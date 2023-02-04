ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independent Florida Alligator

BT Riopelle, Dale Thomas reunite on Gators baseball squad

Dale Thomas found himself at a crossroads after the 2022 college baseball season. The then-sophomore infielder had just completed his third season with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and found himself searching for a school closer to his home in De Leon Springs, Florida. He wanted to be closer to his father, Dennis, who was experiencing a difficult health period.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Dahlstrom shines in Florida’s near sweep of Baylor

Florida junior Sara Dahlstrom continues her dominant season with another singles win. She earned her sixth victory of the season and extended her Gators singles win streak to 11 in a row, dating back to April 16, 2022. The No. 18 Florida Gators (3-1) traveled back to Waco, Texas, to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Castleton, Gators falter on road against rivals Kentucky

Florida graduate student guard Myreon Jones launched a deep triple to cut the Kentucky Wildcats’ lead to three points with 38 seconds left in the game. Jones caught a pass on Florida’s next possession with a chance to tie the game. He was swarmed by two Wildcats defenders and forced up a shot that missed long, and the Gators fell on the road.
GAINESVILLE, FL
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Florida: Who wins Round 1?

The Kentucky Wildcats return to Rupp Arena on Saturday night as they welcome the Florida Gators to town for their first matchup of the season. The Cats return home after picking up a win in Oxford against the Ole Miss Rebels. Moving their record to 15-7 (6-3) on the season, Kentucky will now look to add another solid resume-building win over a Florida team that just knocked off the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville earlier this week.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Florida game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Florida Gators tonight at 8:30 pm ET inside historic Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app. The Wildcats picked up a much-needed win against Ole Miss this past Tuesday....
LEXINGTON, KY
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Gators Used the Transfer Portal to get the Perfect Fit at Running Back

The Florida Gators found themselves in a bit of a quandary when the early signing period passed and they only had one running back in their recruiting class. With just two backs returning from last season, three just wasn’t going to be enough. They needed to make an unexpected move in the transfer portal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators close out Auburn Invitational with eight total event wins

The Auburn Invitational was the last meet before the Southeastern Conference championships. Florida’s swimming and diving team sent 20 athletes to the James E. Martin Aquatic Center in Auburn, Alabama. Florida’s No. 3 men and No. 7 women ended the opening day with four wins. Florida freshman Edouard...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Steve Spurrier to receive street dedication

The legacy of Head Ball Coach Steve Spurrier has been honored in many ways, including a Top-100 restaurant and three football fields in his name, and now the Florida legend will be honored with his own street. Steve Spurrier Way will be unveiled at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox56news.com

Buzzer-beater ends KSU losing streak in thrilling fashion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky State men’s basketball team had lost four straight games entering Saturday’s showdown with Miles College. Jay “Juice” Murrell was determined to not let it slip to five straight. The Thorobreds star point guard poured in 29 points, including...
FRANKFORT, KY
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators men’s tennis team’s winning streak snapped after loss to Trojans

The Southern California Trojans snapped the Florida Gators’ four-match winning streak Saturday. The No. 7 Trojans (5-0) beat the No. 15 Gators (4-2) 5-2 to remain undefeated on their season. The match marked the Gators’ second of three games at the United States Tennis Association National Campus. Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WKYT 27

Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was nearly 45 years ago that Kyle Macy, Jack ‘Goose’ Givens and Rick Robey reached the pinnacle of college basketball. Now, the three teammates from are letting the legend of their 1978 national championship help them to bridge the gap from one Kentucky staple to another - from basketball to bourbon.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Bluegrass Distillers breaks ground on new distillery in Midway, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Distillers LLC along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear broke ground on a new distillery in Midway, Kentucky, on Friday. The new $8 million operation, situated on the historic Elkwood Farm on Leestown Road, will create 22 full-time jobs. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.
MIDWAY, KY
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached

In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

UF graduate assistants seek more pay, better living conditions

Eva Garcia Ferres can’t afford a car, so her partner bikes to his job at Winn-Dixie while she takes the bus or bikes to UF, where she works as a graduate research assistant in the psychology department. While her doctor’s prescription deemed the purchase necessary, she mulled over buying...
GAINESVILLE, FL
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY: New Leadership Team Named at Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

MOUNT STERLING, KY – John Yanes, FACHE, CPPS, has been named the new president for Saint Joseph Mount Sterling. Yanes replaces Jennifer Nolan, who is taking on a ministry role with CHI Saint Joseph Health, in addition to her role as president at Flaget Memorial Hospital. With this realignment...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
BEREA, KY
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Lexington

Seeking For the excellent hotel entire list in the Lexington city, you are in the exact place. I’m going to discuss about a few list of hotel that are physically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction link from your place, with Support Number, address, estimate people reviews, Website...
LEXINGTON, KY

