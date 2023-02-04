Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thepostnewspaper.net
Santa Fe girls’ basketball team
For the first time in 17 seasons, the Santa Fe girls’ basketball team will be in the postseason after clinching a playoff spot this past Tuesday. The Indians will open bi-district round play when the playoffs begin on February 13-14. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been...
thekatynews.com
Looking for the Next of Kin
We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or. friends may see the information and contact this office. Sincerely,. Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D.,...
thepostnewspaper.net
Historic Moment Just Another Plateau For Hutton
Climbing higher plateaus is nothing new to Lee Hutton. Surrounded by a family with success in its DNA, Hutton has chased high plateaus from being an all-district wide receiver at La Marque High School in its genesis of becoming one of the state’s marquee football programs to becoming a standout in both football and track at the University of Minnesota. When putting the pads on and amazing stopwatches with his speed reached its conclusion, Hutton tackled law and launched a path toward becoming one of the best lawyers in the state of Minnesota.
A family-owned drive-in theater struggles to survive in Hockley, TX
A family-owned drive-in theater in Hockley, Texas, created a stir online when it went up for sale.
thekatynews.com
Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston
Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
cw39.com
Winners of the 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff
HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was lucky enough to taste some of the BEST and WORST gumbo of her life! For the 2023 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Cedar Creek Bar & Grill. The weather was perfect, drinks were cold, and the gumbo was hot!. This...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
Houston facing storms, another cold front Tuesday
A cold front should bring rain and thunderstorms to Houston early this week, according to experts.
Former Houston Astro Carlos Correa's foundation makes charitable trip to Uvalde
"For the souls in heaven, we continue praying. For the hearts on earth, we hope to continue bringing smiles," the Correa Family Foundation wrote about their gesture.
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas
In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
thepostnewspaper.net
B.O.O.T.S. On the Ground
As you know our Texas Veterans Town Halls are coming up beginning this February 22, 2023 in Beaumont at the MCM Elegante Hotel off of I-10 and followed by another in the Galveston/Houston area on March 27 at Ellington Field where we will be advocating, educating and bringing awareness to veterans about things that directly affect their health care and caregivers.
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas
TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Bun B announces part of RodeoHouston Southern Takeover lineup
Rapper and Houston native Bun B announced part of his lineup at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show for Black Heritage Day on March 3. The concert, known as Southern Takeover, will include Louisiana rappers Juvenile and Mannie Fresh. Bun B previously said his restaurant, Trill Burgers, will have a...
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
No. 3 Houston takes down Temple to avenge previous upset
Jarace Walker scored 23 points and No. 3 Houston unleashed its smothering defense in the second half to knock off
Houston Chronicle
Explained: How Houston's Interstate 610 got its name
Have you ever wondered what the "610" in Interstate 610 means? Just me?. It turns out to be more sophisticated than I thought. Knowing how to crack this highway code could be your next party trick. LOOK UP: How to find the secret cat hidden in Houston's Williams Tower. First...
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Conroe in Texas?
Over the years, the Lake Conroe region, located 45 miles from Houston city, has become one of the best destination centers for jet skiing and other outdoor activities. Exquisite hotels, comfortable condominiums, great weather, and mushrooming neighborhoods (such as the Grand Harbor, Corinthian Point, and Del Lago) are some of the reasons visitors keep coming back.
coveringkaty.com
Katy ISD Athletes Sign with Colleges and Universities During National Signing Day
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – A total of 70 Katy ISD student-athletes formally committed to their college or university of choice during National Signing Day on February 1. An additional eight athletes also officially announced their college or university of choice during the 2022 Winter Break. The countless...
Third location of Spanish Flowers open on Durham Drive
In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Facebook) In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston, according to an announcement from the eatery's Facebook page.
Comments / 0