Read full article on original website
Related
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Admits To Rib On Tkachuk Family At All-Star Game
The appeal of an All-Star game for fans is to see players from opposing teams team up, but Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery appeared to present some doubt for the Tkachuk family. Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk were named All-Stars for the Atlantic...
NBC Sports
Crosby admits red-hot Bruins are 'kind of a different breed right now'
The NHL regular season is on pause right now as the league celebrates its best players at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida this weekend. The league standings are pretty tight at the All-Star break. In the Eastern Conference, six of the eight teams outside of a playoff spot are...
NHL
Marner wins post-All-Star Game challenge, drops seven gators in interview
Maple Leafs forward has a little fun after helping Atlantic Division team to win. Mitchell Marner rose to the challenge at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game and after it. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward not only helped the Atlantic Division All-Stars to a win, he definitively won a social media challenge posed to him after the game.
Yardbarker
Throwback: Wayne Gretzky returns to Edmonton at the 1989 NHL All-Star Game
The 1989 NHL All-Star Game was a homecoming for Wayne Gretzky. He had already suited up as an opponent at the Northlands Coliseum earlier in the season but Gretzky captaining the Campbell Conference gave fans in Edmonton an opportunity to again cheer for him as one of their own for a final time.
Yardbarker
Canucks’ Schenn & Garland Next to Go After Horvat Trade
After trading Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders on Monday, the Vancouver Canucks will turn their attention to shipping a few of their other pieces away. Leading that group are Luke Schenn and Conor Garland. Schenn is receiving a lot of attention from playoff teams, while Garland could help a contender and provide secondary scoring. Additionally, the team has a few other players who could be on their way out.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour
One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
NHL
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume
Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
Adam Sandler Responds To David Pastrnak’s ‘Happy Gilmore’ Tribute
The Boston Bruins have gained a number of new fans during their historic start including “Happy Gilmore” himself. David Pastrnak was one of the Bruins’ representatives at NHL All-Star Weekend in South Florida as he took part in the Breakaway Challenge on Friday night. Drawing inspiration from a historic figure in Bruins history, the 26-year-old donned a retro Bruins jersey with “Gilmore 18” on the back.
Olivia Dunne Gives Her Bedazzled LSU Leotard a Moment in the Spotlight.
The NCAA athlete shared a high-quality, slow-motion video with her seven million TikTok followers.
markerzone.com
PROMINENT NHL AGENT CALLS OUT FRANK SERAVALLI FOR FALSE REPORT ABOUT HIS CLIENT
Rumours are flying as we lead up to the trade deadline, which is officially less than one month away. But sometimes those reports aren't always true, as was the case with recent news from DailyFaceoff's Frank Seravalli regarding St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev. Seravalli reported that the St. Louis...
Sports Business Journal
Sellout crowd fuels NHL All-Star Weekend success
The NHL All-Star Game was played on Saturday in front of a sellout crowd of 19,250 at FLA Live Arena. Panthers LW Matthew Tkachuk, the All-Star Game MVP, scored four goals and had three assists in front of the home crowd. The All-Star festivities were a "boon to South Florida and to the Panthers." NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said that the All-Star Game, skills competition and other activities during the week "brought more than 7,000 guests to South Florida with an estimated economic impact" of $25-30M. The success of All-Star Week has the NHL "looking at bringing more events to South Florida, including possibly an outdoor game." Before Saturday’s game, it had been 20 years since the Panthers last hosted an NHL All-Star Game, but team President Matthew Caldwell said that the team’s "improvement on the ice and ability to host marquee events like the NHL draft and the All-Star Game has helped put the Panthers on the map." Caldwell: “Folks are really starting to take us serious now, especially with the winning" (South Florida SUN-SENTINEL, 2/4).
markerzone.com
GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN
Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
Earned ‘Trust’ Leads To First Career Start For Celtics’ Sam Hauser
The Boston Celtics have hit the point in their season where injuries have started to pile up, leading to increased opportunities across the board. Sam Hauser was the latest beneficiary of those increased opportunities. Injuries to Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown allowed the 25-year-old a chance to make his first NBA start in a 111-99 win over the Detroit Pistons.
Kevin Durant To Celtics? Stephen A. Smith Issues Major Report
Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but the Celtics apparently are kicking the tires on Kevin Durant. Durant chatter had been at a minimum ever since the superstar forward rescinded his Nets trade request before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. But Brooklyn’s latest transaction reignited the conversation, as Kyrie Irving’s move to Dallas had many wondering if Durant now will look to leave the Nets, too.
Beanpot Preview: Everything You Need To Know About Semifinal Matchups
While the Boston Bruins probably would have liked nothing more than to return to TD Garden, their home ice is reserved Monday for the start of the 70th annual men’s Beanpot. The iconic tournament among Boston’s college hockey powers gets underway with two stellar semifinal matchups as Boston College, Harvard, Northeastern and Boston University all vie for the top prize. And while a Beanpot trophy can’t be won Monday, all the teams involved will try to prevent from losing out on the hardware.
Canadiens’ Suzuki Can’t Enjoy Year of Chipotle Won at All-Star Event
This was not the NHL's plan.
Sabres' Tage Thompson Suffers Upper-Body Injury
Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres has an upper-body injury, the Sabres official website reports. Thompson came into the game Wednesday versus the Carolina Hurricanes as questionable to play due to a UBI but played anyway. Thompson played just over 11 minutes of game action before being forced to leave the contest. It is unknown if Thompson has suffered a new injury or aggravated the UBI he already had. It is also unknown when Thompson will be able to return to action. What we do know is that the injury to Thompson forced him to miss the All-Star game and the festivities surrounding it this weekend.
NBA Rumors: Mavericks Beat Out This Team In Kyrie Irving Trade
The Dallas Mavericks weren’t the only team interested in Kyrie Irving before ultimately acquiring the talented guard in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon. Dallas beat out the Los Angeles Lakers for Irving, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. After the Mavericks came to a blockbuster agreement with the Nets, Wojnarowski reported that LA had “several conversations” with Brooklyn about a potential deal for Irving.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Outlasts Pistons Despite Simplified Approach
The Boston Celtics bounced back to beat the Detroit Pistons on Monday, coming away from Little Caesars Arena with a 111-99 victory. The C’s improved their league-best record to 38-16, while the Pistons dropped to 14-41. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics entered this game without...
NESN
Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
53K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0