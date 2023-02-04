Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Box truck sideswipes state trooper’s cruiser in Castle RockHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Pregnant inmates could be released from jail or prison under proposed lawJade Talks CrimeColorado State
Chipotle opens a Neapolitan pizza shop in Greenwood VillageBrittany AnasGreenwood Village, CO
Related
Watch: Magic's Mo Bamba comes off bench to fight Timberwolves' Austin Rivers
Another night, another fight. Only hours after the NBA handed down a one-game suspension to Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks following an altercation with Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell on Thursday, the league saw yet another tussle erupt on Friday night. This time, it was the Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic doing...
Luka Doncic Could Leave The Dallas Mavericks Because Of Kyrie Irving, Says NBA Executive
The acquisition of Kyrie Irving is what could lead to the Dallas Mavericks losing Luka Doncic, as per an anonymous NBA executive.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Basketball Decision
Brittney Griner reportedly intends on playing basketball again, though she won't be suiting up for Team USA at the moment. Team USA will be holding a minicamp ahead of the upcoming games, though Griner is not on the roster at the moment. However, she could still join the team down the line. "In ...
Ja Morant issues apparent response on social media to troubling incident
Ja Morant is speaking out this week (in JPG form). Troubling details emerged on Sunday about an alleged incident that the Memphis Grizzlies star Morant and his associates were involved in after a game with the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29. Following the game, which took place in Memphis, Morant’s entourage reportedly confronted members of... The post Ja Morant issues apparent response on social media to troubling incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Announcement
The failed experiment that was the Brooklyn Nets appears to be coming to an end. Now, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, another team out west is looking to land superstar forward Kevin Durant. Per Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to make a run at Durant should he become available in ...
Stephen A. Smith Absolutely Destroys Kyrie Irving After Shocking Trade Request
Stephen A. Smith once again charged against Kyrie Irving after the player requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.
"Just his presence" - Rick Fox on why Kobe Bryant would've made a perfect addition to the Lakers front office
For Rick Fox, Kobe needed no front office experience to be great at working there.
Stephen A. Smith Hearing About Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade
Now that the Brooklyn Nets have traded Kyrie Irving, star forward Kevin Durant is widely seen as the next domino to fall. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes that his trade will be happening soon. During Monday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he's hearing that the Boston Celtics are in ...
Look: Shannon Sharpe Is Furious With NBA Superstar
Shannon Sharpe delivered a pointed message to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on FS1's Undisputed this morning. Sharpe discussed yesterday's report from The Athletic, which detailed an NBA investigation into a reported incident involving associates of Morant and members of the Indiana ...
Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Urban Meyer Announcement
Love him or hate him, Urban Meyer is one of the greatest head coaches in college football history. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach won three national titles during his time in college. Meyer flamed out in the NFL, but surely, he could still have success at the college ...
Yardbarker
Jalen Rose says Kevin Durant is will 'regret' leaving Warriors
The Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn officially ended on Sunday. With the eight-time All-Star headed to Dallas , it's tough to speculate what Nets forward Kevin Durant thinks of the move or what the future has in store for him. Regardless of how his situation unfolds, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose...
College Basketball World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday
Another game, another loss for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State is losing to Michigan on Sunday, as the Buckeyes will fall to 11-12 on the season. Where does Ohio State go from here? Many Buckeyes fans appear to be done with their head coach, who might or might not be on ...
RUMOR: The real reason Mavs are interested in Kyrie Irving trade
While Kyrie Irving’s problematic history on and off the court are certainly concerning, the Dallas Mavericks have a reason to be interested in the Brooklyn Nets star. The Mavs have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Irving after he requested a trade from the Nets. According to league sources, Dallas has been interested in acquiring the playmaker since the offseason when he first asked for a move away from Brooklyn, per NBA insider Marc Stein. Apparently, the team believes Jason Kidd can make things work with Kyrie, and Luka Doncic is more than capable of adapting alongside another ball-dominant player.
Former top defender eyeing return to NBA
Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Announcement
Before the 2022 season began, not everyone was convinced Jalen Hurts was the Philadelphia Eagles' long-term answer at quarterback. The 24-year-old has seemingly put those questions to rest by leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl after an MVP-caliber season. It's now a matter of when Hurts receives ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick's Admission
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly admitted that kneeling for the national anthem made him feel freer than ever before. A former NBA player who's close with Kaepernick revealed what the former NFL quarterback told him about kneeling for the national anthem. "We never talked a ...
Lakers News: Former LA Point Guard May Be Available Ahead of Trade Deadline
He would be an upgrade, but would the juice be worth the squeeze?
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Salary News
Sean Payton is going to be a very rich man coaching the Denver Broncos. According to a report from NBC Sports' Peter King, the Broncos head coach will be getting close to $20 million per season to coach the franchise. Payton's salary will reportedly land "in the neighborhood" of $18 million ...
Sixers’ Doc Rivers Reacts to Nets Trading Away Kyrie Irving
Sixers coach Doc Rivers, and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau reacted to the Kyrie Irving trade on Sunday night.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
722K+
Followers
92K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0