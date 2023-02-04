ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Basketball Decision

Brittney Griner reportedly intends on playing basketball again, though she won't be suiting up for Team USA at the moment. Team USA will be holding a minicamp ahead of the upcoming games, though Griner is not on the roster at the moment. However, she could still join the team down the line. "In ...
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant issues apparent response on social media to troubling incident

Ja Morant is speaking out this week (in JPG form). Troubling details emerged on Sunday about an alleged incident that the Memphis Grizzlies star Morant and his associates were involved in after a game with the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29. Following the game, which took place in Memphis, Morant’s entourage reportedly confronted members of... The post Ja Morant issues apparent response on social media to troubling incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Announcement

The failed experiment that was the Brooklyn Nets appears to be coming to an end.  Now, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, another team out west is looking to land superstar forward Kevin Durant. Per Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to make a run at Durant should he become available in ...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Hearing About Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade

Now that the Brooklyn Nets have traded Kyrie Irving, star forward Kevin Durant is widely seen as the next domino to fall. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes that his trade will be happening soon.  During Monday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he's hearing that the Boston Celtics are in ...
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Is Furious With NBA Superstar

Shannon Sharpe delivered a pointed message to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on FS1's Undisputed this morning. Sharpe discussed yesterday's report from The Athletic, which detailed an NBA investigation into a reported incident involving associates of Morant and members of the Indiana ...
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose says Kevin Durant is will 'regret' leaving Warriors

The Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn officially ended on Sunday. With the eight-time All-Star headed to Dallas , it's tough to speculate what Nets forward Kevin Durant thinks of the move or what the future has in store for him. Regardless of how his situation unfolds, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose...
The Spun

College Basketball World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday

Another game, another loss for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State is losing to Michigan on Sunday, as the Buckeyes will fall to 11-12 on the season.  Where does Ohio State go from here? Many Buckeyes fans appear to be done with their head coach, who might or might not be on ...
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Mavs are interested in Kyrie Irving trade

While Kyrie Irving’s problematic history on and off the court are certainly concerning, the Dallas Mavericks have a reason to be interested in the Brooklyn Nets star. The Mavs have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Irving after he requested a trade from the Nets. According to league sources, Dallas has been interested in acquiring the playmaker since the offseason when he first asked for a move away from Brooklyn, per NBA insider Marc Stein. Apparently, the team believes Jason Kidd can make things work with Kyrie, and Luka Doncic is more than capable of adapting alongside another ball-dominant player.
Larry Brown Sports

Former top defender eyeing return to NBA

Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Announcement

Before the 2022 season began, not everyone was convinced Jalen Hurts was the Philadelphia Eagles' long-term answer at quarterback. The 24-year-old has seemingly put those questions to rest by leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl after an MVP-caliber season. It's now a matter of when Hurts receives ...
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick's Admission

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly admitted that kneeling for the national anthem made him feel freer than ever before.  A former NBA player who's close with Kaepernick revealed what the former NFL quarterback told him about kneeling for the national anthem. "We never talked a ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Salary News

Sean Payton is going to be a very rich man coaching the Denver Broncos. According to a report from NBC Sports' Peter King, the Broncos head coach will be getting close to $20 million per season to coach the franchise. Payton's salary will reportedly land "in the neighborhood" of $18 million ...
The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

