Alabama State

Benzinga

Buy Splunk, Sell Datadog: Analyst Lays Out 2023 Strategy For IT Investors

There is likely to be a slowdown in enterprise software spending growth in 2023. “Commentary by IT buyers, vendors, and channel partners suggests very low IT purchasing in the first half,” according to KeyBanc Capital Markets. The Enterprise Software Analyst: Michael Turits said in the note that there...
Vox

Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?

Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
CBS Sacramento

These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI

Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some workers will be displaced, with artificial intelligence taking over their roles. At the same time, entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of workplace tasks that are most vulnerable to being taken over by ChatGPT and other AI tools in...
TechCrunch

Labor marketplace ShiftMed secures $200M to solve nursing shortage

Nursing shortages were a problem well before the global pandemic, and two years ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics updated its estimate that there would be more than 200,000 Registered Nurse openings each year in the U.S. through 2031. ShiftMed said the new funding will be used to expand its...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Exchange OKX Lets Go About 1% Of Its Total Workforce: Report

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX is laying off its workforce employed through its Dublin unit, Bloomberg reported. The OKX spokesperson declined to reveal the exact number of layoffs but stated it was less than 1% of OKX's global workforce. The impacted employees had been working through OKBL (Dublin) Services and Technology. The...
thepennyhoarder.com

Earn up to $18/Hour Plus Benefits as a Customer Care Rep at Transamerica

Transamerica, a financial services company, is hiring a customer care representative. This is a full-time remote position, and the hourly pay is expected to range between $15.50 and $18.26. You will be answering questions over the phone regarding retirement, life and annuity investment products; researching information; documenting customer inquiries; and...
Benzinga

Why Quantum Computing Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Quantum computing and solutions provider Quantum Computing Inc QUBT launched QI Solutions, Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to delivering quantum solutions to the government and defense markets. The new entity will lead and manage engagements, contracts, and programs that the U.S. government and the Department of Defense awarded to the...
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For February 6, 2023

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved. BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE. Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward. Featuring live company presentations, insider...
