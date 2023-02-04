Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
thepostnewspaper.net
B.O.O.T.S. On the Ground
As you know our Texas Veterans Town Halls are coming up beginning this February 22, 2023 in Beaumont at the MCM Elegante Hotel off of I-10 and followed by another in the Galveston/Houston area on March 27 at Ellington Field where we will be advocating, educating and bringing awareness to veterans about things that directly affect their health care and caregivers.
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas
In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
Click2Houston.com
Galveston County woman sentenced to 27 years in love triangle murder, authorities say
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A woman whom police said lured a man to her home where he was murdered as a result of a love triangle has received a sentence of 27 years, Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said Friday. Angelique Marie Campbell, of Port Bolivar, pleaded...
fox4news.com
The Issue Is: The case for casino gambling in Texas
HOUSTON - The odds of carving out a foothold for casino gambling in Texas have improved dramatically. The Houston Democrat is again offering a proposal for a quartet of gaming resorts, each equipped with luxury hotels, restaurants, convention centers, and entertainment venues. Texas Senator Carol Alvarado is leading the fight...
A family-owned drive-in theater struggles to survive in Hockley, TX
A family-owned drive-in theater in Hockley, Texas, created a stir online when it went up for sale.
Meet 'Mattress Mack,' the newest K-9 officer working in Harris County Precinct 4
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — There's a new sheepdog on the streets but his name sounds very familiar. "Mattress Mack" is the newest K-9 with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. Jim McIngvale's monicker and alter ego perfectly fit the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois. "Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale has always...
Man dead after Bullard home invasion
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
thepostnewspaper.net
Congrats to the Kranz Middle School eighth grade girls
Congrats to the Kranz Middle School eighth grade girls basketball team for capturing the district title. With the Dickinson High School girls basketball team back in stride, the next wave of talented Gators will be on their way next season. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a...
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas
TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
Click2Houston.com
Headless goats, chickens, and a pigeon found on Galveston beach believed to be part of Santeria animal sacrifice ceremony
GALVESTON, Texas – Beachgoers in Galveston reportedly came across a ‘macabre’ scene on Sunday morning. According to Galveston Animal Control Officials, officers were called to the beach near 56th Street at around 6:30 a.m. after someone reported finding headless carcasses of goats, chickens, and a pigeon. Lt....
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots, woman screaming before murder-suicide in San Leon, deputies say
Officials spent hours outside the mobile home, trying to get a response. Eventually, a drone was sent inside and a man and woman were found dead.
Confederate flag fight continues in Santa Fe neighborhood
SANTA FE, Texas — A Confederate flag in a Galveston County neighborhood has sparked a heated debate. Rosie Yanas, 34, says she was wrongfully arrested for taking the flag down from a fence that borders her parents’ home. Yanas says it’s been an ongoing issue that law enforcement...
3 teens shot in midst of large crowd in southwest Houston, police say
When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered a chaotic situation with about 300 people running in all directions, according to police.
thepostnewspaper.net
Santa Fe girls’ basketball team
For the first time in 17 seasons, the Santa Fe girls’ basketball team will be in the postseason after clinching a playoff spot this past Tuesday. The Indians will open bi-district round play when the playoffs begin on February 13-14. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been...
How symptoms of a heart attack can be different among men and women
HOUSTON, Texas — A lot of people wore red Friday in support of the American Heart Association’s annual 'Go Red for Women' day. It’s designed to increase awareness for women’s heart health and heart disease, which is the leading cause of death for women. But what...
thekatynews.com
Looking for the Next of Kin
We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or. friends may see the information and contact this office. Sincerely,. Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D.,...
thepostnewspaper.net
TWIA Board to Meet in Galveston
TWIA’s Board of Directors will meet at the Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston on Tuesday, February 14 at 9:00am for its first quarterly meeting of 2023. The meeting agenda is available on TWIA’s website. The Board will review the Association’s financials, receive an update on the 2023 reinsurance...
fox26houston.com
Santa Fe neighbors embattled in Confederate flag dispute reach agreement
SANTA FE, Texas - A dispute between neighbors going on for more than 10 years in Santa Fe, Texas appears to finally have been resolved. PREVIOUS: Santa Fe woman arrested after Confederate flag dispute, neighbors at odds on where it flies. Rosie Yanas told FOX 26 last week how she...
fox26houston.com
Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen
HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
Comments / 1