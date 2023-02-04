Read full article on original website
thepostnewspaper.net
Santa Fe girls’ basketball team
For the first time in 17 seasons, the Santa Fe girls’ basketball team will be in the postseason after clinching a playoff spot this past Tuesday. The Indians will open bi-district round play when the playoffs begin on February 13-14. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been...
thepostnewspaper.net
Polishing Off Fine Diamonds
While the basketball season heads toward the postseason, both softball and baseball continue the opening stages of a new campaign with a heavy Tuesday slate of scrimmages. Sunday: Local fans will get the opportunity to watch Dickinson’s Tramon Mark and the nationally-ranked University of Houston men’s basketball team in action when they visit Temple at 5:00pm. The game will be live on ESPN2.
houstonisd.org
HISD principal announcements for the 2023 spring semester
Below you’ll find updated principal announcements for HISD’s 274 campuses during the 2023 spring semester. A change in school leadership can occur for a variety of reasons, including promotions and transfers. Cage ES and Project Chrysalis MS name Maria Z. Castillo as new principal. Maria Z. Castillo has...
thepostnewspaper.net
Historic Moment Just Another Plateau For Hutton
Climbing higher plateaus is nothing new to Lee Hutton. Surrounded by a family with success in its DNA, Hutton has chased high plateaus from being an all-district wide receiver at La Marque High School in its genesis of becoming one of the state’s marquee football programs to becoming a standout in both football and track at the University of Minnesota. When putting the pads on and amazing stopwatches with his speed reached its conclusion, Hutton tackled law and launched a path toward becoming one of the best lawyers in the state of Minnesota.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events This Week in Houston: February 6 to 12, 2023
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, February 6 to Sunday, February 12, 2023. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
Spring ISD officials name new principal for Spring High School
Jalen Hemphill was named the new principal of Spring High School, according to a Jan. 26 news release from Spring ISD. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Spring High School has welcomed a new principal who is trilingual and has a background in middle and high school education, according to a Jan. 26 news release from Spring ISD.
Houston Chronicle
Houston comes up just short of No. 1 ranking, Texas back in top 5
The Houston Cougars came up just short of being tabbed as the No. 1 team in the country this week, with Purdue hanging onto the top spot in the latest Associated Press college basketball rankings despite a loss to Indiana over the weekend. UH was ranked No. 2 in the...
Lee Hutton III becomes the first black commissioner to lead a professional sports league in the United States.
We are thrilled about this as Mr. Hutton is a proud graduate of The La Marque High School. FOLLOW THIS LINK TO READ ALL ABOUT IT>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/lee-hutton-iii-becomes-the-first-black-commissioner-to-lead-a-professional-sports-league-in-the-united-states.
Houston facing storms, another cold front Tuesday
A cold front should bring rain and thunderstorms to Houston early this week, according to experts.
thepostnewspaper.net
B.O.O.T.S. On the Ground
As you know our Texas Veterans Town Halls are coming up beginning this February 22, 2023 in Beaumont at the MCM Elegante Hotel off of I-10 and followed by another in the Galveston/Houston area on March 27 at Ellington Field where we will be advocating, educating and bringing awareness to veterans about things that directly affect their health care and caregivers.
Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang Out
A 27-year-old woman who recently moved to Houston has turned to the social platform Reddit to ask where to meet single men in Houston. The lady who goes by the user name hairstylechoices asked for help, and the people of Houston were eager to help.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Bun B announces part of RodeoHouston Southern Takeover lineup
Rapper and Houston native Bun B announced part of his lineup at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show for Black Heritage Day on March 3. The concert, known as Southern Takeover, will include Louisiana rappers Juvenile and Mannie Fresh. Bun B previously said his restaurant, Trill Burgers, will have a...
A family-owned drive-in theater struggles to survive in Hockley, TX
A family-owned drive-in theater in Hockley, Texas, created a stir online when it went up for sale.
Houston Chronicle
Explained: How Houston's Interstate 610 got its name
Have you ever wondered what the "610" in Interstate 610 means? Just me?. It turns out to be more sophisticated than I thought. Knowing how to crack this highway code could be your next party trick. LOOK UP: How to find the secret cat hidden in Houston's Williams Tower. First...
WFAA
Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
Temple News
Temple’s win streak ends in loss to Houston.
With six seconds left in the fourth quarter, Temple guard Tiarra East attempted to inbound the ball to sophomore forward Caranda Perea but it was tipped away, allowing Houston junior guard Tae’Lor Purvis to grab the ball to secure the win for the Cougars. Temple University Women’s Basketball (10-12,...
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
Houston Chronicle Sent Staffers Home for a Day Amid Mass Shooting Scare
This reporting is one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.The Houston Chronicle suffered a serious scare last month when it told its entire staff to leave its offices after a suspect with a repeated history of threatening mass shootings emailed such a threat to staffers, according to an affidavit filed with the U.S. Southern District of Texas and reviewed on Monday by Confider. Employees at the Chronicle received an email on Jan. 22 from a man identified...
