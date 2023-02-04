COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A third week in the Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday. The trial is resumed at 9:30 a.m., but the jury didn't join until 11:30 a.m. Mark Tinsley was expected to testify Monday before the jury came in. Tinsley is the attorney of the family of Mallory Beach, the 19-year-old killed in a boat crash when Paul Murdaugh was- by all accounts- drunk behind the wheel.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO