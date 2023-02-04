Read full article on original website
In the News: New Pandemic Relief Grant Programs of $500 to $35K for Small Businesses
Pandemic-related grants have tens of thousands of small businesses with timely needed funds for the past couple of years. And these grants continue to be available because small businesses are still feeling the impact of the pandemic. These grants address a wide range of issues and they are different in each community where they are being offered.
Buy Splunk, Sell Datadog: Analyst Lays Out 2023 Strategy For IT Investors
There is likely to be a slowdown in enterprise software spending growth in 2023. “Commentary by IT buyers, vendors, and channel partners suggests very low IT purchasing in the first half,” according to KeyBanc Capital Markets. The Enterprise Software Analyst: Michael Turits said in the note that there...
Court Proceedings Reveal FTX Being Advised By This Cyber Security Company After $600M Hack In November 2022
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which was hit by a major hack in November 2022 (estimated at more than $600 million), has sought the help of cybersecurity company Sygnia to secure its environment. John J. Ray III, the new CEO of FTX, revealed the situation during bankruptcy court proceedings in Delaware, Coindesk...
Pinterest Slows Hiring, Tightens Spends To Sweeten Margins — But This Is Its Key Focus This Year
Pinterest Inc PINS CEO said during the earnings call that the image-sharing company significantly slowed the pace of hiring and cut down on infrastructure spending as part of its cost control measures in the fourth quarter. “We significantly slowed the pace of hiring such that our headcount was flat quarter-over-quarter....
I'm Microsoft's former VP of HR. Here are the 3 types of employees most at risk during layoffs — and the 2 that are safest.
Chris Williams ranks employees who are most likely to get laid off in a recession and advises keeping your résumé updated regardless of your risk.
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Leaked Amazon memo shows it only wants to hire students and new grads for entry-level software roles
Amazon will now only hire students and new grads for entry-level software positions, according to an internal memo shown to Insider.
Bay Area tech company Workday laying off hundreds of employees
The company didn't blame overhiring during the pandemic.
Vox
Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
Shiba Inu Rockets Higher As Meme Crypto Become Most Traded Among Top 1000 Ethereum Whales
WhaleStats shows that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is now the most traded crypto among the top 1000 Ethereum ETH/USD whales. It also holds the biggest token position by dollar value. At the time of writing on Saturday, Shiba Inu had reached $0.00001429, up by 14.5% in the last 24 hours and up by 21% in the last seven days.
If You Had $1000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic Or Bitcoin Cash?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Employees and managers have a key disagreement about one factor of remote work that affects productivity
Employers are asking their workers to return to the office in the name of productivity. But employees disagree on how productive they are when in the office—and risk being fired if they don’t show up.
These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI
Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some workers will be displaced, with artificial intelligence taking over their roles. At the same time, entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of workplace tasks that are most vulnerable to being taken over by ChatGPT and other AI tools in...
TechCrunch
Labor marketplace ShiftMed secures $200M to solve nursing shortage
Nursing shortages were a problem well before the global pandemic, and two years ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics updated its estimate that there would be more than 200,000 Registered Nurse openings each year in the U.S. through 2031. ShiftMed said the new funding will be used to expand its...
Short-term rent increases by $12,000 for an Australian woman after her rental company promotes half-year leases.
Australia is purportedly encountering a rental emergency with low rental opportunities and rising rent levels. As indicated by the Australian Lodging and Metropolitan Exploration Organization, there are insufficient homes to stay aware of the populace and family development.
Cryptocurrency Exchange OKX Lets Go About 1% Of Its Total Workforce: Report
Cryptocurrency exchange OKX is laying off its workforce employed through its Dublin unit, Bloomberg reported. The OKX spokesperson declined to reveal the exact number of layoffs but stated it was less than 1% of OKX's global workforce. The impacted employees had been working through OKBL (Dublin) Services and Technology. The...
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $18/Hour Plus Benefits as a Customer Care Rep at Transamerica
Transamerica, a financial services company, is hiring a customer care representative. This is a full-time remote position, and the hourly pay is expected to range between $15.50 and $18.26. You will be answering questions over the phone regarding retirement, life and annuity investment products; researching information; documenting customer inquiries; and...
Why Quantum Computing Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Quantum computing and solutions provider Quantum Computing Inc QUBT launched QI Solutions, Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to delivering quantum solutions to the government and defense markets. The new entity will lead and manage engagements, contracts, and programs that the U.S. government and the Department of Defense awarded to the...
Cannabis Stock Movers For February 6, 2023
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved. BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE. Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward. Featuring live company presentations, insider...
