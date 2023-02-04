ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

FanSided

Miami basketball throughly dominates Duke in convicing win

The Miami basketball team never trailed in an 81-59 win over Duke on Monday night. Duke and Miami were tied for only 39 seconds on Monday night. Miami earned a thorough team victory. Miami led 13-1 before Duke scored from the floor and led by double figures for most of the game.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils gain votes, Tar Heels disappear

Following Saturday night's 63-57 revenge home victory over the archrival UNC Tar Heels, Duke basketball is riding its first three-game win streak in ACC play this season. As a result, the Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC), who began the season at No. 7, are almost back in the AP Top 25. RELATED: ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

NC State basketball: Latest bracketology projections on February 5

RALEIGH, NC -- NC State has stayed above water when looking at their tournament resume after staying unscathed against both Quad 4 opponents last week, one in a dominant fashion and the latter after an emphatic late run to improve their record to 19-5 (9-4 ACC). After opening ACC play...
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

Look: Hubert Davis Not Happy With Duke vs. UNC Referees

Duke outlasted North Carolina 63-57 on Saturday night, winning the first of two regular season matchups between the Tobacco Road rivals. After the game, Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis voiced his grievances about the officiating. The foul disparity wasn't much--UNC was whistled for 14 while Duke ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

FanSided

