Does this cause cancer? How scientists determine whether a chemical is carcinogenic

scitechdaily.com
Cancer Mystery Solved: Scientists Discover How Melanoma Tumors Control Mortality
A team of scientists from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has found the missing puzzle piece in the mystery of how melanoma tumors control their mortality. In a paper published in Science, they describe how they identified the specific genetic changes that allow tumors to grow rapidly while also preventing their own death. This discovery could have significant implications for the way melanoma is understood and treated by oncologists.
scitechdaily.com
New Study Alarms: Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Increased Risk of Cancer & Death
Higher consumption of ultra-processed foods may be linked to an increased risk of developing and dying from cancer, a new study suggests. Researchers from Imperial College London’s School of Public Health have produced the most comprehensive assessment to date of the association between ultra-processed foods and the risk of developing cancers. Ultra-processed foods are food items that have been heavily processed during their production, such as fizzy drinks, mass-produced packaged breads, many ready meals, and most breakfast cereals.
Healthline
Is Stomach Cancer Hereditary?
Stomach cancer usually develops without a known underlying cause, but in some cases, it’s linked to certain genes passed through families. of cancer diagnoses in the United States each year. Research estimates that. 1% to 3%. of people with stomach cancer have a hereditary form caused by inherited genes....
psychologytoday.com
Cachexia: Disordered Eating as a Cancer Side Effect
Cancer cachexia develops during the late stages of cancer and includes symptoms of severe appetite loss, fatigue, and muscle wasting. High levels of inflammation are a possible cause of cancer cachexia. There are currently no cures for cancer cachexia and there are few effective treatments to manage it. Eating disorders...
msn.com
Scientists Discover Ants Can Sniff Out Cancer in Urine
One day, ants might help save lives by acting as inexpensive bio-detectors. Their powerful sense of smell allows them to distinguish subtle molecular differences in biological samples that we would otherwise require expensive equipment to detect. A new proof-of-concept study just demonstrated this skill could be harnessed to detect cancers...
msn.com
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring
Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
Gizmodo
Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment
An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
WebMD
People With Cancer Should Be Wary of Taking Dietary Supplements
Jan. 19, 2023 – Cancer dietitian Lisa Cianciotta often finds herself sitting across from a patient who suddenly fishes a bottle of antioxidant supplements from their bag and says, "My friend told me this works really well," or "I read on the internet that this is supposed to be really good for cancer."
What It Means When You Have Mucus In Your Stool
It's normal to have mucus in your stool -- in small amounts. But when there's a large amount in your stool, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue.
3 News Now
Researchers discover a link between bacteria in the mouth and deadly brain abscesses
The inside of a person's mouth can say a lot about their overall health. Studies have established links between poor oral health and conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and pneumonia. Now, a new study shows there's a connection to the brain. Researchers in the U.K. found certain bacteria...
Cervical cancer: Four symptoms and what to do if you spot them
As Cervical Cancer Prevention Week is observed this week (23 to 29 January), healthcare professionals and cancer charities are sharing advice on symptoms to look out for.According to Cancer Research, one in 142 women in the UK will be diagnosed with cervical cancer in their lifetime. The survival rates of cervical cancer are improved and have in the last 40 years in the UK. In the 1970s, almost half of women diagnosed with cervical cancer survived their disease beyond ten years, now it’s almost two-thirds.Last month, NHS data showed that smear test rates have fallen to a record low...
Gallbladder & Bile Duct Cancers: Rare, Silent and Deadly. Know the Signs
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Bile duct and gallbladder cancers develop in organs deep inside the body, making them difficult to detect. Knowing the signs of these rare cancers may help with earlier detection. Gallbladder cancer and bile duct cancer are two separate diseases, according to Dr. Miral Sadaria Grandhi, director of hepatobiliary surgery at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick. ...
Medical News Today
How do people get bladder cancer?
Experts do not yet fully know the cause behind most bladder cancers. However, they. that gene mutations play a role. These mutations can cause the cells to multiply uncontrollably to form a cancerous tumor. There are two types of DNA mutations — acquired and inherited. Acquired mutations occur over a...
Latte foam? How cancer treatment could come from a surprising source
Who knew sipping on your favorite cup of caffe latte could aid in treating one of the most feared diseases – cancer? Yeah, you read that right. A research team at the University of Iowa has developed a biocompatible gas-entrapping material that can help improve the efficacy of radiation and chemotherapy in cancer treatment. The inspiration behind the breakthrough research is the foam on top of lattes, pop rock sweets, and gummy bears.
How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive
The Norwegian team says the discovery in a study of 32 people can help doctors treat patients who are not responding well with medicines early. The post How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive appeared first on Talker.
Medical News Today
What does stool look like with bile duct cancer?
Common symptoms are changes in stool appearance and texture. Normally, stool is brown, but people with bile duct cancer may have pale or clay-colored stools that are oily and float in water. Also known as cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer is a type of rare cancer that starts growing in the...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Scientists Develop New Device to Detect Brain Tumors Using Urine
Researchers at Nagoya University in Japan have used a new device to identify a key membrane protein in urine that indicates whether the patient has a brain tumor. Their protein could be used to detect brain cancer, avoiding the need for invasive tests, and increasing the likelihood of tumors being detected early enough for surgery. This research could also have potential implications for detecting other types of cancer. The research was published in ACS Nano.
msn.com
Common signs & symptoms of Melanoma
A type of skin cancer which develops from the cells (melanocytes) that control pigment of the skin. If you or someone you know is exhibiting symptoms of a Melanoma, seek medical attention immediately. The symptoms include:. The earliest symptom is typically a change in an existing mole or a new...
Cancer death rate has dropped by 33% since 1991 — less smoking, better detection, and better treatments
A new peer-reviewed article provides data that shows that the cancer mortality rate in the US has dropped by 33% since 1991. This is definitely good news in a world where we are getting hit by bad medical news. And it seems like we're winning the war on cancer.
MindBodyGreen
Research Links Vitamin D Sufficiency To Lowered Risk Of Melanoma
If you spend a lot of time in the sun, you’ve probably worried about your risk of melanoma. This type of skin cancer can be deadly when left untreated and leaves many of us nervous about new moles or freckles (rightfully so). Fortunately, a new study suggests there might...
