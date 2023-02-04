Read full article on original website
Gwynedd Mercy University Hosting Summer 2023 Programs
Gwynedd Mercy University, will be hosting summer programs for high school-aged students looking to explore their passions and experience what it’s like to be a college student. Programs will be led by GMercyU faculty with the assistance of current students. Attendees will utilize GMercyU’s state-of-the-art labs and facilities.
Boy, 9, graduates high school in 3 years: ‘I want to be an astrophysicist’
Most 9-year-old kids are sitting around waiting for lunchtime or recess, but this child prodigy just graduated from high school. David Balogun received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, according to NBC affiliate WGAL. “They didn’t bog me down. They also advocated for me, saying, ‘He can do this. He can do that,’” the 9-year-old said of the high school. The wunderkind took online classes from his home, and especially enjoyed his studies in science and computer programming. “I want to be an astrophysicist, and I want to study black holes and supernovas,” David shared. The star student started his high...
foodsafetynews.com
IAFP makes last call for applications for Student Travel Scholarships
The deadline for applications for the Student Travel Scholarship to attend IAFP 2023 Annual Meeting in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is Tuesday, Feb. 14. IAFP will select up to 20 qualified students and award them with a plaque and travel funds to attend the Annual Meeting of the International Association for Food Protection.
College enrollment declines ease, new data show
College enrollment declines eased in the fall after steep drops over the pandemic, according to a new report released Thursday by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. In 2022, fall undergraduate enrollment only contracted by 0.6 percent compared to 2021. Part of the stabilizing declines can be attributed to a 4.3 percent increase in freshman…
Pass the TEAS Exam with Flying Colors: Insider Tips for Nursing Students
The TEAS exam, or the Test of Essential Academic Skills, is a crucial assessment tool used by nursing schools in the United States to evaluate the academic potential of aspiring nursing students.
Young, Gifted, and Black: Nine-Year-Old David Balogun Receives High School Diploma, One of Youngest Graduates Ever
The average nine-year-old kid is worried about playing outside or figuring out basic multiplication, however, every kid isn’t average. Meet David Balogun, who The Guardian reported received his high school diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg, PA. Balogun was taking classes remotely and has already earned some college credits. “I had to get outside of the box. Playing pillow fights when you’re not supposed to, throwing the balls in the house,” David’s mother, Ronya Balogun said. “He’s a 9-year-old with a brain that just has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts that’s beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding.”
OTC Practical Nursing Program ranked among best in the nation
NurseJournal recently ranked the Ogeechee Technical College Practical Nursing program as being the 4th best value in the country for people seeking an LPN program. NurseJournal uses a data-driven methodology to rank the best LPN programs, based on metrics that matter most to students, including academic quality, affordability, reputation, and program offerings.
WISH-TV
Indiana senators hear reasons to allow in-state tuition for undocumented students
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Attending college can be expensive, but group of students is getting hit the hardest. Some Indiana lawmakers say undocumented students pay three times more out of pocket than people who get in-state tuition. Georgia and Indiana are the only two states that prohibit in-state tuition for...
OTC names new Dean of Academic Affairs
Ogeechee Technical College (OTC) has named Kathleen Bombery as the new Dean for Academic Affairs, which oversees the college’s health sciences and online learning. “We are really excited to have Kathleen join our faculty and staff here at OTC,” said Ryan Foley, Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs.
icytales.com
Is Business Administration A Good Major:- Everything to Know!
If you want to study business in college, then you may want to know “is business administration a good major”. Don’t worry I got your back, a study by the national center for education statistics found that of nearly 2 million conferred bachelor’s degrees nearly 20 percent were in Business Study. So, lots of college students choose the study business, but is it a good choice?
US News and World Report
3 Ways Graduate School Pays Off
Graduate school requires a significant investment of both time and money. While there are affordable options at brick-and-mortar institutions and through online programs, some two-year, full-time graduate programs can cost more than $100,000. Doctoral and professional programs can cost even more and require more years of study. But experts say...
