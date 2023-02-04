ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Basketball: Big Dance Bracketology Feb. 6

Alabama basketball fans cannot officially start singing ‘We be dancin’ yet. Since the late 1970s, one of the two other names for the NCAA Basketball Tournament has been the ‘Big Dance.’ It goes back to a comment from the then-Marquette, head coach, Al McGuire. McGuire, one the game’s most stylish dressers of the era was talking about wearing his royal blue blazer to the big dance.
Kevin Steele might only be a placeholder DC for Alabama

Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele as the next Alabama defensive coordinator, but one report suggests he could merely be a placeholder for the Tide. When both coordinator jobs opened up for the Alabama Crimson Tide, fans were immediately dreaming about the staff that Nick Saban could assemble. But now that Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele have been hired to fill the offensive and defensive coordinator roles, respectively, some have viewed the end result as a bit of a disappointment.
Lane Kiffin has message for disappointed Alabama fans

Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans who may be disappointed with the football team’s coaching staff hires. Bama lost offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots, while defensive coordinator Pete Golding left for Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels. Apparently some Tide fans had their eyes on a tandem of say Kliff Kingsbury... The post Lane Kiffin has message for disappointed Alabama fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Group of teams standing out to Travaris Banks with commitment date set

Northridge’s junior defensive back, Travaris Banks has his commitment date set for June 18 with a group of schools trending upwards in his recruitment after recent visits. Banks is rated as a four-star recruit, and he is considered one of the state of Alabama’s top overall 2024 prospects. He holds multiple D1 offers, including offers from Alabama. Auburn and Florida.
