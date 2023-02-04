Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Cary Food Waste Pilot Program Exceeds Expectations - Becomes PermanentJames TulianoCary, NC
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Get Ready to Be Enchanted: LuminoCity Festival Brings Joy Blossom Lights to Pullen ParkJot BeatRaleigh, NC
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Duke basketball lacks leadership, toughness in predictable debacle
The Duke basketball team predictably floundered against Miami. It’s always the toughest turnaround of the season but the Duke basketball program proved it is no where close to ready for the NCAA Tournament. Following its 63-57 rivalry win over North Carolina on Saturday, the Blue Devils had to board...
Miami basketball throughly dominates Duke in convicing win
The Miami basketball team never trailed in an 81-59 win over Duke on Monday night. Duke and Miami were tied for only 39 seconds on Monday night. Miami earned a thorough team victory. Miami led 13-1 before Duke scored from the floor and led by double figures for most of the game.
Blue Devils gain votes, Tar Heels disappear
Following Saturday night's 63-57 revenge home victory over the archrival UNC Tar Heels, Duke basketball is riding its first three-game win streak in ACC play this season. As a result, the Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC), who began the season at No. 7, are almost back in the AP Top 25. RELATED: ...
247Sports
NC State basketball: Latest bracketology projections on February 5
RALEIGH, NC -- NC State has stayed above water when looking at their tournament resume after staying unscathed against both Quad 4 opponents last week, one in a dominant fashion and the latter after an emphatic late run to improve their record to 19-5 (9-4 ACC). After opening ACC play...
Basketball World Reacts To Hubert Davis' Postgame Complaint
North Carolina suffered a 63-57 loss to Duke on Saturday night. After falling short against their arch-nemesis, Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis expressed grievances over the officiating. Per Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Davis griped about UNC receiving scarce free-throw opportunities at Cameron Indoor ...
Look: Hubert Davis Not Happy With Duke vs. UNC Referees
Duke outlasted North Carolina 63-57 on Saturday night, winning the first of two regular season matchups between the Tobacco Road rivals. After the game, Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis voiced his grievances about the officiating. The foul disparity wasn't much--UNC was whistled for 14 while Duke ...
Technician Online
“Forget about last year.” Keatts on building the roster, Smith on returning to NC State, and more
As the NC State men’s basketball team heads into the final stretch of its season, look back on the 2022 ACC Tipoff and what Kevin Keatts, Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner had to say about what the team took away from a disappointing prior season and how they’re preparing for a season of wins.
FanSided
306K+
Followers
610K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0