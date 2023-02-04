The Kentucky Wildcats return to Rupp Arena on Saturday night as they welcome the Florida Gators to town for their first matchup of the season. The Cats return home after picking up a win in Oxford against the Ole Miss Rebels. Moving their record to 15-7 (6-3) on the season, Kentucky will now look to add another solid resume-building win over a Florida team that just knocked off the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville earlier this week.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO