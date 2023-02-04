ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

New bill aims to save pedestrians, bicyclists from drivers

By Justin Campbell
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBveE_0kcUXdyX00

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One assemblymember has introduced a new bill that would make it easier for drivers to spot pedestrians and bicyclists.

The Daylight Bill, proposed by Assemblymember Alex Lee, would prohibit vehicles from being parked within 20 feet of a marked crosswalk. "When you are coming down the street and there is a car there, you won't be able to see a person or pedestrian. Having that open I think is a good idea," said Veena Jayaranchou, pedestrian.

VIDEO: Road rage leads to machete attack on DoorDash driver in San Jose

43 other states have implemented a version of the bill and it saves lives. "The best example is Hoboken, New Jersey, hasn't had a pedestrian death in over 5 years, large part due to a variety of things. One of the big ones is "Daylight"," said Marc Vukcevich, Streets for All transportation advocacy organization.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Last year San Jose set a record for roadway deaths. Thirty-two pedestrians were killed in 2022, an issue the city is desperately trying to fix.

If the bill passes the assembly, cities and counties would have a year to make changes at crosswalks or intersections.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 6

Paco
2d ago

Good luck trying to implement this law in east side San Jose. People live 20 to a small house and each has their own broken down car parked on sidewalks, lawns, streets and crosswalks.

Reply
3
SS
2d ago

It’s time for pedestrians to start paying their fair share. All pedestrians need to buy insurance that will cover the bills related to any accident they are in. Who’s with me??

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in crosswalk in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A pedestrian in a crosswalk was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Monday morning. San Jose police said California Highway Patrol units responded at 7:01 a.m. to the area of S Jackson Ave and Interstate Highway 680 onramp to a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation found an adult male pedestrian was in a crosswalk when a 2011 Toyota sedan driven by an adult female struck him, police said. The Toyota was heading north on Jackson Ave. and making a left turn onto the southbound Highway 680 onramp when it hit the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Clara County expands Gun Violence Strike Team

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gun Violence Strike Team based out of the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office will received close to $1 million in funding to add 11 new positions. The team works solely on taking illegal guns off the streets, which includes focusing on people with restraining orders due to […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Big Rig Multiple-Vehicle Accident Causes a Fatality

Fatality Reported in Highway 101 Multiple-Vehicle Accident. A multiple-vehicle accident involving a big rig in San Jose on February 1 caused fatal injuries to one man. The accident happened around 5:55 a.m. along Highway 101, close to Story Road. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) determined a driver in a Toyota was going around 65 mph in the number one lane when his vehicle was rear-ended by a Honda. The Toyota rear-ended another Toyota, causing the driver to lose control and hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man hit and killed by car in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man died Monday morning after being hit by a car in the area of South Jackson Avenue and the Highway 680 on-ramp. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to the scene around 7 a.m. There, they found a pedestrian lying in the crosswalk where he had been […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD seizes 1.3k grams of fentanyl, other drugs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers with the San Francisco Police Department seized 1,318 grams of drugs Sunday in the Tenderloin, about 1,202 of which were fentanyl, according to police. Officials said the seizure took place in the Hyde/Ellis area during a narcotics enforcement operation. Officers seized 1,202.6 grams of fentanyl, 87.8 grams of rock cocaine […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to a reported shooting on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive around 10:30 p.m. One victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police are still in the early stages of the investigation. The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
wasteadvantagemag.com

How San Jose, CA Mayor Will Tackle Trash, Homelessness and Crime

Like his late father who was a mailman, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said it’s time to “deliver” solutions in America’s 10th largest city – starting with the overflowing trash that’s plagued San Jose streets. During his nearly two-hour inauguration Wednesday, San Jose’s 66th mayor focused on three key areas City Hall needs to fix: blight, homelessness and public safety.
SAN JOSE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Going electric: California car mandate would hit mechanics hard | Race to Zero

The pungent odor of motor oil and grease wafts through the air at JR Automotive in San Francisco as Jesus Rojas lifts the hood of a 2014 Honda Civic to inspect its engine. Gasoline-powered vehicles like this one have hundreds of moving parts and other components that keep mechanics like Rojas busy. Rojas, 42, has spent much of his life refining the specialized skills needed to inspect and repair them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lookout Santa Cruz

Highway 1 futility: Why you might soon be spending more time in traffic

Activist Rick Longinotti warns Highway 1 commuters about two county projects he believes will make traffic around Santa Cruz worse: the exit-only lane from Soquel Drive to 41st Avenue and a proposal for a Kaiser Permanente medical complex in Live Oak. The first will cause congestion and won't bring improvement, he writes, while the second is misplaced and would "call for a 730-space parking structure, 50% larger than the current largest garage in the county." Kaiser, he argues, should build so employees and patients have access to public transit.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Three arrested for stealing mail from 34 households

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Three men who are accused of stealing mail from 34 households in Oakley and Antioch were arrested early Monday morning, according to the Oakley Police Department. Shortly before 3:30 a.m., an Oakley resident reported a suspicious black vehicle driving slowly through the 5000 block of Kelsey Lane. After responding to the […]
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Crews extend repair time for Castro Valley sinkhole

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A major sinkhole caused by the New Year's Eve storm is still under repair. Work crews were back in action Monday, taking advantage of the break in the rain. Drivers are advised to use caution on Palomares Road near Palo Verde while crews are working. “The massive amount of water […]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland businesses deal with string of break-ins

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple businesses were broken into on Grand Street over the last several weeks. Surveillance video at one of the businesses shows a break-in that happened just before 4 a.m. on January 15. A person is seen shattering the front door then walking around the business. The manager said the person opened […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy