewers related to this with their own families! "I have 3 children and you describe them so well," laughed @gretkaur. "This was exactly what my youngest asked!!!" @missemgaines exclaimed. As the oldest child of their family, @pinkparrot8 had to agree, too. "So I'm the first born child. And let me just say, since I was little I used to love looking at the safety pamphlet."

LOL! No matter how different we are, we all have ways where we're the same. Some things never change, and sibling dynamics stay pretty constant. We applaud TJ for giving us a good- and relatable- laugh!

