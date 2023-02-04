ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville Police arrest January homicide suspect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Charlottesville Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that took place a few blocks away from the University of Virginia’s campus in late January.

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, on Friday, Feb. 3, detectives arrested 38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keys and charged him with second degree murder and use of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to the shooting death of 36-year-old Eldridge Vandrew Smith of Charlottesville .

1100 Grove Street in Charlottesville
Two men injured in shooting, Henrico police investigating

On Saturday, Jan. 28 at around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Grove Street in Charlottesville for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found Smith in a parked SUV with multiple gunshot wounds.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators found multiple shell casings in the area.

