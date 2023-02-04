ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun violence victims, survivors receive free self-care day

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of National Gun Violence Survivors Week, Lowcountry gun violence survivors and organizations gathered Saturday for the survivors to receive free beauty treatments. Women who have lost loved ones to gun violence or are a victim themselves were treated to a self-care day to allow...
Charleston Animal Society to provide free pet vaccinations February 18

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dogs and cats can receive $150 in free services at a drive-thru vaccine clinic on February 18. Charleston Animal Society’s No Kill South Carolina Initiative has partnered with PetcoLove, 24Pet, the City of North Charleston , and MSPCA-Angell to provide free vaccines and microchips to dogs and cats. The goal of the event is to […]
Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
Before financial crimes made admissible in Murdaugh trial, Beach attorney testifies

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, Judge Clifton Newman decided details of Alex Murdaugh's financial crime charges will be allowed in this murder trial. "The court has reviewed all exhibits submitted and I’ve considered testimony of each and every witnesses and I have concluded the motion should be granted under law," Judge Clifton Newman said.
Police pull body from pond in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.
Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a late January bar shooting that left one dead and two hurt. Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Jan. 28, just before 1 a.m. The arriving officer saw three men lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. One of...
LIVE BLOG: Murdaugh Murder Trial, Day 11: Judge says financial crime evidence admissible

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A third week in the Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday. The trial is resumed at 9:30 a.m., but the jury didn't join until 11:30 a.m. Mark Tinsley was expected to testify Monday before the jury came in. Tinsley is the attorney of the family of Mallory Beach, the 19-year-old killed in a boat crash when Paul Murdaugh was- by all accounts- drunk behind the wheel.
Plan to demolish historic West Ashley house denied

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic stone house in West Ashley is no longer at risk of being demolished.   On Monday, Charleston’s Design Review Board denied a request to tear down the former home located at 1731 Savannah Highway. West Ashley historian and author, Donna Jacobs, said the Stone House was built by […]
Deputy who spent 25 years with GCSO passed away Sunday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Michael Schwartz, who spent 25 years with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, died on Sunday, Feb. 5. Schwartz retired as Chief Deputy and director of the Georgetown County Detention Center on Oct. 13, 2017. His career began as a deputy sheriff at GCSO on July 29, 1992. He was promoted to Master Deputy and Lieutenant on Jan. 7, 1994; Assistant Sheriff on July 13, 1997, and Chief Deputy at the Detention Center on Jan. 1, 1997.
1 killed in in Georgetown Co. auto-pedestrian collision

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. A pedestrian was traveling east on Highmarket Street when they were struck by a motorist traveling east...
2023 PSA Grower One Day Training in Charleston

Growers, if you want to learn the ABCs of #ProduceSafety, there’s a class for that! The WV Food Safety Training Team is offering a one-day, in-person course on Feb. 22 in Charleston. The cost is $60. To learn more and register (by Feb. 15), go to: https://secure.touchnet.net/C20389_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2338&SINGLESTORE=true.
