Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thepostnewspaper.net
Congrats to the Kranz Middle School eighth grade girls
Congrats to the Kranz Middle School eighth grade girls basketball team for capturing the district title. With the Dickinson High School girls basketball team back in stride, the next wave of talented Gators will be on their way next season. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a...
thepostnewspaper.net
Historic Moment Just Another Plateau For Hutton
Climbing higher plateaus is nothing new to Lee Hutton. Surrounded by a family with success in its DNA, Hutton has chased high plateaus from being an all-district wide receiver at La Marque High School in its genesis of becoming one of the state’s marquee football programs to becoming a standout in both football and track at the University of Minnesota. When putting the pads on and amazing stopwatches with his speed reached its conclusion, Hutton tackled law and launched a path toward becoming one of the best lawyers in the state of Minnesota.
Houston Chronicle
Houston comes up just short of No. 1 ranking, Texas back in top 5
The Houston Cougars came up just short of being tabbed as the No. 1 team in the country this week, with Purdue hanging onto the top spot in the latest Associated Press college basketball rankings despite a loss to Indiana over the weekend. UH was ranked No. 2 in the...
Former Houston Astro Carlos Correa's foundation makes charitable trip to Uvalde
"For the souls in heaven, we continue praying. For the hearts on earth, we hope to continue bringing smiles," the Correa Family Foundation wrote about their gesture.
Houston facing storms, another cold front Tuesday
A cold front should bring rain and thunderstorms to Houston early this week, according to experts.
KTRE
Services held for SFA student Micah McAfoose
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - One of two SFA students killed recently in a car wreck was laid to rest this afternoon. Micah Alan McAfoose’s services took place this afternoon at Cypress Bible Church in Houston. McAfoose was killed Jan. 20 on his way home from SFA. According to his...
coveringkaty.com
Katy ISD Athletes Sign with Colleges and Universities During National Signing Day
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – A total of 70 Katy ISD student-athletes formally committed to their college or university of choice during National Signing Day on February 1. An additional eight athletes also officially announced their college or university of choice during the 2022 Winter Break. The countless...
A family-owned drive-in theater struggles to survive in Hockley, TX
A family-owned drive-in theater in Hockley, Texas, created a stir online when it went up for sale.
thekatynews.com
Looking for the Next of Kin
We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or. friends may see the information and contact this office. Sincerely,. Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D.,...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
This stunning Houston home shows an architect's imagination unleashed
You will want to see the library in this home's turret.
Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang Out
A 27-year-old woman who recently moved to Houston has turned to the social platform Reddit to ask where to meet single men in Houston. The lady who goes by the user name hairstylechoices asked for help, and the people of Houston were eager to help.
Dogs from Houston area shelter on the way to PAWS Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Volunteers at PAWS Chicago are waiting for more than 30 dogs and puppies to arrive from Texas.They'll arrive around 3 p.m.. this from a shelter damaged by a tornado. Many of the animals were inside a shelter near Houston, when a tornado ripped the roof off in a storm.While easing overcrowding, this will allow rescue groups down there to focus on fostering the pets of those families working to repair their damaged homes.The dogs will soon be ready for adoption.
thepostnewspaper.net
B.O.O.T.S. On the Ground
As you know our Texas Veterans Town Halls are coming up beginning this February 22, 2023 in Beaumont at the MCM Elegante Hotel off of I-10 and followed by another in the Galveston/Houston area on March 27 at Ellington Field where we will be advocating, educating and bringing awareness to veterans about things that directly affect their health care and caregivers.
Houston Chronicle
Explained: How Houston's Interstate 610 got its name
Have you ever wondered what the "610" in Interstate 610 means? Just me?. It turns out to be more sophisticated than I thought. Knowing how to crack this highway code could be your next party trick. LOOK UP: How to find the secret cat hidden in Houston's Williams Tower. First...
fox26houston.com
Santa Fe neighbors embattled in Confederate flag dispute reach agreement
SANTA FE, Texas - A dispute between neighbors going on for more than 10 years in Santa Fe, Texas appears to finally have been resolved. PREVIOUS: Santa Fe woman arrested after Confederate flag dispute, neighbors at odds on where it flies. Rosie Yanas told FOX 26 last week how she...
houstonisd.org
HISD principal announcements for the 2023 spring semester
Below you’ll find updated principal announcements for HISD’s 274 campuses during the 2023 spring semester. A change in school leadership can occur for a variety of reasons, including promotions and transfers. Cage ES and Project Chrysalis MS name Maria Z. Castillo as new principal. Maria Z. Castillo has...
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas
In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas
TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
Comments / 0