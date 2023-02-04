ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

B.O.O.T.S. On the Ground

As you know our Texas Veterans Town Halls are coming up beginning this February 22, 2023 in Beaumont at the MCM Elegante Hotel off of I-10 and followed by another in the Galveston/Houston area on March 27 at Ellington Field where we will be advocating, educating and bringing awareness to veterans about things that directly affect their health care and caregivers.
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas

In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
The Issue Is: The case for casino gambling in Texas

HOUSTON - The odds of carving out a foothold for casino gambling in Texas have improved dramatically. The Houston Democrat is again offering a proposal for a quartet of gaming resorts, each equipped with luxury hotels, restaurants, convention centers, and entertainment venues. Texas Senator Carol Alvarado is leading the fight...
Man dead after Bullard home invasion

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
Congrats to the Kranz Middle School eighth grade girls

Congrats to the Kranz Middle School eighth grade girls basketball team for capturing the district title. With the Dickinson High School girls basketball team back in stride, the next wave of talented Gators will be on their way next season. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a...
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas

TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
Confederate flag fight continues in Santa Fe neighborhood

SANTA FE, Texas — A Confederate flag in a Galveston County neighborhood has sparked a heated debate. Rosie Yanas, 34, says she was wrongfully arrested for taking the flag down from a fence that borders her parents’ home. Yanas says it’s been an ongoing issue that law enforcement...
Santa Fe girls’ basketball team

For the first time in 17 seasons, the Santa Fe girls’ basketball team will be in the postseason after clinching a playoff spot this past Tuesday. The Indians will open bi-district round play when the playoffs begin on February 13-14. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been...
Looking for the Next of Kin

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or. friends may see the information and contact this office. Sincerely,. Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D.,...
TWIA Board to Meet in Galveston

TWIA’s Board of Directors will meet at the Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston on Tuesday, February 14 at 9:00am for its first quarterly meeting of 2023. The meeting agenda is available on TWIA’s website. The Board will review the Association’s financials, receive an update on the 2023 reinsurance...
Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen

HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
