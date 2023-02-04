Read full article on original website
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.Sherif SaadColleton County, SC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
abcnews4.com
Community holds vigil in North Charleston in honor of Tyre Nichols
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Last month, Tyre Nichols was pulled over and beaten by multiple police officers with the Memphis Police Department. He died three days later. On Sunday, many gathered at Waylyn Park to honor Nichols and pray for darkness to end. “It’s a way we honor...
live5news.com
Gun violence victims, survivors receive free self-care day
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of National Gun Violence Survivors Week, Lowcountry gun violence survivors and organizations gathered Saturday for the survivors to receive free beauty treatments. Women who have lost loved ones to gun violence or are a victim themselves were treated to a self-care day to allow...
abcnews4.com
Alex Murdaugh's alibi may no longer be 'ironclad' after caretaker's testimony Monday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's week three in the murder trial for Alex Murdaugh, the man accused of killing his wife and son. After Monday, an alibi once described as “ironclad” by his defense team is now showing signs of distress. The state presented its star...
Charleston Animal Society to provide free pet vaccinations February 18
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dogs and cats can receive $150 in free services at a drive-thru vaccine clinic on February 18. Charleston Animal Society’s No Kill South Carolina Initiative has partnered with PetcoLove, 24Pet, the City of North Charleston , and MSPCA-Angell to provide free vaccines and microchips to dogs and cats. The goal of the event is to […]
live5news.com
Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
abcnews4.com
Before financial crimes made admissible in Murdaugh trial, Beach attorney testifies
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, Judge Clifton Newman decided details of Alex Murdaugh's financial crime charges will be allowed in this murder trial. "The court has reviewed all exhibits submitted and I’ve considered testimony of each and every witnesses and I have concluded the motion should be granted under law," Judge Clifton Newman said.
live5news.com
Police pull body from pond in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.
abcnews4.com
Body found in retention pond of Summerville-area neighborhood
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office is investigating after a body was found in a retention pond in the Summerville area on Sunday. Members of the Summerville Police Department responded to the Wynfield Forest neighborhood shortly after noon after receiving reports that a body had been found in a retention pond, according to SPD.
live5news.com
Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a late January bar shooting that left one dead and two hurt. Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Jan. 28, just before 1 a.m. The arriving officer saw three men lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. One of...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Guns, cell phone video and a fight over potential witnesses wrap up week two of Murdaugh trial
Walterboro, S.C. – A sea of umbrellas engulfs the entrance to the Colleton County Courthouse as people wait for hours to get in. Out back, a towering and once prominent attorney is quickly escorted by armed guards from a black van. Alex Murdaugh can’t escape the glare of cameras...
abcnews4.com
LIVE BLOG: Murdaugh Murder Trial, Day 11: Judge says financial crime evidence admissible
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A third week in the Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday. The trial is resumed at 9:30 a.m., but the jury didn't join until 11:30 a.m. Mark Tinsley was expected to testify Monday before the jury came in. Tinsley is the attorney of the family of Mallory Beach, the 19-year-old killed in a boat crash when Paul Murdaugh was- by all accounts- drunk behind the wheel.
abcnews4.com
Person shot while riding in car on Highway 78; Suspect not identified
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday. According to the sheriff's office, a man arrived to Summerville Medical Center to receive treatment after he had been shot in the hand. The victim told...
Plan to demolish historic West Ashley house denied
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic stone house in West Ashley is no longer at risk of being demolished. On Monday, Charleston’s Design Review Board denied a request to tear down the former home located at 1731 Savannah Highway. West Ashley historian and author, Donna Jacobs, said the Stone House was built by […]
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly I-26 crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner identified a man and woman killed in a Sunday morning crash on I-26. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Sharmayna Smalls (26) and Timothy Parker (20) as decedents of the crash. Smalls was pronounced dead on the scene and Parker was transported and later died from his injuries […]
abcnews4.com
Deputy who spent 25 years with GCSO passed away Sunday
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Michael Schwartz, who spent 25 years with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, died on Sunday, Feb. 5. Schwartz retired as Chief Deputy and director of the Georgetown County Detention Center on Oct. 13, 2017. His career began as a deputy sheriff at GCSO on July 29, 1992. He was promoted to Master Deputy and Lieutenant on Jan. 7, 1994; Assistant Sheriff on July 13, 1997, and Chief Deputy at the Detention Center on Jan. 1, 1997.
live5news.com
1 killed in in Georgetown Co. auto-pedestrian collision
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. A pedestrian was traveling east on Highmarket Street when they were struck by a motorist traveling east...
ridgeviewnews.com
2023 PSA Grower One Day Training in Charleston
Growers, if you want to learn the ABCs of #ProduceSafety, there’s a class for that! The WV Food Safety Training Team is offering a one-day, in-person course on Feb. 22 in Charleston. The cost is $60. To learn more and register (by Feb. 15), go to: https://secure.touchnet.net/C20389_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2338&SINGLESTORE=true.
abcnews4.com
What you need to know ahead of Week 3 of the Murdaugh double-murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — It is officially the third week of the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial in the deaths of his son, Paul and wife, Maggie, and as proceedings start this week, some key witnesses heard Monday could determine how the rest of the week plays out in the Colleton County courthouse.
Charleston City Paper
Woodrum: Murdaugh trial doesn’t represent S.C.’s legal system
The ongoing Colleton County trial of Alex Murdaugh has all the makings of a great television drama — a small community beloved for its tranquility, a well-known legal family, questions of financial impropriety and murder. For many of us, no matter how we feel about the case, we will...
1 dead in Georgetown County auto vs. pedestrian crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred late Sunday night. According to GCSO, troopers responded to the crash on Highmarter Street near Riddick Road, just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday. A pedestrian was walking east on Highmarket Street when they were hit by a Honda Civic […]
