thepostnewspaper.net
Santa Fe girls’ basketball team
For the first time in 17 seasons, the Santa Fe girls’ basketball team will be in the postseason after clinching a playoff spot this past Tuesday. The Indians will open bi-district round play when the playoffs begin on February 13-14. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been...
thepostnewspaper.net
Polishing Off Fine Diamonds
While the basketball season heads toward the postseason, both softball and baseball continue the opening stages of a new campaign with a heavy Tuesday slate of scrimmages. Sunday: Local fans will get the opportunity to watch Dickinson’s Tramon Mark and the nationally-ranked University of Houston men’s basketball team in action when they visit Temple at 5:00pm. The game will be live on ESPN2.
coveringkaty.com
Katy ISD Athletes Sign with Colleges and Universities During National Signing Day
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – A total of 70 Katy ISD student-athletes formally committed to their college or university of choice during National Signing Day on February 1. An additional eight athletes also officially announced their college or university of choice during the 2022 Winter Break. The countless...
Ken Hoffman chisels Beyoncé into Houston's musical Mt. Rushmore after her historic Grammy wins — and predicts who's next
By winning her 29th, 30th, 31st, and 32nd Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5, Beyoncé became the all-time Grammy champion and cemented her position as Houston’s greatest homegrown treasure.Beyoncé stands alone for her entertainment and cultural impact. She isn’t just on our Mount Rushmore, she’s an entire mountain range by herself.Ah, but who’s second on Houston’s musical landscape? (Though it’s a far distant second now — and Beyoncé is far from finished creating new art and performing for millions of fans.)There are many performers who started here and spread their talents beyond Houston to Texas, the U.S., and the world....
thepostnewspaper.net
Congrats to the Kranz Middle School eighth grade girls
Congrats to the Kranz Middle School eighth grade girls basketball team for capturing the district title. With the Dickinson High School girls basketball team back in stride, the next wave of talented Gators will be on their way next season. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a...
Houston Chronicle
Houston comes up just short of No. 1 ranking, Texas back in top 5
The Houston Cougars came up just short of being tabbed as the No. 1 team in the country this week, with Purdue hanging onto the top spot in the latest Associated Press college basketball rankings despite a loss to Indiana over the weekend. UH was ranked No. 2 in the...
Lee Hutton III becomes the first black commissioner to lead a professional sports league in the United States.
We are thrilled about this as Mr. Hutton is a proud graduate of The La Marque High School. FOLLOW THIS LINK TO READ ALL ABOUT IT>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/lee-hutton-iii-becomes-the-first-black-commissioner-to-lead-a-professional-sports-league-in-the-united-states.
Houston Chronicle
Explained: How Houston's Interstate 610 got its name
Have you ever wondered what the "610" in Interstate 610 means? Just me?. It turns out to be more sophisticated than I thought. Knowing how to crack this highway code could be your next party trick. LOOK UP: How to find the secret cat hidden in Houston's Williams Tower. First...
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
Houston facing storms, another cold front Tuesday
A cold front should bring rain and thunderstorms to Houston early this week, according to experts.
thekatynews.com
Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston
Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World Tour
Beyonce fans rejoiced today as Queen Bey announced her first solo world tour in seven years. Once again, Beyonce has chosen to bypass San Antonio on her world tour. She last performed in San Antonio in 2007. In fact, despite being a born and bred Texan, only two cities in Texas made the world tour itinerary- her hometown of Houston and Dallas.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston could soon become the largest US city without LGBTQ representation in its government
Houston could soon be the largest city in the country without LGBTQ representation on its city council, owing to term limits. Houston has had LGBTQ representation in city government continuously since 1998 when Annise Parker first took a seat on city council. Former Mayor Parker is now president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization that helps elect LGBTQ political candidates to office across the country.
This stunning Houston home shows an architect's imagination unleashed
You will want to see the library in this home's turret.
tourcounsel.com
First Colony Mall | Shopping mall in Sugar Land, Texas
First Colony Mall is a regional shopping mall in Sugar Land, Texas, located about 25 miles (40 km) southwest of Houston. The mall — located south of the intersection of Interstate 69/U.S. Route 59 and State Highway 6—opened on March 14, 1996 and was recently expanded in 2006. First Colony Mall is owned by Brookfield Properties. The anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and 2 Dillard's stores.
Houston business owner helps families with light bills
HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
A family-owned drive-in theater struggles to survive in Hockley, TX
A family-owned drive-in theater in Hockley, Texas, created a stir online when it went up for sale.
