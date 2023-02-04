Read full article on original website
Former Police Union Vice Chair Arrested For Fraud, Working At Whole Foods While On MPD’s Clock
The former vice chair of D.C. Police Union, Medgar Webster Sr., was arrested on Saturday for allegedly defrauding the D.C. government by working a second job at Whole Foods Market while reporting as on duty for the Metropolitan Police Department. Webster is charged with first degree felony fraud. If convicted,...
WJLA
Loudoun County CA Buta Biberaj responds to criticism that she's an 'HR nightmare'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7news) — A blistering new analysis completed by the Loudoun County Department of Human Resources shows the Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney's Office has a high voluntary turnover rate under Buta Biberaj’s leadership. “As outlined above, turnover is an area where the [Commonwealth Attorney] appears to...
Bay Net
Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a […]
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
Pre-Planned Middle School Fight, Knife On Student Lead To Busy Day For Charles County Sheriff
Middle school students in Charles County kept the sheriff’s office busy on Monday as deputies responded to a pre-planned fight and busted a teen with a knife while on campus, authorities say. The long day for members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office began early on Monday, Feb. 6...
Serial Teenage Ride-Share Armed Robber In Prince William County Caught By Police K9
The third time wasn't the charm for a Prince William County teenager who is in custody following a recent rash of private ride robberies in Manassas.A 17-year-old Manassas resident is facing multiple charges following a string of armed robberies in the region that were specifically targeting ride-s…
Manassas Police looking for wanted fugitive
According to police, 54-year-old Miguel Angel Anaribe is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding. He stands about 5'7", weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Virginia State Police says driver was going 140 mph; troopers seem to be Eagles fans in callout
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a driver was going twice the speed limit on an interstate in Northern Virginia, and in calling out the driver, VSP seemed to give a shout-out to the Philadelphia Eagles. First, about the speeding… VSP said someone was going 140 mph in a 70 […]
Prince William Police looking for bank robbery suspect
It was determined that an unknown man went into the bank, approached a teller and held up a note demanding money. The man took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the bank. No weapon was seen and there were no injuries reported during the incident.
dcnewsnow.com
Person Taken to Hospital After Apartment Fire in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Fire/Rescue put out a fire in an apartment building along Little River Turnpike in the Annandale area on Feb. 5, 2023. One person who lived in the building had to be taken to the hospital. Person Taken to Hospital After Apartment Fire in …. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue put...
DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate
WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
fredericksburg.today
Germanna President: Atlantic Builders Philanthropy ‘Inspires all of us’
Germanna President: Atlantic Builders Philanthropy ‘Inspires all of us’. Atlantic Builders and its trade partners donated $25,000 to the Germanna Educational Foundation recently as part of its annual Give Back Home philanthropy program. In the program’s sixth year, Atlantic Builders and its partners donated $550,000 to local organizations: Loisann’s...
fox5dc.com
Thieves steal valet stand, car keys from outside downtown DC restaurant
WASHINGTON - Authorities say thieves stole a valet stand and some of the car keys inside it from outside a restaurant in downtown D.C. over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday outside RPM Italian D.C. at 6th and K Streets in the Mount Vernon neighborhood not far from the D.C. Convention Center.
Man charged with stabbing in Loudoun County, victim in ‘serious condition’
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, at around midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies responded to a 7-Eleven on the 21800 block of Towncenter Plaza in the Sterling area for a report of a male suffering from stab wounds.
WJLA
Multiple homes, vehicles riddled with bullets in Woodbridge neighborhood: Police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Gunshots were fired in a Woodbridge neighborhood on Saturday, with bullets hitting three homes and three vehicles, according to the Prince William County Police Department. The incident happened in the 16500 block of Sherwood Place around 6 a.m., police said. Officers were called to the...
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested in Wakefield High School trespassing incident
ARLINGTON, Va. - An 18-year-old man is charged with trespassing at Wakefield High School in Arlington, marking the second major incident to happen at the school this week. According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers were to reports of a trespasser at the school, located in the 1300 block of S. Dinwiddie Street, around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for credit card fraud suspects
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two people who they say used stolen credit cards at a Walmart in January.
WJLA
Crime spree in DC: Several dead after 5 shootings, 3 stabbings on Saturday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Multiple people were killed and several others were injured after a violent Saturday in Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Police reported a total of five shootings and three stabbings, all of which appear to be unrelated, police said. Around 5 a.m., police...
Inside Nova
Police searching for bank robber in Dumfries
Prince William County police are investigating a Friday afternoon robbery at the TD Bank, 16714 Richmond Highway in Dumfries. The robber walked into the bank and took money before fleeing on foot, police reported on social media. No weapon seen and no injuries reported. Expect police presence in the area.
