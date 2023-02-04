ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

thepostnewspaper.net

Santa Fe girls’ basketball team

For the first time in 17 seasons, the Santa Fe girls’ basketball team will be in the postseason after clinching a playoff spot this past Tuesday. The Indians will open bi-district round play when the playoffs begin on February 13-14. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been...
SANTA FE, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Polishing Off Fine Diamonds

While the basketball season heads toward the postseason, both softball and baseball continue the opening stages of a new campaign with a heavy Tuesday slate of scrimmages. Sunday: Local fans will get the opportunity to watch Dickinson’s Tramon Mark and the nationally-ranked University of Houston men’s basketball team in action when they visit Temple at 5:00pm. The game will be live on ESPN2.
LA MARQUE, TX
houstonisd.org

HISD principal announcements for the 2023 spring semester

Below you’ll find updated principal announcements for HISD’s 274 campuses during the 2023 spring semester. A change in school leadership can occur for a variety of reasons, including promotions and transfers. Cage ES and Project Chrysalis MS name Maria Z. Castillo as new principal. Maria Z. Castillo has...
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Historic Moment Just Another Plateau For Hutton

Climbing higher plateaus is nothing new to Lee Hutton. Surrounded by a family with success in its DNA, Hutton has chased high plateaus from being an all-district wide receiver at La Marque High School in its genesis of becoming one of the state’s marquee football programs to becoming a standout in both football and track at the University of Minnesota. When putting the pads on and amazing stopwatches with his speed reached its conclusion, Hutton tackled law and launched a path toward becoming one of the best lawyers in the state of Minnesota.
LA MARQUE, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events This Week in Houston: February 6 to 12, 2023

Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, February 6 to Sunday, February 12, 2023. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston comes up just short of No. 1 ranking, Texas back in top 5

The Houston Cougars came up just short of being tabbed as the No. 1 team in the country this week, with Purdue hanging onto the top spot in the latest Associated Press college basketball rankings despite a loss to Indiana over the weekend. UH was ranked No. 2 in the...
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

B.O.O.T.S. On the Ground

As you know our Texas Veterans Town Halls are coming up beginning this February 22, 2023 in Beaumont at the MCM Elegante Hotel off of I-10 and followed by another in the Galveston/Houston area on March 27 at Ellington Field where we will be advocating, educating and bringing awareness to veterans about things that directly affect their health care and caregivers.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Bun B announces part of RodeoHouston Southern Takeover lineup

Rapper and Houston native Bun B announced part of his lineup at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show for Black Heritage Day on March 3. The concert, known as Southern Takeover, will include Louisiana rappers Juvenile and Mannie Fresh. Bun B previously said his restaurant, Trill Burgers, will have a...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Explained: How Houston's Interstate 610 got its name

Have you ever wondered what the "610" in Interstate 610 means? Just me?. It turns out to be more sophisticated than I thought. Knowing how to crack this highway code could be your next party trick. LOOK UP: How to find the secret cat hidden in Houston's Williams Tower. First...
HOUSTON, TX
Temple News

Temple’s win streak ends in loss to Houston.

With six seconds left in the fourth quarter, Temple guard Tiarra East attempted to inbound the ball to sophomore forward Caranda Perea but it was tipped away, allowing Houston junior guard Tae’Lor Purvis to grab the ball to secure the win for the Cougars. Temple University Women’s Basketball (10-12,...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston woman is giving away millions

In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Houston Chronicle Sent Staffers Home for a Day Amid Mass Shooting Scare

This reporting is one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.The Houston Chronicle suffered a serious scare last month when it told its entire staff to leave its offices after a suspect with a repeated history of threatening mass shootings emailed such a threat to staffers, according to an affidavit filed with the U.S. Southern District of Texas and reviewed on Monday by Confider. Employees at the Chronicle received an email on Jan. 22 from a man identified...
HOUSTON, TX

