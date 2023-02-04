ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Could Bengals trade 1 top offensive weapon?

By Dan Benton
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBlOV_0kcUXLHZ00

Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor paces the sideline in the first quarter during a Week 17 NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals may have seen their season end in disappointing fashion but their Super Bowl window remains very much open. They sport an impressive roster and will head into free agency with roughly $44 million in cap space. Still, there are some tough decisions to be made and that may include trading away a key piece: wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Higgins will be in the final year of his rookie contract and while owed just $3.96 million, the Bengals may not want to extend him. With several other contracts also coming due, they could decide to follow recent NFL trends and trade him away for a top draft pick.

Of course, Higgins could also report to the team and play the 2023 season as a lame duck, allowing the Bengals to franchise him next year.

All of those discussions will be had prior to the new league year on March 15.

Ultimately, however, if Higgins and his representatives seek something “outrageous” and they can’t meet the Bengals in the middle, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic suggests he could, in fact, be traded . And the potential market would be robust.

The 24-year-old Higgins has appeared in 46 career games, hauling in 215 receptions for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s also gained 28 yards on five rushing attempts.

Higgins’ situation remains fluid and one that will further develop over the coming days and weeks.

The post Could Bengals trade 1 top offensive weapon? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cavaliers could trade former All-Star ahead of deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be prepared to trade a former All-Star player ahead of this year’s deadline. Kevin Love recently had a conversation with coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who informed the 5-time All-Star that he is out of the Cavaliers’ rotation. Unsurprisingly, other teams are now showing interest in Love. According to Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico,... The post Cavaliers could trade former All-Star ahead of deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator

The Alabama Crimson Tide have finished up their major staff overhaul by settling on a new defensive coordinator. Kevin Steele, a former defensive coordinator for LSU and Auburn, has accepted the Alabama defensive coordinator job, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Steele also previously served as Alabama defensive coordinator in 2007. Kevin Steele has accepted... The post Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut

A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season.  Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Throw From Peyton Manning's 11-Year-Old Son Goes Viral

The Manning family football dynasty might have a new signal caller that fans can keep an eye on in the near future.  With Peyton Manning coaching during the Pro Bowl Games, his son Marshall has been having some fun on the practice field throwing the ball around. And he hasn't looked half bad. ...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton making big change relating to Russell Wilson

New Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is making a major change regarding quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton said Monday that he does not plan to allow Wilson to have his own personal coach with him at team facilities going forward. Wilson was allowed to bring his own training staff and personal quarterbacks coach, Jake Heaps, to... The post Sean Payton making big change relating to Russell Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
199K+
Followers
24K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy