A 12-year-old girl in Argentina reportedly died after attempting a "choking" challenge she saw on TikTok.The incident occurred on 13 January in the city of Capitan Bermudez, Argentina.The girl, Milagros Soto, was found dead in her home after allegedly attempting the "blackout challenge," which is also known as the "choking challenge," one of numerous viral "challenges" that circulate on the TikTok social media app, according to local news outlet El Litoral. The girl is thought to have hanged herself.The girl’s aunt wrote on Facebook that Milagros died doing a TikTok challenge.The viral challenge dares users to choke themselves until...

