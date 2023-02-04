ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Bay Net

Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Person Taken to Hospital After Apartment Fire in Fairfax County

Fairfax County Fire/Rescue put out a fire in an apartment building along Little River Turnpike in the Annandale area on Feb. 5, 2023. One person who lived in the building had to be taken to the hospital. Person Taken to Hospital After Apartment Fire in …. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue put...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate

WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
fredericksburg.today

Germanna President: Atlantic Builders Philanthropy ‘Inspires all of us’

Germanna President: Atlantic Builders Philanthropy ‘Inspires all of us’. Atlantic Builders and its trade partners donated $25,000 to the Germanna Educational Foundation recently as part of its annual Give Back Home philanthropy program. In the program’s sixth year, Atlantic Builders and its partners donated $550,000 to local organizations: Loisann’s...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Suspect arrested in Wakefield High School trespassing incident

ARLINGTON, Va. - An 18-year-old man is charged with trespassing at Wakefield High School in Arlington, marking the second major incident to happen at the school this week. According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers were to reports of a trespasser at the school, located in the 1300 block of S. Dinwiddie Street, around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Police searching for bank robber in Dumfries

Prince William County police are investigating a Friday afternoon robbery at the TD Bank, 16714 Richmond Highway in Dumfries. The robber walked into the bank and took money before fleeing on foot, police reported on social media. No weapon seen and no injuries reported. Expect police presence in the area.
DUMFRIES, VA

